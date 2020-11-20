Update on the latest sports-UPDATED

Sports

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NBA

AP source: NBA, Raptors denied permission to play in Canada

TORONTO (AP) — The Canadian government has denied a request by the NBA and the Raptors to play in Toronto amid the pandemic, and the team says it will start the season next month in Tampa, Florida.

An official familiar with the federal government’s decision told The Associated Press on Friday there is too much COVID-19 circulating in the United States to allow for cross-border travel that is not essential. The official says there’s a chance that at some point next year the decision could be reviewed.

The Raptors and the NBA needed an exemption to a requirement that anyone entering Canada for nonessential reasons must isolate for 14 days. The U.S.-Canada border remains closed to nonessential travel.

NBA-FREE AGENCY

NBA’s offseason sprint continues with free agency starting

UNDATED (AP) — The NBA free-agent window opens in the NBA at 6 p.m. Eastern.

Deals are expected to start coming quickly Friday evening, and the NBA is investigating whether one — a widely reported sign-and-trade move that would have sent Bogdan Bogdanovic from Sacramento to Milwaukee — happened earlier than league rules allow. A person with knowledge of the matter told The Associated Press on Thursday that the league is probing whether such an agreement existed, because if it did free-agent negotiations with Bogdanovic would have clearly started earlier than permissible.

Some deals likely won’t take long to get done without raising league ire. Anthony Davis of the NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers is the biggest name on the free agency board; he turned down his option for this season with the Lakers but isn’t expected to go anyplace else.

Training camps open in about a week and a half.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NFL

Browns’ Garrett on COVID list; Giants add 3

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns defensive star Myles Garrett has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Sunday’s game against the Philadephia Eagles.

The NFL leader in sacks, Garrett was placed on the COVID list on Friday by the Browns, who had isolated him at home the previous two days because he was showing symptoms.

On Thursday, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said he expected Garrett to return on Friday, However, when Garrett tested positive the team followed protocols and placed him on the list.

Garrett has 9 1/2 sacks and is one of the biggest reasons the Browns are in the playoff hunt. Cleveland hasn’t made the postseason since 2002 — the league’s longest drought.

In other virus-related NFL news:

— The New York Giants have had three more players test positive for COVID-19. The Giants, who have a bye this weekend, learned about the results Thursday night and told the unidentified players to self-isolate. Contract tracing has started. Earlier this week, placekicker Graham Gano tested positive and punter Riley Dixon and long snapper Casey Kreiter were told to isolate because they had close contract with Gano. All three were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

— The Denver Broncos have told season ticket holders that due to the increase of COVID-19 cases, Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins will be the last one played with fans in attendance at Empower Field at Mile High this season. The Broncos have been allowing 5,700 fans into their games. The Broncos’ final three home games, against the Saints, Bills and Raiders, will be played without any fans in the stands.

— Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams returned to practice Friday and is expected to play Sunday at Indianapolis despite dealing with an ankle injury this week. The injury had prevented Adams from practicing Thursday. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Friday that Adams had made good progress and “should be good to go” on Sunday. Adams hurt his ankle in a 24-20 victory over Jacksonville. He has nine touchdown catches to tie for the NFL lead despite missing two games with a hamstring injury.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Tennessee AD Fulmer, Miami coach Diaz isolating for virus

UNDATED (AP) — Tennessee athletic director Phillip Fulmer is in isolation after testing positive for the coronavirus. And Miami’s Manny Diaz is the latest active coach to become infected.

The 70-year-old Fulmer is a former Volunteers football coach. He posted on Twitter that he is “feeling fine” and was deemed not to have been in close contact with any Tennessee athletes or “sport-specific staff members.”

Tennessee plays at No. 23 Auburn on Saturday.

Diaz made a similar social media post to say he tested positive and is isolating. Diaz is 46 and says he will work virtually with the No. 12 Hurricanes until he can return to the field.

Miami is not scheduled to play again until Dec. 5 at Wake Forest. The Hurricanes had games scheduled for Saturday and Nov. 28, postponing both earlier this week because of coronavirus issues.

In other college football news related to the pandemic:

— Washington State starting quarterback Jayden de Laura has tested positive for COVID-19 and won’t play in Saturday’s game at Stanford. The Spokesman-Review newspaper reported that de Laura might also miss the Nov. 27 game against Washington if he is placed in a 14-day quarantine. Redshirt sophomore Cammon Cooper and redshirt freshman Gunner Cruz are listed as backups to de Laura on the team’s depth chart. Neither has ever taken a snap in a game for the Cougars.

— Seventh-ranked Cincinnati’s game against No. 25 Tulsa has been moved again in a shuffling of the American Athletic Conference football schedule. The Bearcats and Golden Hurricane are now set to play Dec. 12, a week before the planned date of the conference championship game. The game was originally scheduled for Oct. 17, then moved to Dec. 4. The AAC also announced new dates for five other games postponed because of COVID-19 issues. The first is Memphis at Navy on Nov. 28.

— The University of Pittsburgh says its players will be outfitted with face coverings to use on the field and sideline during its home game against Virginia Tech on Saturday, in accordance with recent guidelines handed down by state officials in Pennsylvania. In a statement, Penn State said the new orders include exceptions for competition to be played without face coverings “in the context of rigorous and stringent University and Big Ten testing, health and safety protocols.” The Nittany Lions host Iowa on Saturday.

MLB NEWS

Red Sox tab Will Venable as bench coach in Cora’s return

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox have hired Will Venable to be a bench coach on manager Alex Cora’s staff.

Venable spent the last three seasons with the Cubs as a first- and third-base coach. He was a 12-year veteran as a major league outfielder, mostly with the San Diego Padres.

Venable’s father, Max, also spent a dozen years in the majors.

The Red Sox also said that Jason Varitek has been named game planning coordinator, Ramón Vázquez will be the quality control coach and interpreter, and Kevin Walker has been named bullpen coach.

NASCAR-NEW TEAM

Live Fast Motorsports becomes 3rd new NASCAR team for 2021

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Live Fast Motorsports has announced the formation of a NASCAR team. That brings the total to three new teams for the Cup Series in 2021.

The team is owned by drivers B.J. McLeod and Matt Tifft. McLeod will drive the No. 78 Ford next season. Tifft’s one season as a Cup Series driver ended late in 2019 when he suffered a seizure at Martinsville Speedway. He has not raced since.

The Live Fast entry joins new teams owned former driver Justin Marks, as well as one co-owned by Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan.

TENNIS-ATP FINALS

Djokovic beats Zverev, advances to semifinals at ATP Finals

LONDON (AP) — Novak Djokovic advanced to the semifinals at the ATP Finals and eliminated Alexander Zverev by beating the German 6-3, 7-6 in an empty O2 Arena.

The top-ranked Djokovic set up a match against Dominic Thiem on Saturday as he goes for a record-tying sixth title at the season-ending event and a first since 2015.

Rafael Nadal will take on Daniil Medvedev in the other semifinal match. Medvedev will be going for a third straight group victory when he plays already-eliminated Diego Schwartzman in the late match.

USA BASKETBALL-AMERICUP

AP source: USA Basketball entering bubble for AmeriCup games

UNDATED (AP) — USA Basketball and the national teams from Mexico, Cuba and Puerto Rico will be moving into a bubble in Indianapolis over the coming days. The teams are preparing for the second round of FIBA AmeriCup qualifying games this month. It will be the first bubble-type format in the U.S. for an international event. Players, coaches and staff will go through strict testing and other protocols before arriving in Indianapolis and during their time at the event. The U.S. is inviting 14 players to training camp.

SKIING-SHIFFRIN

Shiffrin to start 1st in comeback ski race after 10 months

LEVI, Finland (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin will start first in Saturday’s World Cup slalom which ends her 10 month break from racing.

The official start list released by FIS says Shiffrin has been given No. 1 during the bib draw for the slalom season opener.

Shiffrin hasn’t raced since January. Her season was cut short following the death of her father in February and the cancellation of the remainder of the season amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Sweden team including slalom specialist Anna Swenn Larsson is in quarantine and will miss this weekend’s races after one of its coaches tested positive for COVID-19.

INTERNATIONAL SOCCER

Soccer players’ union in England wants reduction in heading

LONDON (AP) — The union representing soccer players in England wants less heading of balls in training amid growing concerns about brain injury diseases among former professionals.

The decision by the Professional Footballers’ Association follows a meeting of its management committee which assesses research into dementia and neurodegenerative diseases. It was announced this month that Manchester United and England great Bobby Charlton had been diagnosed with dementia.