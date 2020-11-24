Sports

MLB-BRAVES-MORTON

Braves boost rotation, sign Morton for a year at $15 million

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have added another veteran arm to their rotation by signing two-time All-Star Charlie Morton to a $15 million, one-year deal. The 37-year-old right-hander is returning to the Braves after helping Tampa Bay reach the World Series this season.

The signing comes after left-hander Drew Smyly signed an $11 million, one-year deal with the Braves on Nov. 16. Smyly, 31, became the first of the 181 free agents to switch teams.

Morton was drafted by Atlanta in 2002 and made his major league debut with the Braves in 2008 before he was traded to Pittsburgh in 2009.

COLLLEGE FOOTBALL-RANKINGS

Playoff rankings due

UNDATED (AP) — The first College Football Playoff rankings of the season will be released tonight.

In six seasons of the playoff, the first top four has never included all the eventual playoff teams. Only twice has it included even three of the four eventual semifinalists.

Still, the first rankings are important to powerhouse teams like Alabama, Notre Dame and Clemson. Where the committee places Cincinnati and BYU is also worth watching closley. So is how much emphasis the CFP puts on the number of games played and how it treats the Big 12.

NFL-BUCCANEERS

Bucs still in good shape to reach playoffs despite loss to Rams

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers are currently the sixth seed in the NFC and remain a good bet to make the playoffs as a wild card.

They’ve struggled to play their best football against the NFL’s top teams, though. The Bucs came up short again in a 27-24 prime-time loss to the Los Angeles Rams. They’ve dropped two straight at home, and it won’t get any easier next week when defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City visits Raymond James Stadium.

NFL-PACKERS-VALDES-SCANTLING

Fumble brings death threats

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling wants to make sure his costly fumble in an overtime loss to Indianapolis doesn’t ruin the breakthrough season he’s been putting together. The third-year pro will try to bounce back Sunday night when the NFC North-leading Packers host the Chicago Bears.

Valdes-Scantling says he received some death threats on social media Sunday after his fumble led to the game-deciding field goal in Green Bay’s 34-31 loss. Valdes-Scantling had been having a productive game until that turnover.

NFL-COWBOYS-PRACTICE CANCELED

Cowboys cancel practice

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys have canceled practice over what the club said was a noncoronavirus medical emergency involving a staff member. The Cowboys said Tuesday they will provide details at an “appropriate time.” Coach Mike McCarthy’s daily meeting with reporters was canceled, as were interviews with players. Dallas is scheduled to play Washington on Thanksgiving.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-OBIT-EVANS

Former Olympian and Wildcats star dead at 88

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Billy Evans, a member of the 1956 gold medal-winning U.S. Olympic team and Kentucky Hall of Famer who helped the Wildcats go 25-0 in 1953-54, has died. He was 88. He had 716 points and 549 rebounds in 83 career games over three seasons from 1952-55 while playing under legendary coach Adolph Rupp. Evans was chosen by the Rochester Royals in the fifth round of the 1955 NBA draft and won gold with the U.S. at the 1956 Olympics in Melbourne, Australia, with Hall of Famers Bill Russell and K.C. Jones.