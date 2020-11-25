Sports

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NFL

Browns have another positive COVID-19 test

UNDATED (AP) — The Cleveland Browns have had another yet-to-be identified player test positive for COVID-19.

The team released a statement saying it has closed its facility in Berea, Ohio, to conduct contact tracing to see if others may have been exposed to the person. The Browns still hoped to practice Wednesday, but that can’t happen until tracing is complete.

This has been a familiar pattern for the Browns, who will be without star defensive end Myles Garrett again this week at Jacksonville after he tested positive for the virus. Garrett also missed Sunday’s game against Philadelphia, and Cleveland’s defense stepped up without him by getting five sacks, a safety and scoring a touchdown.

Garrett remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list along with fullback Andy Janovich, offensive lineman Chris Hubbard and defensive end Joe Jackson, who went there Tuesday.

In other virus-related NFL news:

— The Jacksonville Jaguars will be without three defensive coaches against Cleveland this weekend because of COVID-19 testing and contact tracing. Coach Doug Marrone says defensive coordinator Todd Wash, defensive line coach Jason Rebrovich and defensive assistant Dwayne Stukes will not be available against the Browns. Rebrovich missed last week’s game against Pittsburgh because of coronavirus protocols. Marrone and assistant special teams coordinator Mike Mallory will run the defense during practice this week. On Sunday, secondary/safeties coach Joe Dana will call the defense and assistant linebackers coach Tony Gilbert will coach the defensive line. Assistant Tyler Wolf will take care of Gilbert’s responsibilities from the coaching booth.

NFL-JAGUARS-GLENNON

Jags bench rookie QB Luton, switch to vet Glennon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars are going with quarterback Mike Glennon against Cleveland, giving the NFL journeyman his first start in more than three years.

Coach Doug Marrone made the announcement Wednesday, three days after he considered benching rookie Jake Luton during a 27-3 loss to unbeaten Pittsburgh. Luton completed 16 of 37 passes for 151 yards and four interceptions against the Steelers.

Luton went winless in three starts for 1-9 Jacksonville, which has dropped nine in a row. The skid ties the longest single-season losing streak in franchise history.

Luton replaced the injured Gardner Minshew during the team’s bye week and has completed 54.5% of his passes for 624 yards, with two touchdowns and six interceptions. He also was sacked seven times.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE FOOTBALL

No. 7 Cincinnati at Temple canceled because of virus issues

UNDATED (AP) — No. 7 Cincinnati’s game at Temple this weekend was canceled Wednesday because both teams are dealing with COVID-19 issues.

The American Athletic Conference said the game scheduled for Saturday could not be made up on Dec. 5, even though both teams have an open date, because the league’s protocols “would not allow for a sufficient number of players to be available for competition on that day.”

The unbeaten and conference-leading Bearcats’ next game is scheduled for Dec. 12 at No. 24 Tulsa, which had its game scheduled for Saturday against Houston postponed because the Cougars have been hit by the virus.

Tulsa is also unbeaten in conference play and with a victory next week against Navy it would clinch a spot in the AAC championship against Cincinnati.

Cincinnati-Temple is the 11th game this week to be postponed or canceled across major college football.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Pandemic leaves opening week of college hoops in disarray

UNDATED (AP) — Eight months after the coronavirus shut down college basketball at tournament time, the sport returns this week with dozens of teams opening their seasons as early as Wednesday and the pandemic still raging. It has already forced cancellations and postponements across the country, leading to a chaotic scramble to schedule opponents willing to drop everything to play.

No. 2 Baylor, 9 Duke and the No. 3 UConn women have all canceled games because of COVID-19.

On Monday, Wichita State landed in Sioux Falls, South Dakota masked up and looking forward to tipping off the season in the Crossover Classic. A few hours later, the Shockers announced they were out of the tournament after multiple positive COVID-19 tests. Event organizers said the tests came from two players who were re-tested before the final decision was made.

The Shockers were the sixth team to pull out of the South Dakota tournament alone — only West Virginia and Memphis are left from the original slate — though the event is going ahead with replacement teams and without fans.