SLU visits UAB

Southeastern Louisiana (0-1) vs. UAB (1-0)

Bartow Arena, Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB hosts Southeastern Louisiana in an early season matchup.

DID YOU KNOW: Southeastern Louisiana went 0-8 against non-conference programs last season. In those eight games, the Lions gave up 81.5 points per game while scoring 63.6 per contest. UAB went 7-4 in non-conference play, averaging 63.9 points and giving up 61.8 per game in the process.

