Colorado plays Kansas State

Colorado (1-0) vs. Kansas State (0-1)

Fred Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan, Kansas; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State goes up against Colorado in an early season matchup. Colorado won easily 84-61 over South Dakota in its last outing. Kansas State lost 80-70 loss at home to Drake in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Both of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Colorado went 10-2 against programs outside its conference, while Kansas State went 7-6 in such games.

