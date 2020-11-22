Sports

T25 FOOTBALL-SCHEDULE

Smith, No. 1 Alabama rout short-handed Kentucky, 63-3

UNDATED (AP) — DeVonta Smith caught nine passes for 144 yards and set the Southeastern Conference career record with two more touchdowns in No. 1 Alabama’s 63-3 victory over short-handed Kentucky. Mac Jones passed for 230 yards and two touchdowns and Najee Harris ran for a pair of scores for the Crimson Tide, both in less than three quarters. A slow start for ’Bama turned into a breezy return from a three-week layoff after LSU was forced to call off last week’s scheduled game because of COVID-19 troubles.

Elsewhere in college football:

— Master Teague rushed for a career-high 169 yards and two touchdowns and No. 3 Ohio State held off a comeback by No. 9 Indiana to win 42-35. Directed by quarterback Michael Penix Jr., the Hoosiers rallied from a four-touchdown deficit in the second half and made it a one-score game with 10:26 left, but their last two drives stalled. Penix was 27 for 51 for a career-high 491 yards and five touchdowns for Indiana.

— Kyle Trask passed for 383 yards and three touchdowns, and No. 6 Florida rallied from an early deficit to beat Vanderbilt 38-17. The Commodores opened the game by driving for a touchdown, but Trask helped get Florida on track for its seventh consecutive win in the series. Trask, a Heisman Trophy hopeful, completed 26 of 35 passes to nine different receivers.

—Desmond Ridder threw two touchdown passes and ran for two scores as No. 7 Cincinnati defeated Central Florida 36-33 Saturday to head into the release of the first College Football Playoff rankings unbeaten. The Bearcats fell behind 14-3 in the first quarter against their toughest opponent yet, but grabbed the lead by halftime.

— Tyler Allgeier ran for a career-high 141 yards and two touchdowns and No. 8 BYU routed overmatched North Alabama 66-14 on Saturday to improve to 9-0. Allgeier had his fourth 100-yard game of the season. Zach Wilson threw for 212 yards and four touchdowns before halftime and added 33 yards rushing.

—Spencer Rattler passed for 301 yards and four touchdowns and ran for another score to help No. 18 Oklahoma beat No. 14 Oklahoma State 41-13 on Saturday night to boost its hopes of winning a sixth straight Big 12 championship. Oklahoma won its sixth straight in the series and extended its November winning streak to 23 dating to 2014.

— Peyton Ramsey threw two touchdown passes and No. 19 Northwestern shut down Graham Mertz and No. 10 Wisconsin for a 17-7 victory that put the undefeated Wildcats in control of the Big Ten West. Northwestern forced five turnovers — four in the first half — and sacked Mertz three times in its first win over a top-10 team since a 28-25 victory over No. 9 Nebraska on Nov. 5, 2011.

— Reese White ran for a 3-yard, go-ahead touchdown and No. 15 Coastal Carolina defeated Appalachian State for the first time in school history to maintain its perfect 8-0 season with a 34-23 victory. The Chanticleers went to 6-0 in the Sun Belt Conference and moved a win away from clinching the league’s East Division and reaching the conference title game.

— Smoke Monday returned an interception 100 yards for a touchdown and No. 23 Auburn overcame a slow start to beat Tennessee 30-17 on Saturday night. Auburn improved to 5-2 overall and in the Southeastern Conference. Bo Nix completed 17 of 26 passes for 220 yards, with a 54-yard touchdown to Anthony Schwartz and his first career interception in a home game.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE FOOTBALL

No. 4 Clemson’s game at Florida State postponed

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Saturday’s game between No. 4 Clemson and Florida State was postponed hours before kickoff. Medical personnel from both schools could not agree it was safe to play.

No makeup date was announced.

The ACC also announced several schedule changes. The Louisville at Boston College game recently moved to Dec. 12 will be played Nov. 28.

Wake Forest’s game at Louisville will be played Dec. 19 instead of Nov. 28. The Demon Deacons’ game with Duke, which was called off for this week, will not be rescheduled.

There have been 18 postponements this week out of 62 scheduled games. It is the 81st on the season since schedules were set in late August — and believed to be the first game postponed on the day of the game.

NBA-FREE AGENCY

AP source: VanVleet staying with Raptors, Hayward to Hornets

UNDATED (AP) — A person with direct knowledge of the discussions tells The Associated Press that guard Fred VanVleet has agreed to a four-year, $85 million contract to remain with the Toronto Raptors. The fourth year of the contract is at VanVleet’s option. The undrafted player from Wichita State has played a huge role in Toronto’s recent successes, notably the 2019 NBA championship.

— Gordon Hayward is heading to a new home. The Celtics standout has been a player that the Charlotte Hornets have wanted for years. On Saturday, they finally landed him, according to Priority Sports, the agency that represents the veteran forward. ESPN, which first reported the agreement, said Hayward would sign a four-year deal worth $120 million.

— De’Aaron Fox was the first huge winner of the free agent season, agreeing to a deal with the Sacramento Kings that will pay him at least $163 million over five years. No deals can be signed until 12:01 p.m. Sunday.

— Danilo Gallinari — one of the top wings on the free-agent market — agreed to a three-year contract worth $61.5 million. That’s what a person with knowledge told AP. ESPN and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution first reported the agreement. Gallinari averaged 18.7 points for Oklahoma City last season and is a 38% career shooter from 3-point range.

— Marcus Morris is staying with the Clippers on a four-year deal, a person with knowledge told AP. ESPN, which first reported the agreement, said it was a $64 million contract. Morris averaged 16.7 points last season, starting the season in New York before getting traded to the Clippers.

— The defending NBA champion L.A. Lakers are adding Montrezl Harrell as a free agent from the Clippers. That move, when finalized, will give the Lakers the top two finishers in last season’s Sixth Man of the Year voting. Harrell won the award; Dennis Schroder, who was acquired by the Lakers in a trade with Oklahoma City earlier this week, was second.

—Guard Rajon Rondo took to Instagram to post what appeared to be a farewell message to the Lakers, after he helped them win this past season’s NBA title. He thanked the team’s front office and coach Frank Vogel, among others. “Now, what’s next…,” is how Rondo completed the post. He’s believed to have drawn interest from several clubs, including Atlanta.

— Davis Bertans is staying with the Wizards on a five-year deal worth $80 million. Bertans picked a good time for his best season, averaging 15.4 points in 54 games. He skipped the restart at Walt Disney World rather than risk injury before free agency.

— Swingman Joe Harris has agreed to re-sign with the Nets, keeping one of the NBA’s best shooters in Brooklyn. Priority Sports, which represents Harris, announced the deal on Twitter. ESPN reported that Harris would get $75 million over four years. Harris finished his fourth season in Brooklyn by averaging a career-best 14.5 points in 69 games in 2019-20.

— Alec Burks is the first free agent addition under Knicks President Leon Rose. The swingman agreed to a $6 million, one-year deal, first reported by ESPN and confirmed by his agent. Burks split last season between Golden State and Philadelphia, averaging a career-best 15 points.

— The Timberwolves reached a $60 million agreement with restricted free agent shooting guard Malik Beasley that’s for three years plus a team option for a fourth year.

— Utah’s Jordan Clarkson is staying and Derrick Favors is coming back, according to people with direct knowledge of the transactions. Clarkson agreed to a four-year, $52 million deal; he averaged 15.6 points in 42 games after getting traded to Utah last December.

— Derrick Jones Jr., the league’s reigning Slam Dunk champion, agreed to a two-year deal with the Trail Blazers. The Athletic first reported the agreement, which a person with knowledge later confirmed to AP.

— Jerami Grant is headed to Detroit on a three-year, $60 million deal. So says player representative Mike Kneisley. Grant is coming off a season where he averaged 12.0 points for Denver, which wanted him back.

—The Mavericks and Trey Burke have agreed on a $10 million, three-year contract to bring the guard back after he played well in the NBA bubble. Burke originally joined Dallas in the trade with New York headlined by Kristaps Porzingis in early 2019.

— The Heat got quick agreements from point guard Goran Dragic and center Meyers Leonard on two-year deals. Dragic will make about $18 million next season, Leonard about $9 million.

NFL-NEWS

Browns activate Conklin, Parkey, no Garrett

UNDATED (AP) —The Browns will have starting right tackle Jack Conklin and kicker Cody Parkey on Sunday against Philadelphia after both were activated from the COVID-19 list. The team made the moves to cap a rough few days as the Browns navigated around positive tests and protocols.

While it will be good to have Conklin and Parkey to face the Eagles, the Browns won’t have star defensive end Myles Garrett. He tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday and will miss Sunday’s game.

Elsewhere around the NFL:

— The Las Vegas Raiders have activated seven players off the COVID-19 list after they missed practice this week as “high risk” close contacts to a teammate who had tested positive. Safety Johnathan Abram, defensive tackle Maliek Collins, defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins, cornerback Isaiah Johnson, defensive end Arden Key and defensive tackle Kendal Vickers all have been activated and are on target to play against the Kansas City Chiefs if they pass one more test. Defensive end David Irving was also activated from the practice squad COVID-19 list.

— Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney has gone on injured reserve as he deals with a knee issue and won’t play in Sunday’s game at Baltimore.

— The Los Angeles Chargers have placed linebacker Kyzir White on the COVID-19 list and called up three players from the practice squad Saturday. White is in his third season and is the Chargers leading tackler with 68.

— The Detroit Lions have downgraded defensive linemen Austin Bryant and Da’Shawn Hand, ruling out both for Sunday’s game at Carolina. Bryant has a thigh injury and Hand has a groin injury. Detroit also elevated defensive tackle Frank Herron and wide receiver Mohamed Sanu from the practice squad to the active/inactive list.

— The Cincinnati Bengals have placed running back Joe Mixon on injured reserve with a foot injury. Backup Giovani Bernard will start for the fourth straight game when Cincinnati faces Washington on Sunday.

— The New York Jets placed cornerback Bless Austin on injured reserve. The second-year cornerback was listed as questionable but was expected to be able to play Sunday at Los Angeles against the Chargers.

PGA-RSM CLASSIC

Streb leads at Sea Island as Zach Johnson closes the gap

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — Robert Streb was happy to get away with pars at the start of his round. He wound up with a 3-under 67 at Sea Island and built a three-shot lead going into the final round of the RSM Classic. Streb’s only PGA Tour victory was at Sea Island six years ago. Zach Johnson made a long birdie on his last hole for a 65. He was three shots back, along with Bronson Burgoon, who had a 67.

TENNIS-ATP FINALS

‘Tight and nervous,’ Thiem tops No. 1 Djokovic at ATP Finals

LONDON (AP) — Dominic Thiem will face Daniil Medvedev in the ATP Finals championship match. Neither ever has won the season-ending tournament.

Medvedev came back to surprise Nadal 6-3, 6-7, 6-3 in Saturday’s semifinals in London. That came after Thiem advanced by ending Novak Djokovic’s bid for a record-tying sixth ATP Finals title.

Thiem beat the top-ranked Djokovic 7-5, 6-7, 7-6 by grabbing seven of the last eight points after trailing 4-0 in the third-set tiebreaker. Thiem could have closed things more than an hour earlier, but he frittered away four match points in the second-set tiebreaker. It was Thiem’s 300th career match win.