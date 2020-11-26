Sports

NFL-SCHEDULE

Thanksgiving lineup features 4 teams with losing records

UNDATED (AP) — The Thanksgiving Day football lineup features four NFL teams with losing records, starting with the 3-7 Houston Texans at 4-6 Detroit.

Detroit coach Matt Patricia could be on thin ice after the Lions were shut out last week for the first time since 2009. A loss to the Texans would make it difficult to play meaningful games in December. Houston is closing out the season with an interim leader. The Texans fired coach and general manager Bill O’Brien after an 0-4 start. Houston promoted 73-year-old Romeo Crennel to interim coach and he is 3-3.

The Dallas Cowboys host Washington in the second game. Both clubs are 3-7, but the winner of this game will be in first place in the NFC East for at least a few days.

It’s the 10th Thanksgiving meeting between these teams, the most for any opponent on the holiday for Dallas, which has won eight of the previous nine meetings.

Washington’s Alex Smith and the Cowboys’ Andy Dalton have 25 years of experience combined as NFL quarterbacks but just one Thanksgiving start between them.

The NFL’s Thanksgiving schedule lost its best matchup when the primetime game between the 6-4 Baltimore Ravens and 10-0 Pittsburgh Steelers was postponed until Sunday afternoon due to coronavirus concerns. Baltimore placed outside linebacker Pernell McPhee on the reserve/COVID-19 list, joining running backs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins and defensive tackle Brandon Williams. The Ravens also have been doing team work virtually.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NFL

Another Browns player tests positive; Atlanta works virtually

UNDATED (AP) — The Cleveland Browns are reporting another positive coronavirus test for an unidentified player, continuing what has become an almost daily pattern over the past two weeks.

The team closed its facility in Berea, Ohio, on Thursday for the third consecutive day to conduct tracing in order to find out if any others are considered high-risk close contacts.

The 7-3 Browns were already are missing four players, including star defensive end Myles Garrett, for Sunday’s game at 1-9 Jacksonville. Garrett missed last week’s win over Philadelphia after testing positive for the virus. On Wednesday, the Browns placed starting linebacker Sione Takitaki on the COVID-19 list and kept eight players out of practice as a precaution. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski also had his team practice in shifts to try to control possible spread of the virus.

Takitaki, who returned an interception for a touchdown against the Eagles, will miss this week’s game, along with fullback Andy Janovich, defensive end Joe Jackson and the unknown new positive player. Stefanski said offensive lineman Chris Hubbard may be returning after testing positive.

The Atlanta Falcons have also stopped in-person work and were conducting operations virtually and doing contact tracing after two members of the non-coaching staff tested positive for COVID-19.

SOCCER-MARADONA-FUNERAL

Thousands line up to bid farewell Maradona in Argentina

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Tens of thousands of fans have lined up to say goodbye to Diego Maradona at the Argentine presidential mansion staging the funeral of one of football’s greatest stars.

Some impatient fans confronted police, throwing bottles and metal fencing.

Maradona’s wooden casket was in the main lobby of the Casa Rosada, covered in an Argentine flag and a No. 10 shirt he famously wore for the national team. Dozens of other shirts of different soccer teams were thrown onto and around the casket by visitors who passed by in tears.

Maradona died on Wednesday of a heart attack in a house outside Buenos Aires where he recovered from a brain operation on Nov. 3.