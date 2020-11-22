Sports

Burrow’s rookie season is done

UNDATED (AP) — It appears that Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow’s rookie season is done six games early.

Burrow was carted off the field early in the third quarter with a left knee injury. After the game, he posted on Twitter: “Thanks for all the love. Can’t get rid of me that easy. See ya next year.”

Teammates and opponents ran over to offer their support to Burrow after the injury. The No. 1 overall pick’s day ended 22 of 34 passing for 203 yards and a touchdown. Washington beat Cincinnati 20-9.

Burrow has thrown for 2,688 yards, 13 touchdowns and five interceptions this season.

Elsewhere around the NFL:

— Pittsburgh’s most dominant defensive performance of the season kept the Steelers perfect. Terrell Edmunds and Minkah Fitzpatrick intercepted two passes each and the Steelers steamrolled their way to 10-0 with a 27-3 win in Jacksonville. Rookie quarterback Jake Luton looked lost most of the day against the Steelers, who allowed just 206 yards and finished with two sacks.

The Indianapolis defense kept Aaron Rodgers off the field most of the second half, then forced a game-changing fumble less than a minute into overtime for a 34-31 victory over Green Bay. Rodgers threw three touchdown passes to stake the Packers to a 28-14 halftime lead. But Indy’s defense forced two three-and-outs in the third quarter and a turnover on downs in the fourth to fuel the comeback.

— Baltimore has dropped into third place, four games behind unbeaten Pittsburgh in the AFC North because of Sunday’s 30-24 loss against the Titans. Derrick Henry ran for a 29-yard touchdown with 5:21 left in overtime to cap another memorable performance against the Ravens.

— Taysom Hill rushed for two touchdowns and passed for 233 yards in his first NFL start at quarterback, and the New Orleans Saints extended their winning streak to seven games with a 24-9 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. Drew Brees is sidelined with rib injuries.

— P.J. Walker threw for 258 yards and a touchdown in his first NFL start. The much maligned Panthers’ defense earned its first shutout since 2015 and Carolina defeated the Detroit Lions 20-0 to snap a five-game losing streak. Walker, a former XFL player, was made the starter less than two hours before kickoff when Teddy Bridgewater was officially ruled out with a knee injury.

— Turnovers and sloppy mistakes cost the Philadelphia Eagles again. Carson Wentz threw a Pick-6, got sacked for a safety and the offense committed two turnovers inside Cleveland’s 10 in a 22-17 loss Sunday. Wentz was sacked five times, got hurried and hit numerous times and threw two more interceptions, increasing his NFL-leading total to 14.

— Keenan Allen set a Chargers franchise record with 16 receptions, Justin Herbert threw for 366 yards and three touchdowns and Los Angeles held on for a 34-28 victory over the winless New York Jets to snap a three-game losing streak. The prolific-catch day helped Allen tie Antonio Brown as the fastest to reach 600 receptions.

— Deshaun Watson threw for 344 yards and accounted for three touchdowns, and J.J. Watt defended a career-high four passes to lead the Houston Texans to a 27-20 win over the New England Patriots . Watson’s two touchdown passes and scoring run all came in the first half as the Texans built a 21-10 halftime lead.

—Andy Dalton returned from a two-game absence to throw three touchdown passes for Dallas. He hit Dalton Schultz for a 2-yard score with 1:37 left to lift the Cowboys to a 31-28 victory over the Minnesota Vikings. That stopped a four-game losing streak for Dallas and a three-game winning streak for Minnesota.

NFL-NEWS

Herbert on a roll

UNDATED (AP) — Justin Herbert tied George Ratterman for the fourth fastest to reach 20 career touchdown passes during the second quarter of the Los Angeles’ Chargers game against the New York Jets. Herbert had the best first half by a rookie quarterback since at least 1991 to give the Los Angeles Chargers a 24-6 lead over the New York Jets at halftime.

In other NFL news:

— When quarterback Philip Rivers took the Indianapolis Colts’ first snap Sunday, he made his 234th consecutive start, tying Eli Manning for the 10th longest streak in league history.

NFL-FLOYD LITTLE

Ex-teammate: Hall of Famer Floyd Little enters hospice care

DENVER (AP) — A former teammate at Syracuse says running back great Floyd Little has entered hospice care.

Patrick Killorin announced the update on Facebook where he’s provided periodic updates on the Hall of Famer’s health since Little’s bout with cancer became public in May.

The 78-year-old Little had his number 44 retired by both Syracuse and the Denver Broncos. In Denver Little was known as “The Franchise” because his signing was credited with keeping the team from relocating in the 1960s and with persuading voters to approve funds to build the old Mile High Stadium.

T25 FOOTBALL-POLL

AP Top 25: Alabama now unanimous No. 1; Northwestern to 11

UNDATED (AP) — Alabama is now a unanimous No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll, and Northwestern has moved up to No. 11 for its best ranking in 24 years.

For the second straight week, the top eight teams in the poll held their spots. The Crimson Tide received all 62 first-place votes after beating Kentucky 63-3, making Alabama the first unanimous No. 1 this season and the first team to do it in the regular season since 2018.

Notre Dame was No. 2, followed by Ohio State, Clemson and Texas A&M. Florida was No. 6 and No. 7 Cincinnati and No. 8 BYU also held their spots. The rest of the top 10 was No. 9 Miami and Oregon.

Northwestern moved up eight spots after beating Wisconsin 17-7 to improve to 5-0. The Badgers slipped eight spots to 18th. The Wildcats were last ranked this highly in 1996. The year after their surprising run to the Rose Bowl, coach Gary Barnett’s team reached a high of No. 10.

No. 12 Indiana dropped three spots after putting a scare into Ohio State in the Big Ten’s other top-25 matchup Saturday. The Buckeyes beat the Hoosiers 42-35 after leading 35-7.

NBA NEWS

Pacers re-sign Holiday

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Pacers have re-signed guard Justin Holiday. Terms of the deal were not immediately announced. Holiday joined one of his two NBA-playing brothers, Aaron, with the Pacers last season. Justin Holiday played in all 73 regular-season games and averaged 8.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and a team-high 1.2 steals primarily coming off the bench. He also shot 40.5% from 3-point range, good for 19th in the league.

In other NBA moves:

—A person familiar with the trade tells the AP the Cleveland Cavaliers have acquired center JaVale McGee and a future draft pick from the Los Angeles Lakers for forwards Alfonzo McKinnie and Jordan Bell. The Cavs will get a second-round pick in 2026 from the Lakers.

AUBURN-POST SEASON-BAN

Auburn imposes postseason ban for former assistant’s scheme

UNDATED (AP) — Auburn’s basketball team won’t participate in postseason play this season as a self-imposed penalty stemming from a bribery scheme involving former assistant coach Chuck Person.

The university announced the self-imposed postseason ban on Sunday for rules violations involving Person’s steering young athletes toward advisers and managers in exchange for money. Auburn said it has informed both the Southeastern Conference and the NCAA, which could opt to tack on more penalties.

TENNIS-ATP

Medvedev tops Thiem for 1st ATP Finals title as season ends

LONDON (AP) — Daniil Medvedev has collected the biggest title of his career by beating U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem in three sets at the ATP Finals.

The fourth-ranked Medvedev is the first player to beat each of the men who were Nos. 1-3 in the season-ending championship — and only the fourth to do it at any tour event in the past 30 years.

The comeback against No. 3 Thiem added to victories Medvedev produced against No. 1 Novak Djokovic and No. 2 Rafael Nadal.

The tournament was played in London on an indoor hard court. Fans were barred because of the coronavirus pandemic.

PGA-RSM CLASSIC

Streb nearly holes out in a playoff to win at Sea Island

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — Robert Streb is a winner again at Sea Island, and it didn’t come easily. In a playoff against Kevin Kisner, he had to make an 8-foot par putt to stay alive after the first hole.

On the 18th hole again, Streb hit pitching wedge from the rough that came an inch away from going in the cup. That set up a tap-in birdie and the victory. Streb closed with a 68. Kisner shot a 63. The victory sends Streb back to the Masters.

LPGA TOUR

Sei Young Kim wins Pelican Women’s for 2nd straight victory

BELLEAIR, Fla. (AP) — Sei Young Kim won the Pelican Women’s Championship on Sunday for her second straight victory, closing with an even-par 70 for a three-stroke victory over Ally McDonald.

The 27-year-old Kim is the first player to follow her first major victory with a win in her next start since Ariya Jutanugarn in 2016 in the Women’s British Open and CP Women’s Open.

WORLD CUP SKIING-WOMEN’S SLALOM

Vlhova wins 2nd slalom in 2 days, Shriffin finishes 5th

LEVI, Finland (AP) — Petra Vlhova has beaten Michelle Gisin Sunday to clinch her second World Cup slalom win in two days. Mikaela Shiffrin placed fifth.

Vlhova and Gisin shared the lead after the opening run but the World Cup discipline champion from Slovakia beat her Swiss opponent by 0.31 seconds in the final leg. Katharina Liensberger of Austria was half a second behind in third.

Shiffrin competed in her second race after a 10-month break after coming runner-up to Vlhova on Saturday. Shiffrin missed the podium in a slalom race for the first time in nearly three years.