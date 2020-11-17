Sports

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NFL

Washington player tests positive

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Football Team says a player has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. It’s the first such instance in the organization this season. The club says it was notified last night, the player self-isolated, contact tracing was initiated and close contacts were told to quarantine. Washington is now in the NFL’s intensive COVID-19 protocol. Meetings will be conducted virtually this week, and the practice facility will only be open to staff with limited access for players. It’s unclear if this positive test result puts Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals in jeopardy. Washington already announced no fans will be allowed after hosting 3,000 for its last home game.

In other virus-related developments in the NFL:

— An unidentified New York Giants player has tested positive for the coronavirus, prompting the team to work remotely Tuesday. The Giants said in a statement they learned of the result Monday night and are working with the NFL’s chief medical officer. The player was immediately isolated and contact tracing began. Two close contacts, both staff members, were told to remain home. Team headquarters is open to staff. The Giants, who are 3-and-7, have a bye this weekend. Players were to meet Tuesday and Wednesday and be off the rest of the week.

— The Atlanta Falcons have placed wide receiver Laquon Treadwell on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Treadwell joins defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. as the team’s second player currently on the list. Fowler was placed on the list last week. Teams are not allowed to disclose if a player tested positive for COVID-19 or was placed in quarantine. Treadwell, a fifth-year player who signed with Atlanta in March, has spent the last 10 weeks on the practice squad. The Falcons play at New Orleans on Sunday.

NBA-BUCKS-PELICANS TRADE

AP Source: Bucks getting Holiday to play with Antetokounmpo

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A person with knowledge of the situation says point guard Jrue Holiday is being traded from New Orleans to Milwaukee.

The Bucks are aiming to give two-time reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo the improved roster that he seeks with the decision on his supermax contract extension looming.

The person told The Associated Press that the Pelicans are getting Eric Bledsoe, George Hill and a package of future first-round draft picks from the Bucks.

NBA-CAVALIERS-DRUMMOND

Drummond picks up $28 million option, will stay with Cavs

CLEVELAND (AP) — Center Andre Drummond has told the Cavaliers he will exercise his $28.7 million contract option and stay with them this season.

Drummond was acquired by Cleveland in a surprising trade from Detroit in February. He had been expected for months to pick up the option.

A two-time All-Star with Detroit, the 27-year-old Drummond has consistently said he enjoys playing with the young Cavs. But now that he’s under contract for 2021, he could be packaged by the team in a trade because he has an expiring deal.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-WICHITA STATE-MARSHALL

Wichita State coach Marshall resigns after misconduct probe

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall has resigned following an investigation into allegations of verbal and physical abuse.

Marshall, who has long been known for his combustible sideline persona, came under scrutiny when former player Shaq Morris claimed he’d been struck twice by his coach during an October 2015 practice. Morris also claimed that he’d seen Marshall choke assistant coach Kyle Lindsted, who soon departed to become an assistant at Minnesota.

USOPC-ATHLETE SPONSORSHIP

Attention, US Olympic hopefuls: Need money? This can help

DENVER (AP) — U.S. Olympic hopefuls will be able to cut their own deals with the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee’s marketing partners.

The first-of-its-kind plan has potential to shift the top-heavy sponsorship model that rules the Olympic world.

The Athlete Marketing Program will give potential Olympians three ways of connecting with the federation’s sponsors. One includes a $1,250 payment in 2021 simply for signing up to a group marketing piece of the program that will produce content featuring athletes in groups of three or more.

The program begins in March. It is the USOPC’s biggest attempt to provide a remedy for the Olympic rule that restricts marketing opportunities for athletes.

OLYMPICS-TOKYO-BACH

Bach issues gentle plea for Olympians to get vaccinated

TOKYO (AP) — IOC President Thomas Bach has issued a gentle plea to all competitors to get vaccinated before the Tokyo Olympics. If a vaccine is available.

Bach toured the Athletes Village on his first visit to Tokyo since the Olympics were postponed. He again said the vaccine would not be a requirement but he urged athletes and fans to help protect themselves and others. Bach says “the IOC will appeal to the athletes and other participants … to have a vaccination.” But he adds “it will be their free decision.”

Bach also says a “reasonable number” of fans should be able to attend the Tokyo Olympics with or without a vaccine.