Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Agua Fria 42, Canyon View 0
Basha 28, Perry 21
Boulder Creek 35, Phoenix Sunnyslope 3
Cactus 59, Prescott 7
Campo Verde 35, Maricopa 14
Casteel High School 20, Mesa Red Mountain 19
Combs 41, Phoenix Arcadia 12
Corona Del Sol 28, Mesa Mountain View 7
Desert Edge 48, Verrado 18
Gilbert Highland 33, Higley 22
Glendale O’Connor 31, Glendale Mountain Ridge 3
Goodyear Millenium 47, Raymond S. Kellis 6
Mesa Skyline 35, Mesa Dobson 20
Mesa Westwood 36, Mesa 35
Peoria Centennial 34, Liberty 24
Peoria Sunrise Mountain 33, Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 19
Phoenix Moon Valley 20, Paradise Valley 7
Phoenix Mountain Pointe 35, Phoenix Desert Vista 7
Queen Creek 27, Mesa Desert Ridge 17
Scottsdale Chaparral 52, Phoenix Pinnacle 10
Scottsdale Notre Dame 33, Phoenix Horizon 24
Scottsdale Saguaro 57, Gilbert 0
Shadow Ridge 21, Valley Vista 16
Tucson Amphitheater 42, Tucson Rincon 0
Tucson Canyon del Oro 20, Tucson Catalina Foothills 6
Tucson Sabino 61, Tucson Empire 7
Tucson Salpointe 31, Scottsdale Desert Mountain 3
Williams Field 41, Phoenix Goldwater 0
1A State Championship=
Semifinal=
Williams 44, Superior 26
2A State Championship=
First Round=
Benson 28, Pima 7
Eloy Santa Cruz 60, Veritas Prep 6
Morenci def. Sequoia Pathway, forfeit
Parker 56, Glendale Prep 20
Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 41, Willcox 8
St. Johns 21, Chandler Prep 14
3A State Championship=
First Round=
American Leadership-Gilbert 35, Safford 8
Eagar Round Valley 21, Chandler Valley Christian 20
Phoenix Christian 56, Mohave Valley River Valley 27
Snowflake 63, El Mirage Dysart 21
Thatcher 27, Arizona College Preparatory 22
Wickenburg 12, Lakeside Blue Ridge 7
4A State Championship=
First Round=
Casa Grande 62, Lake Havasu 28
Flagstaff Coconino 35, Goodyear Estrella Foothills 22
Gilbert Mesquite def. Phoenix Washington, forfeit
Northwest Christian 21, Tempe Marcos de Niza 7
Peoria def. Apache Junction, forfeit
Phoenix St. Mary’s 14, Poston Butte 7
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Glendale Arizona IHS vs. Goodyear Millenium, ccd.
Laveen Chavez vs. Betty Fairfax High School, ccd.
Nogales vs. Rio Rico, ccd.
Phoenix Browne vs. Phoenix Maryvale, ccd.
Phoenix Camelback vs. Phoenix Central, ccd.
Phoenix South Mountain vs. Phoenix Hayden, ccd.
Tempe McClintock vs. Phoenix Goldwater, ccd.
Tucson Pueblo vs. Walden Grove, ccd.
Vista Grande vs. Prescott, ccd.
Willow Canyon vs. Raymond S. Kellis, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/