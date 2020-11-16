Sports

MASTERS

Dustin Johnson takes Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Dustin Johnson won the Masters, shooting a 68 in the final round Sunday to finish at 20-under par and win the pandemic-delayed tournament by five strokes.

The 2016 U.S. Open champion claimed his second major. He’s the 12th player to win without ever trailing at the end of any round.

NEW JERSEYS

NHL jersey launch creates buzz with season 6-plus weeks away

UNDATED (AP) — The NHL is displaying a new jersey for each of its 31 teams.

The league is looking to create some buzz at a time when there are no games. The NHL and players are still targeting a Jan. 1 start for the 2021 season, with plenty of uncertainty about when and where fans might be able to attend.

These “reverse retro” jerseys were several years in the making but are being launched with some impeccable timing given this is usually hockey season and the revenue being lost without ticket sales. It won’t make up for everything but is a way for the NHL and Adidas to engage fans while arenas are dark.

TOKYO-BACH VISIT

Bach: Tokyo Olympic ‘participants’ encouraged to get vaccine

TOKYO (AP) — IOC President Thomas Bach says Olympic “participants” and fans arriving for next year’s postponed Tokyo Games will be encouraged to be vaccinated to protect the Japanese public.

Bach made the statement after meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. It was Bach’s first meeting with Suga and his first trip to Japan since the Olympics were postponed almost eight months ago.

Next year’s Olympics are scheduled to open on July 23. Bach says “this makes us all very confident that we can have spectators in the Olympic stadia next year and that spectators will enjoy a safe environment.”

DOPING-SCHOEMAN

Former Olympic champion swimmer Schoeman faces longer ban

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Former Olympic champion Roland Schoeman has appeared by video link at a Court of Arbitration for Sport hearing that could ban him beyond next year’s Tokyo Games.

The World Anti-Doping Agency challenged a ruling by swimming governing body FINA to ban the 40-year-old South African for one year. He was training to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics when he tested positive for a black-market doping product last year. Schoeman blamed a contaminated supplement.

The court says WADA wants a ban of up to four years. A verdict is not expected for several weeks. Schoeman won three medals at the 2004 Athens Olympics.

DOPING-JACK

Australian swimmer Shayna Jack banned 2 years in doping case

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Australian swimmer Shayna Jack has been found guilty of accidental doping and has been given a two-year ban that expires days before the start of the Tokyo Olympics.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport says its judge decided Jack had proven that she did not intentionally ingest the anabolic agent ligandrol.

An Australian sports tribunal previously recommended a four-year ban. The 22-year-old swimmer was a four-time medalist in relays at the 2017 world championships. Jack can challenge the ruling in a separate appeal process at CAS. The World Anti-Doping Agency could also appeal to seek a longer ban.

KIPRUTO-CHARGED

Olympic champ Kipruto charged with having sex with teen girl

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Olympic steeplechase champion Conseslus Kipruto of Kenya has been charged with having sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old girl. He was released on $1,800 bail after pleading not guilty.

Kipruto was charged with what is referred to as “defilement” in Kenyan law. He faces at least 20 years in prison if convicted because of the girl’s age.

The 25-year-old Kipruto is a policeman. He won gold in the 3,000-meter steeplechase at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics and followed that up with victories at the world championships in 2017 and 2019.