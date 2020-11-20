Skip to Content
Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Agua Fria 42, Canyon View 0

Basha 28, Perry 21

Boulder Creek 35, Phoenix Sunnyslope 3

Cactus 59, Prescott 7

Campo Verde 35, Maricopa 14

Casteel High School 20, Mesa Red Mountain 19

Combs 41, Phoenix Arcadia 12

Corona Del Sol 28, Mesa Mountain View 7

Desert Edge 48, Verrado 18

Gilbert Highland 33, Higley 22

Glendale O’Connor 31, Glendale Mountain Ridge 3

Goodyear Millenium 47, Raymond S. Kellis 6

Mesa Skyline 35, Mesa Dobson 20

Mesa Westwood 36, Mesa 35

Peoria Centennial 34, Liberty 24

Peoria Sunrise Mountain 33, Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 19

Phoenix Moon Valley 20, Paradise Valley 7

Phoenix Mountain Pointe 35, Phoenix Desert Vista 7

Queen Creek 27, Mesa Desert Ridge 17

Scottsdale Chaparral 52, Phoenix Pinnacle 10

Scottsdale Notre Dame 33, Phoenix Horizon 24

Scottsdale Saguaro 57, Gilbert 0

Shadow Ridge 21, Valley Vista 16

Tucson Amphitheater 42, Tucson Rincon 0

Tucson Canyon del Oro 20, Tucson Catalina Foothills 6

Tucson Sabino 61, Tucson Empire 7

Tucson Salpointe 31, Scottsdale Desert Mountain 3

Williams Field 41, Phoenix Goldwater 0

1A State Championship=

Semifinal=

Williams 44, Superior 26

2A State Championship=

First Round=

Benson 28, Pima 7

Eloy Santa Cruz 60, Veritas Prep 6

Morenci def. Sequoia Pathway, forfeit

Parker 56, Glendale Prep 20

Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 41, Willcox 8

St. Johns 21, Chandler Prep 14

3A State Championship=

First Round=

American Leadership-Gilbert 35, Safford 8

Eagar Round Valley 21, Chandler Valley Christian 20

Phoenix Christian 56, Mohave Valley River Valley 27

Snowflake 63, El Mirage Dysart 21

Thatcher 27, Arizona College Preparatory 22

Wickenburg 12, Lakeside Blue Ridge 7

4A State Championship=

First Round=

Casa Grande 62, Lake Havasu 28

Flagstaff Coconino 35, Goodyear Estrella Foothills 22

Gilbert Mesquite def. Phoenix Washington, forfeit

Northwest Christian 21, Tempe Marcos de Niza 7

Peoria def. Apache Junction, forfeit

Phoenix St. Mary’s 14, Poston Butte 7

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Glendale Arizona IHS vs. Goodyear Millenium, ccd.

Laveen Chavez vs. Betty Fairfax High School, ccd.

Nogales vs. Rio Rico, ccd.

Phoenix Browne vs. Phoenix Maryvale, ccd.

Phoenix Camelback vs. Phoenix Central, ccd.

Phoenix South Mountain vs. Phoenix Hayden, ccd.

Tempe McClintock vs. Phoenix Goldwater, ccd.

Tucson Pueblo vs. Walden Grove, ccd.

Vista Grande vs. Prescott, ccd.

Willow Canyon vs. Raymond S. Kellis, ccd.

