Sports

NBA DRAFT

Wolves select Edwards with No. 1 pick in delayed NBA draft

UNDATED (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves selected Georgia freshman guard Anthony Edwards on with the No. 1 pick in the delayed NBA draft. Edwards became the 11th straight one-and-done player to be the No. 1 pick, coming in a year where there was no clear obvious choice.

He averaged 19.1 points for the Bulldogs, tops among all freshman. Commissioner Adam Silver announced the pick from ESPN headquarters in Bristol, Connecticut.

The Golden State Warriors, stung by the news that Klay Thompson sustained another leg injury earlier Wednesday, took Memphis center James Wiseman with the second pick. They stumbled to the bottom of the league while Thompson missed the entire season with a torn ACL in his left knee.

LaMelo Ball then went to the Charlotte Hornets, the next stop on a lengthy basketball journey that sent the guard from high school in California to stops as a professional in Lithuania and Australia.

The Chicago Bulls took Patrick Williams of Florida State, the ACC sixth man of the year as a freshman, at No. 4. Cleveland followed with Auburn’s Isaac Okoro, another freshman, to round out the top five.

The latter half of the top 10 featured a couple of highly regarded international players in France’s Killian Hayes, taken by Detroit at No. 7, and Deni Avdija, the highest player to come from Israel when Washington picked him at No. 9.

In between, the New York Knicks took forward Obi Toppin, the national player of the year last season at Dayton.

The draft was originally scheduled for June 25 before multiple delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic pushed it out of its usual home at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

In draft day moves:

—A person with knowledge of the trade says the Houston Rockets have agreed to send Trevor Ariza and the 16th pick in the NBA draft to the Detroit Pistons for a future first-round pick.

— The Philadelphia 76ers agreed to send Al Horford and a protected future first-round pick to Oklahoma City, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The Thunder also acquired the 17th overall pick from the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to a person with knowledge of the negotiations, for the 25th and 28th picks and point guard Ricky Rubio.

—The Knicks acquired the No. 23 selection from Utah, sending the Nos. 27 and 38 picks to the Jazz. New York also received the draft rights to Croatian center Ante Tomic, who was taken by the Jazz in the second round in 2008 but has spent his entire career in Europe.

— In other notable picks, Precious Achiuwa was the best player in the American Athletic Conference in his lone collegiate season. The 6-foot-9 Achiuwa was taken by the Miami Heat with the No. 20 pick in Wednesday’s NBA draft, giving the reigning Eastern Conference champions more frontcourt depth and athleticism. And, the Dallas Mavericks have drafted Arizona guard Josh Green with the 18th pick in the first round. The native of Australia adds a backcourt mate for Luka Doncic as Dallas continues to build around the 21-year-old sensation and fellow European star Kristaps Porzingis.

NBA NEWS

Mavs’ Porzingis to miss start of season after knee surgery

DALLAS (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis will miss the start of the season as the Dallas Mavericks star continues recovery from surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee. Porzingis injured the knee in his playoff opener against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Elsewhere in the NBA:

— Golden State guard Klay Thompson has injured his leg during a workout on his own in Southern California. The team announced the injury without providing further details on the severity or any timeline for his availability with training camp starting Dec. 1 and the season beginning Dec. 22.

MLB-NEWS

Mets 2B Canó suspended 162 games by MLB after drug test

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets second baseman Robinson Canó has been suspended for 162 games by Major League Baseball after his positive test for a performance-enhancing drug. The 38-year-old Canó will miss the entire 2021 season and lose $24 million in salary.

The eight-time All-Star hit a robust .316 with 10 home runs and 30 RBIs in this year’s pandemic-shortened season.

The commissioner’s office said Wednesday that Canó tested positive for Stanozolol, an anabolic steroid.

He was penalized 80 games in May 2018 while with Seattle after a positive test for furosemide, a diuretic that some athletes have used to mask other substances.

Elsewhere in the majors:

— The World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers issued layoffs in the organization as a result of revenue losses sustained during the coronavirus pandemic. The number of layoffs and the jobs involved weren’t addressed publicly by the team. The franchise called the layoffs “a heartbreaking decision.” No fans were allowed at Dodger Stadium during the shortened 60-game regular season, a serious blow to a franchise that has led the majors in attendance every year since 2013.

—Looking for left-handed help in the bullpen, the Washington Nationals have reached agreement with longtime minor leaguer Sam Clay on a one-year contract. Clay reached Triple-A for the first time in his career in 2019 while also spending time in Double-A. He went a combined 4-4 with 10 saves and a 3.25 ERA and led all minor leaguers with a groundball rate of 71.3%.

NFL NEWS

New York Giants fire offensive line coach Marc Colombo

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have fired offensive line coach Marc Colombo. Veteran line coach Dave DeGuglielmo will finish the season running the offensive line. The stunning move came as the Giants headed into a bye week with the new offensive line starting to play well.

A person with knowledge of the move told The Associated Press that Judge wanted to hire DeGuglielmo as a consultant to work with the offensive line and other parts of the team.

And according to the source, Judge told Colombo about the plans this week and the former Dallas Cowboys lineman voiced his displeasure. It ended with Colombo’s firing on Wednesday.

In other NFL news:

— The NFL is placing all teams in intensive protocol starting Saturday to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 as the number of cases rises around the country. Use of masks will be mandatory at all times at team facilities, including during practice and in weight rooms. Meetings must be held either virtually or in the largest indoor space with approval by the league. Meals have to be made available for grab-and-go to avoid players and staff congregating in cafeterias. Time spent in the locker room also has to be limited.

— The Baltimore Ravens enter Sunday’s pivotal game against the Tennessee Titans with 11 players on injured reserve and several other key contributors too hurt to practice. Baltimore’s offensive line is still trying to adjust to the loss of All-Pro tackle Ronnie Stanley, defensive linemen Calais Campbell and Brandon Williams missed Wednesday’s workout with injuries and there are four cornerbacks on IR. Also, Nick Boyle sustained a season-ending injury against the Patriots, leaving one tight end on the roster. The shortage of manpower will test Baltimore’s depth and resilience in this rematch of last January’s AFC divisional playoff.

— The Las Vegas Raiders have placed seven more players on the COVID-19 list as “high risk” close contacts with teammate Clelin Ferrell after he tested positive for the coronavirus. Ferrell had already been placed on the list following his positive test, along with defensive back Lamarcus Joyner. Safety Johnathan Abram, defensive tackle Maliek Collins, defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins, defensive lineman David Irving, cornerback Isaiah Johnson, defensive end Arden Key and defensive tackle Kendal Vickers have been added contact tracing. The seven new players could be cleared to play Sunday against Kansas City.

— Star defensive end Myles Garrett stayed home feeling sick and the Browns placed three more players, including starting right tackle Jack Conklin and kicker Cody Parkey and dependable long snapper Charley Hughlett, on the COVID-19 list as the team prepares for this week’s home game against Philadelphia. Fullback Andy Janovich and offensive lineman Chris Hubbard are already on the list after testing positive.

— The Panthers announced that running back Christian McCaffrey is not expected to play Sunday against the Detroit Lions, a big blow for a Carolina team that is trying to snap a five-game losing streak. It will be the second straight game McCaffrey has missed because of a shoulder injury and the eighth game he has missed overall this season.

— The Kansas City Chiefs are signing safety DeAndre Baker to the practice squad, taking a chance on the 2019 first-round draft pick after he was let go by the New York Giants amid legal problems but subsequently had all charges against him dropped this week. Baker must first pass a physical and go through COVID-19 testing before he is allowed in the locker room.

— The Los Angeles Rams have placed three practice squad players on the reserve/COVID-19 list one day after reporting a positive test for an unidentified player. Receiver JJ Koski, tight end Kendall Blanton and defensive back Jake Gervase are now on the list. The Rams scrapped their walkthrough practice and conducted team meetings virtually.

— The San Francisco 49ers have claimed defensive lineman Takk McKinley off waivers from the Cincinnati Bengals and placed defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw on the COVID-19 list. The Niners tried to claim McKinley last week after he was waived by Atlanta, but the Bengals beat them out. McKinley failed his physical in Cincinnati and San Francisco ended up with him anyway.

— Coach Vic Fangio says Drew Lock has made progress this week as he deals with bruised ribs. But the Denver Broncos’ second-year quarterback wasn’t able to practice Wednesday when backup Brett Rypien took his place. The Broncos host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday and Rypien would get his second career start if Lock isn’t able to play. Rypien won his first start last month against the New York Jets despite throwing three interceptions. The Broncos lead the league with 16 interceptions. That includes 10 by Lock in the past four games. Lock threw four interceptions at Las Vegas last weekend.

— Former Miami Dolphins Pro Bowl safety Reshad Jones has been arrested by police in Davie, Florida, on a charge of carrying a concealed firearm. According to a police report, Jones was walking in a gas station parking lot at 4:15 a.m. with a loaded handgun protruding from his pants pocket, and said he had never had a concealed weapons permit. The report says Jones was difficult with officers and appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance. Jones played for the Dolphins from 2010-19 and twice made the Pro Bowl. He was released March 18 and has been out of the NFL since.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Dave Yanai wins John R. Wooden Legends of Coaching award

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dave Yanai, retired coach of Cal State Dominguez Hills, will receive the John R. Wooden Legends of Coaching award in 2021 on April 9 in Los Angeles. Yanai was the first Japanese-American head coach at any level of college basketball. He spent 19 years at Cal State Dominguez Hills, where he is the school’s all-time winningest coach with 287 victories. He guided the Toros to the 1979 NAIA Elite Eight.

Elsewhere in College Basketball:

— Baylor senior forward Tristan Clark is ending a once-promising career sidetracked by a knee surgery two seasons ago. Clark says he has decided to no longer play for the No. 2 Bears. Clark was the nation’s leading field goal shooter at 73.7% when he suffered a season-ending left knee injury a week into Big 12 play during the 2018-19 season.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Virus sidelines four more college football teams

UNDATED (AP) — No. 24 Louisiana-Lafayette’s nonconference game against Central Arkansas scheduled for Saturday has been called off because of COVID-19 concerns. The Ragin’ Cajuns and Utah State at Wyoming on Thursday is also canceled. ULL is hopeful to return to practice Saturday to begin preparing for its next Sun Belt game, against Louisiana-Monroe on Nov. 28. Utah State’s COVID-19 cases forced the Aggies to call off their Mountain West game against the Cowboys. The number of games across all of FBS postponed or canceled is up to 12 out of 62 scheduled. Last week 15 out of 59 were called off.

Elsewhere:

— Ohio State will prohibit family and friends of players and coaches from attending football games this season because of the dramatic spike in COVID-19 cases in the state. The school has allowed a few hundred people at the first two home games, but that will end with the No. 3 Buckeyes’ game at Ohio Stadium on Saturday against No. 9 Indiana.

— Iowa State says only families and guests of athletes and staff will be allowed to attend the Cyclones’ football game against Kansas State on Saturday and men’s and women’s basketball games through November. The marching band and spirit squad also will attend the football game.

— The American Athletic Conference says Houston at SMU and Navy at South Florida scheduled for Saturday have been postponed because of COVID-19 issues. It’s the fourth game Houston has had called off this season because of the novel coronavirus but the first to be wiped out because the Cougars were unable to play. Navy has now had three straight games postponed, though this time the opponent was the problem. The postponements raise the number of games disrupted this week by the virus across major college football to 10.

— Pac-12 teams are doing everything they can to make sure they get enough games in to legitimately be considered for a bowl. UCLA and California even got together and scheduled their own Sunday morning game at the Rose Bowl. But time is quickly running out as the league enters its third weekend with coronavirus cases spiking across the nation. Cal, Washington, Arizona and Arizona State have played just once. Five Pac-12 games have been canceled, including Colorado’s meeting with the Sun Devils that was set for next Saturday.

TENNIS-ATP

Medvedev beats Djokovic to reach semis at ATP Finals

LONDON (AP) — Daniil Medvedev (DAN’-ihl MEHD’-veh-dehv) secured a spot in the semifinals of the ATP Finals by dominating five-time champion Novak Djokovic (NOH’-vak JOH’-kuh-vich) 6-3, 6-3 for his second straight win of the group stage.

Medvedev lost all three of his group matches last year on his tournament debut. But he has now beaten Djokovic in three of their last four meetings. The top-ranked Serb can still advance if he beats 2018 champion Alexander Zverev in a winner-takes-all match on Friday.

Zverev kept his tournament hopes alive with a 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 victory over Diego Schwartzman earlier Wednesday.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SPORTS

Tokyo Olympics: Many rules, no partying, no hanging around

UNDATED (AP) — Athletes at the Tokyo Olympics won’t have the luxury of hanging around once they’ve wrapped up their event. No late-night parties or nights on the town. They will instead be encouraged to leave Japan a day or two after they’ve finished competing. It will make the postponed Tokyo Olympics like no other.

In other virus-related sports news:

— The PGA Tour now has three players who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus during the RSM Classic at Sea Island. Kramer Hickok and Henrik Norlander each received positive tests and have withdrawn. Hickok got into the tournament as an alternate after Bill Haas tested positive earlier in the week. That’s the most positive tests on the PGA Tour since late June. That brings to 18 the number of PGA Tour players who have tested positive since golf resumed on June 8.