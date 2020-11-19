Sports

NFL SCHEDULE

Control of NFC West at stake as Cardinals visit Seahawks

SEATTLE (AP) — It’s a major showdown in the NFC West tonight as the Arizona Cardinals visit the Seattle Seahawks.

Both teams are tied at 6-3 but Arizona won the first matchup in Week 7, a 37-34 overtime decision. The Cardinals have won four of their past five trips to Seattle.

Arizona is coming off a wild 32-30 win over Buffalo capped by Kyler Murray’s last-second touchdown pass to DeAndre Hopkins.

Seattle has lost two straight with setbacks to Buffalo and the Los Angeles Rams. Russell Wilson has committed 10 turnovers in the past four games. Seattle has not lost three straight games since 2011, the season before Wilson arrived.

It’s looks like it could be a big night for offense. The Cardinals are averaging 425.5 total yards per game, which leads the NFL. The Seahawks are third with 405.9 yards per game.

NFL NEWS

Garrett still away, Browns hopeful for sack leader’s return

CLEVELAND (AP) — NFL sacks leader Myles Garrett remained away from his Cleveland teammates for the second straight day, but the Browns expect him to return Friday and play this weekend against Philadelphia.

Garrett, who has 9 1/2 sacks, has stayed isolated at home the past two days after not feeling well. As long as his next COVID-19 test comes back negative, the defensive end will be allowed back at the team’s facility and practice.

The Browns are also without starting right tackle Jack Conklin and kicker Cody Parkey. Both were placed on the COVID list after they were identified as high risk for having close contact with an outside practitioner who tested positive.

T25 FOOTBALL-SCHEDULE

No. 25 Tulsa looks to keep momentum against Tulane

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — No. 25 Tulsa looks to continue their momentum when they host Tulane this evening.

Tulsa isn’t flying under the radar anymore. The Golden Hurricane garnered national attention by rallying from 21 points down to beat then-No. 19 SMU last Saturday.

Tulsa is now ranked No. 25 and controls its own path to a possible American Athletic Conference championship game.

The Golden Hurricane could go right back to anonymity if they don’t show up ready to play against Tulane tonight. The Green Wave have won three straight and are coming off a 38-12 win over Army.

The quarterback matchup could prove interesting. Tulane freshman Michael Pratt has 14 touchdown passes and five rushing scores. Staring across the line at him will be one of the nation’s best linebackers in Zaven Collins. At 6-foot-4 and 260 pounds, Collins creates problems as a pass rusher and in coverage.

Meanwhile Tulsa QB Zach Smith has been a second-half maestro this season, leading Tulsa to three comeback wins from double-digit deficits. In the second halves of those games, he has completed 62.5% of his throws for 550 yards with six touchdowns and just one interception.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Maryland-Michigan State canceled after Terps’ virus outbreak

UNDATED (AP) — The Big Ten game Saturday between Maryland and Michigan State has been canceled.

A COVID-19 outbreak on the Terrapins resulted in a positive test for coach Michael Locksley.

It’s the second straight cancellation for the Terrapins, who were scheduled to face Ohio State last week before several players on the team contracted the coronavirus. Maryland has not played since beating Penn State on Nov. 7.

Locksley tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday and is isolating at home.

Also, No. 24 Louisiana-Lafayette canceled its game against Central Arkansas on Saturday because of positive COVID-19 tests.

In other virus-related college football news:

— The No. 11 Ducks will host UCLA on Saturday after another shuffling of schedules in the Pac-12. The game was originally set for Friday night but was pushed back a day because the Bruins hosted California on Sunday, another change caused by coronavirus issues. The game will feature two dual-threat quarterbacks. Oregon quarterback Tyler Shough is only the second Ducks QB to throw for more than 200 yards and run for 80 or more in back-to-back games. UCLA’s Dorian Thompson-Robinson threw for 196 yards and three touchdowns while running for 52 yards and another score in the Bruins’ victory over Cal.

NBA FREE AGENCY

Knicks waive group of veterans ahead of NBA free agency

UNDATED (AP) — NBA free agency is usually a weeklong frenzy. Deals get struck, then teams and players must wait a few days before they can sign those contracts. And from there, a few more months often pass before the player goes to work with his new club.

Not this year.

What promises to be a chaotic free-agent window opens in the NBA at 6 p.m. Eastern on Friday, just a couple days after the NBA draft, a mere 42 hours before signings can begin and about a week and a half before training camps around the league open.

In move ahead of the free agent signing period:

— The New York Knicks have waived veterans Elfrid Payton, Taj Gibson and Wayne Ellington and declined their team option on Bobby Portis. The Knicks signed all the veterans as part of a seven-player class in the summer of 2019. They enter free agency Friday with only Julius Randle and Reggie Bullock remaining from the group, having traded Marcus Morris to the Clippers during the season. The Knicks also waived forward Kenny Wooten and declined their option on guard Theo Pinson.

MLB NEWS

Brewers promote Matt Arnold to senior VP and general manager

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers have promoted Matt Arnold to senior vice president and general manager.

Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns announced the move Thursday and said it “formalizes how we have operated over the last few years.” Stearns previously held the title president of baseball operations and general manager.

The 41-year-old Arnold joined the Brewers as a vice president and assistant general manager in October 2015. He was promoted to senior vice president and assistant general manager in June 2019.

In other baseball news:

— The Detroit Tigers have requested unconditional release waivers on utilityman Brandon Dixon so he can pursue a job in Japan. Dixon led the Tigers with 15 home runs in 2019, but the 28-year-old had only 13 at-bats in the majors during this year’s shortened season. Those came near the end after he was called up from the alternate training site. Dixon played for Cincinnati in 2018 before the Tigers claimed him off waivers. He has hit .228 with 20 home runs and 64 RBIs in 196 big league games.

— The Washington Nationals are moving their Triple-A franchise back East. After two years in Fresno, California, the Nationals are relocating to Rochester, New York. The change ends the Rochester Red Wings’ 18-year affiliation with the Minnesota Twins and brings the Nationals back to the International League in upstate New York after two years with the Fresno Grizzlies. Washington’s Triple-A affiliate was in Syracuse for a decade before the move to the West Coast.

INTERNATIONAL SOCCER

National team soccer defies pandemic, fuels clubs tensions

GENEVA (AP) — The international soccer break proved to be a notable success for national teams amid a coronavirus spike across Europe. The 162-game group stage of the Nations League was completed this week with only two matches canceled and the Final Four line-up confirmed. Top-ranked Belgium and recent World Cup champions France, Spain and Italy all qualified for a mini-tournament next October in a competition still struggling for acceptance in a congested soccer calendar. But dozens of players are returning from national team duty either infected with COVID-19 or facing periods in quarantine ahead of league games this weekend.

GOLF-WOODS & SON

Tiger Woods to play with 11-year-old Charlie in Father-Son

UNDATED (AP) — Turns out Tiger Woods has one tournament left this year. And it might feel as big as any to him.

The PNC Championship says Woods will play with 11-year-old son Charlie in the tournament that has been pairing fathers and sons for 25 years. Woods says he’s excited to play in the Dec. 19-20 tournament in Orlando, Florida.

His son has been playing junior events. One video of Charlie swinging the club on the range went viral.

Alastair Johnston at IMG created the event. He recalls congratulating Woods after his 1997 Masters win that it qualified him for the Father-Son.

SKIING-SHIFFRIN’S RETURN

After long break, Shiffrin grateful just to be racing again

UNDATED (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin is set for a return to ski racing after 300 days.

The two-time Olympic and three-time overall World Cup champion is expected to start in a slalom in Levi on Saturday. It will be her first race since picking up her 66th career win at a super-G in Bulgaria on Jan. 26. Her father suddenly died a week later following an accident at the family’s home in Colorado.

The pandemic and an injury then scuppered two attempts for a comeback in March and October. Shiffrin said about Saturday’s comeback race: “If I put in a good effort but it doesn’t go as I hoped, it is hard to be disappointed with that after everything.”