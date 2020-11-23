Sports

NFL-BURROW-INJURY

Burrow sustains season-ending injury

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — “Thanks for all the love. Can’t get rid of me that easy. See ya next year.” That’s what Cincinnati Bengals franchise quarterback Joe Burrow tweeted after was carted off the field yesterday, early in the third quarter of a 20-9 loss at Washington.

Burrow was hit high and low by Washington linemen Montez Sweat and Jonathan Allen after throwing a pass, and the QB’s left leg bent the wrong way. Burrow couldn’t put any weight on it as he was helped onto a cart.

NBA NEWS

Melo re-signs with Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Trail Blazers re-signed 10-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony. It was one of several anticipated moves that Portland formally announced.

The Blazers also re-signed forward Rodney Hood, who was injured for much of last season, and signed free-agent forward Derrick Jones Jr. Anthony, a 17-year NBA veteran, averaged 15.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 58 games with the Blazers this season. He signed with Portland last November after being out of the game for a year.

— Donovan Mitchell received a max contract, agreeing with the Utah Jazz on a five-year extension that guarantees him $163 million. The new paydays start kicking in with the 2021-22 season — and could be worth $196 million if he reaches the All-NBA level.

In other NBA news:

— Kelly Oubre is joining the Golden State Warriors to give the team backcourt depth in the wake of Klay Thompson’s latest injury. Oubre was acquired in a trade with the Thunder. The Warriors will send a conditional 2021 first-round draft pick and a 2021 second-round selection — via Denver — to Oklahoma City in the swap.

— Justin Holiday will continue playing for the Indiana Pacers next season after agreeing to a new deal. Terms of the contract were not immediately announced but the decision means Holiday and one of his two NBA-playing brothers, Aaron, will be teammates again next season. Both played primarily as backups but held key roles in helping the Pacers make the playoffs.

INDYCAR-GANASSI-KANAAN

Kanaan to pair with Johnson to drive oval races for Ganassi

UNDATED (AP) — Tony Kanaan will pair with Jimmie Johnson next season and run the oval IndyCar races for Chip Ganassi Racing.

Johnson plans to compete only on road and street courses. That left four oval events open for the No. 48 Honda and Ganassi is bringing back Kanaan to fill the schedule.

Kanaan drove for Ganassi from 2014 through 2017. This last year was supposed to be Kanaan’s farewell tour but the pandemic disrupted the Brazilian’s plans. Now he has a partial schedule for two years with Ganassi that gives him a chance at a proper retirement.