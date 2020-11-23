Sports

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NFL-RAVENS

Ravens go to virtual activities ahead of Steelers matchup

BALTIMORE (AP) — Several members of the Baltimore Ravens organization have tested positive for COVID-19, leaving the team to conduct all activities virtually with a game against unbeaten Pittsburgh coming up Thursday night.

The Ravens said they were informed late Sunday night that “multiple” people tested positive. The team has shut down its practice facility and started the process of contact tracing.

The names of those who tested positive for COVID-19 have not been released.

In other virus-related NFL developments:

— Browns defensive star Myles Garrett will miss his second consecutive game as he recovers from COVID-19. Garrett sat out Sunday’s win over Philadelphia and he’ll also be kept out of this week’s game at Jacksonville. Coach Kevin Stefanski did not provide any details on Garrett’s condition other than saying he will not be back in time to face the Jaguars. Garrett has 9 1/2 sacks and has been among the NFL’s best defensive players all season.

— Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Jesse Davis has been placed on the reserve-COVID-19 list. Davis has started every game this season at three different positions. The Dolphins already had defensive tackle Christian Wilkins on the list, and he’s missed the past two games. The team was also without several assistant coaches for two games because of COVID protocols.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE BASKETBALL-TENNESSEE

Tennessee pauses activities

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee has paused activities in the men’s basketball program with head coach Rick Barnes among staff, players and other personnel that have tested positive for COVID-19.

A release from the school said the positives were detected Sunday during routine surveillance testing conducted three times a week.

The No. 12 Volunteers were scheduled to open against Charlotte on Wednesday before facing VCU on Friday in the Volunteer Classic in Knoxville. The school will update the status of those games on Tuesday.

Elsewhere in college basketball:

— Arizona’s season opener in men’s basketball against Northern Arizona on Wednesday has been canceled due to a positive COVID-19 test in the Lumberjacks’ program. The game was canceled due to contact tracing and mitigation protocols after the positive test. The programs will work to possibly reschedule the game at a later date.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NBA-BUCKS

Bucks won’t allow fans at games

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks say they won’t allow fans at home games for the 2020-21 season until further notice in accordance with state and local health guidelines regarding COVID-19.

Bucks officials say they will work with state and local health officials as well as the NBA to evaluate a potential time that fans can return to games in some capacity later in the season.

The NBA season is set to start Dec. 22, but the Bucks’ schedule hasn’t been released.

MLB-FIELD OF DREAMS GAME

White Sox to host Yankees at Field of Dreams

NEW YORK (AP) — The Chicago White Sox will host the New York Yankees in the rescheduled Field of Dreams game at Dyersville, Iowa, on Aug. 12.

MLB says the plan is tentative, contingent on the status of public health next summer.

The teams had been scheduled to play at the ballpark next to the “Field of Dreams” movie site last Aug. 13. When the schedule was revamped because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Yankees were replaced as the opponent by the St. Louis Cardinals, but the game was called off on Aug. 4.

The rescheduled game will be MLB’s first in Iowa.

MLB-INDIANS

Francona assembles coaching staff

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona has assembled his coaching staff for 2021, but it won’t include his longtime friend and bench coach Brad Mills.

Francona will replace Mills with DeMarlo Hale. The 59-year-old Hale joins the Indians after spending the past two seasons with the Atlanta Braves. Hale previously worked on Francona’s staff in Boston from 2006-2011.

Mills opted out of the 2020 season for personal reasons. He’s expected to stay with the Indians in a yet-to-be determined capacity.

VATICAN-NBA

NBA players meet with Pope Francis

ROME (AP) — Five NBA players have met with Pope Francis at the Vatican to discuss social justice.

Marco Belinelli, Sterling Brown, Jonathan Isaac, Kyle Korver and Anthony Tolliver were joined in the audience Monday by NBA players’ union executive director Michele Roberts. The union says the players spoke about their “individual and collective efforts addressing social and economic injustice and inequality occurring in their communities.” The pope hailed the players as ”champions.”

The audience comes days before a book is released in which Francis supports demands for racial justice.