Nova, ASU meet in 2k Empire Classic

Regional Sports

Arizona State (1-0) vs. Villanova (1-0)

2k Empire Classic , Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Connecticut; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State is taking on Villanova in the 2k Empire Classic. Villanova earned a 76-67 win over Boston College in its most recent game, while Arizona State emerged with a 94-88 win against Rhode Island in its last outing.

DID YOU KNOW: Each of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Arizona State went 9-3 against teams outside its conference, while Villanova went 11-2 in such games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com