Sports

NBA DRAFT

The wait is over: Delayed NBA draft finally comes Wednesday

UNDATED (AP) — The NBA draft finally arrives Wednesday.

Players such as Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball and James Wiseman should be about a month into their rookie seasons by now. Instead, the draft was delayed multiple times from its usual June spot because of the coronavirus pandemic. That also prevented college players from making a final impression during March Madness and limited the way teams could evaluate players.

Perhaps that’s why there is no consensus No. 1 pick this season.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have top pick, followed by Golden State and Charlotte. Commissioner Adam Silver will make the picks, usually done in New York, from ESPN headquarters.

In draft day moves:

— The New York Knicks moved up a few spots with their second pick of the NBA draft’s first round by completing a trade with the Utah Jazz. The Knicks acquired the No. 23 pick from Utah, sending the Nos. 27 and 38 picks to the Jazz. New York also received the draft rights to Croatian center Ante Tomic, who was taken by the Jazz in the second round in 2008 but has spent his entire career in Europe. The Knicks’ first pick is the No. 8 selection.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Iowa State limits attendance for games

UNDATED (AP) — Iowa State says only families and guests of athletes and staff will be allowed to attend the Cyclones’ football game against Kansas State on Saturday and men’s and women’s basketball games through November.

The marching band and spirit squad also will attend the football game.

Athletic director Jamie Pollard says the decision was based on discussions with university and community leaders as the state has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Pollard says the fan base has been compliant with mitigation measures this fall and there are no known cases of COVID resulting from fans attending football games. He says it’s in the best interest of the community for Iowa State to be a leader in limiting social gatherings at this time.

Iowa State had been limiting attendance to 15,000 for football games and originally planned to allow 10% capacity for basketball games at Hilton Coliseum.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-INTERNATIONAL SPORTS

Tokyo Olympics: Many rules, no partying, no hanging around

UNDATED (AP) — Athletes at the Tokyo Olympics won’t have the luxury of hanging around once they’ve wrapped up their event. No late-night parties or nights on the town. They will instead be encouraged to leave Japan a day or two after they’ve finished competing. It will make the postponed Tokyo Olympics like no other. There will be stringent rules and guidelines and maybe vaccines and rapid testing to pull off the games in the middle of a pandemic that has been blamed for more than 1 million deaths worldwide.

In other virus-related sports news:

Professional soccer and hockey clubs in Switzerland can get federal funds to compensate for lost ticket sales if they cut salaries. The Swiss Federal Council says it wants to “compensate clubs for up to two thirds of their lost ticket sales revenue” during the coronavirus pandemic. The federal aid will come with the requirement of “permanently reducing top salaries” and paying no shareholder dividends, maintaining investment in youth and women’s sport and being transparent about their spending. The government says the majority of a $192 million fund kept for loans to sports clubs in 2021 could be allocated in “non-repayable contributions.”

BOXING

Canelo Alvaez to face Callum Smith on Dec. 19 in US

LONDON (AP) — Canelo Alvarez will return to the ring in a world super middleweight title fight against Callum Smith on Dec. 19 in the United States. The boxers and promoters have announced the bout but did not specify where it will take place. Smith’s WBA super middleweight belt will be on the line when he faces one of boxing’s most popular fighters. Neither man has fought since last November. Alvarez stopped Sergey Kovalev in 11 rounds to take the WBO light heavyweight belt. Smith won a unanimous decision over John Ryder in his hometown of Liverpool.