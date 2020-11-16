Sports

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NCAA TOURNAMENT

NCAA in talks with Indianapolis to host all of March Madness

UNDATED (AP) — The NCAA says it plans to hold the entire 2021 men’s college basketball tournament in one location to mitigate the risks of the coronavirus. It is in talks with Indianapolis to be the host city.

The Final Four is already set to be held in Indianapolis next year. The association said it is relocating early round games that had been scheduled for 13 cities across the country. The NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee says hosting all 68 teams in one place is safer.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL POLL

AP Top 25: Tulsa in at 25; Indiana set for top-10 matchup

UNDATED (AP) — No. 25 Tulsa is ranked in The Associated Press college football poll for the first time in 10 years and No. 9 Indiana is set to play the first regular-season top-10 matchup in program history.

The AP Top 25 was mostly stagnant after four of the top five teams didn’t play and only one ranked team lost this weekend.

Alabama is No. 1 for the second straight week after receiving 60 first-place votes. No. 2 Notre Dame got one first-place vote and No. 3 Ohio State received the other. Clemson is fourth, followed by Texas A&M, Florida, Cincinnati and BYU.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Texas A&M game postponed

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — No. 5 Texas A&M will not play for a second straight week. Saturday’s home game against Mississippi has postponed because of lingering issues with COVID-19 within the Aggies’ program. The game could be made up Dec. 19, the day of the SEC championship game.

NFL-GIANTS-BAKER CHARGED

Ex-Giant Baker cleared of robbery; victims’ lawyer arrested

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Former New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker has been cleared of robbery charges in Florida after his alleged victims’ attorney was arrested on extortion charges.

Prosecutors announced Monday they were dropping all charges against Baker. That came shortly after the county sheriff’s office arrested attorney William Dean and charged him with extortion.

Baker had been charged with holding up four men at gunpoint at a May barbecue in suburban Fort Lauderdale. Dean allegedly told Baker’s attorney his clients would stop cooperating with investigators and change their stories in exchange for $266,000 each. Dean’s law partner declined comment.

Baker was released by the Giants after his arrest.

In other NFL news:

— The Kansas City Chiefs signed Andy Reid and Brett Veach to contract extensions that will provide added stability by keeping the most successful coach and general manager combination in franchise history together well into the future. The Chiefs declined to announce the terms of the extensions. The Chiefs reached back-to-back AFC championship games and won their first Super Bowl title in 50 years last season.

— The San Francisco 49ers have placed defensive lineman Arik Armstead on the COVID-19 list. The 49ers are on a bye this week and don’t play again until Nov. 29 against the Los Angeles Rams so it’s unclear if Armstead will miss any time.

— New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold will be sidelined for a second straight game as he recovers from an injured right shoulder. Coach Adam Gase said Monday that Joe Flacco will start in Darnold’s place when the winless Jets take on the Chargers in Los Angeles on Sunday.

MLB_BRAVES-SMYLY

Left-hander Smyly has contract with Braves

ATLANTA (AP) — Left-hander Drew Smyly became the first of the 181 free agents to switch teams when he agreed to an $11 million, one-year contract with the Braves.

Atlanta is looking to bolster a rotation that depleted by injuries and disappointing performances.

The 31-year-old Smyly pitched seven games last season for the San Francisco Giants, making five starts. He went 0-1 with a 3.42 ERA.

NBA-SUNS-THUNDER TRADE

AP source: Chris Paul acquired by Phoenix from Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A person with knowledge of the situation says All-Star guard Chris Paul is being traded from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Phoenix Suns, where he’ll play alongside one of the league’s most dynamic young scorers in fellow All-Star Devin Booker. The Thunder are acquiring Ricky Rubio, Kelly Oubre, Jalen Lecque, Ty Jerome and a first-round pick that will be conveyed sometime between 2022 and 2025.

In another NBA transaction:

— A person familiar with the deal says the Detroit Pistons have agreed to trade Bruce Brown to the Brooklyn Nets for Dzanan Musa and a 2021 second-round draft pick. The 6-foot-9 Musa was a first-round pick in 2018. He averaged almost five points in 40 games last season.

NBA-MAVERICKS-PORZINGIS

Porzingis to miss start of season

DALLAS (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis will miss the start of the season as the Dallas Mavericks star continues recovery from surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee.

Director of basketball operations Donnie Nelson says the club is being cautious with Luka Doncic’s European sidekick, who missed more than a season because of another knee injury. The NBA is in the midst of a short offseason coming off the pandemic-delayed 2019-20 season. Porzingis injured the knee in his playoff opener against the Los Angeles Clippers.

KNICKS-OAKLEY LAWSUIT

Charles Oakley wins right to jury decision on assault claim

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal appeals court says a jury can decide whether former New York Knicks star Charles Oakley was ejected from Madison Square Garden with excessive force.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday reinstated a lawsuit Oakley brought against the team’s owners after he was forcefully removed as a spectator at a Knicks game in February 2017.

Oakley was a Knicks fan favorite from 1988 to 1998. He was accused of striking a security guard before he was forcefully removed and arrested outside the stadium. The charges were later dismissed. Oakley sought unspecified damages, contending his treatment was part of team owner James Dolan’s pattern of harassment against him.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NHL-LIGHTNING

Tampa Bay eliminates 30 positions

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Just months after winning the Stanley Cup, officials with the Tampa Bay Lightning says they’re eliminating 30 positions in a sign that even winning a championship doesn’t spare a team from the effects of the coronavirus.

Team officials said Monday that the positions were across the company and effective immediately. The layoffs represent less than 10% of the team’s workforce.

Because the National Hockey League’s postseason was played in bubbles in Canada, the team didn’t earn any revenue from the playoffs.

In other NHL news:

— The Buffalo Sabres have signed their first-round draft pick, forward Jack Quinn, to a three-year entry level contract. Quinn was selected with the No. 8 pick in the draft last month. The 19-year-old from Ottawa is coming off a season in which his 52 goals in 62 games ranked second in the Ontario Hockey League.

MLB-HALL OF FAME BALLOT

Schilling, Clemens, Bonds leading candidates on Hall ballot

NEW YORK (AP) — Curt Schilling, Roger Clemens and Barry Bonds are the leading candidates returning to baseball’s Hall of Fame ballot in a year without any favorites among the new names.

Schilling was third behind Derek Jeter and Larry Walker with 278 of 397 votes last year, finishing at 70% and 20 votes shy in balloting by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. Clemens had 242 votes for 61% and Bonds 241 for 60.7%.

Pitchers Barry Zito, Tim Hudson, Mark Buehrle and A.J. Burnett, and outfielder Torii Hunter are among the top newcomers on the ballot.