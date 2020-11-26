NDSU squares up against Nebraska

Sports

North Dakota State (0-1) vs. Nebraska (1-0)

Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Nebraska; Saturday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska goes up against North Dakota State in an early season matchup. North Dakota State fell short in a 62-48 game to Nevada in its last outing. Nebraska is coming off a 102-55 home win over McNeese State in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: North Dakota State went 7-5 against non-conference programs last season. In those 12 games, the Bison gave up 65.2 points per game while scoring 67.2 per matchup. Nebraska went 5-6 in non-conference play, averaging 73.5 points and giving up 74.7 per game in the process.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com