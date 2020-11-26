Rice opens season against Our Lady of the Lake

Sports

Our Lady of the Lake vs. Rice (0-0)

Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center, San Antonio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Rice Owls will be taking on the Saints of NAIA school Our Lady of the Lake. Rice went 15-17 last year and finished 11th in the CUSA.

DID YOU KNOW: Rice went 6-5 overall when playing against out-of-conference competition last season. The Owls offense put up 72.9 points per contest across those 11 games.

