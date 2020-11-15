Sports

PGA-MASTERS

Johnson wins first green jacket with record performance

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Dustin Johnson has capped off a one-of-a-kind Masters with a performance never seen at Augusta National.

Johnson shook off a slow start and blew away the field to win his first green jacket. He tapped in for par on the 18th for a 4-under 68 to finish at 20-under 268, breaking by two shots the record set by Tiger Woods in 1997 and matched by Jordan Spieth in 2015.

His five-shot victory was the largest at the Masters since Woods won by 12 in his record-breaking win in 1997.

Cameron Smith and Sungjae Im tied for second at 15 under. Justin Thomas was fourth at 12 under.

No one had a better finish than Woods, the defending champion, but only after posting the highest score of his career — three balls in Rae’s Creek for a 10 on the par-3 12th hole. He finished with five birdies over the last six holes to salvage a 76.

The betting favorite and biggest basher in golf, Bryson DeChambeau, couldn’t even beat 63-year-old Bernhard Langer, who shot 71 and wound up one shot ahead of the U.S. Open champion.

NFL-SCHEDULE

A look at the afternoon results

UNDATED (AP) — The Detroit Lions beat Washington on a buzzer-beating field goal, while the NFC North-rival Green Bay Packers avoided what would have been a major upset loss to Jacksonville.

Detroit blew a 21-point lead to Washington on a career by Alex Smith, who was making his first NFL start in almost two years, and was then saved by Matt Prater’s kicking leg.

Prater gave the Lions the lead back with 2:27 left, and after Washington tied it again on a Dustin Hopkins field goal, Prater was good from 59 yards as time expired. The final was 30-27 Detroit.

Green Bay got receiver Davante Adams back from an ankle injury in time for him to catch the go-ahead touchdown pass from Aaron Rodgers. The Packers improved to 7-2 and handed the Jaguars their eighth consecutive loss.

In the other early games, Cleveland beat Houston 10-7, Tampa Bay bounced back from a bad loss to win 46-23 at Carolina and the New York Giants moved into second place in the NFC East by defeating Philadelphia 27-17.

MLB-LASORDA HOSPITALIZED

Hall of Fame Dodgers manager Lasorda hospitalized in ICU

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Hall of Fame manager Tom Lasorda has been hospitalized in Southern California.

The Los Angeles Dodgers said Sunday that their 93-year-old former manager was in intensive care and resting comfortably at a hospital in Orange County. Lasorda lives in Fullerton.

Lasorda attended the Dodgers’ Game 6 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Oct. 27 in Texas that clinched the Dodgers’ first World Series title since 1988.

Lasorda had a record of 1,599-1,439 while managing the Dodgers from 1976-96, guiding them to World Series championships in 1981 and ’88. The franchise won four National League pennants and eight division titles under Lasorda. He had a heart attack in June 1996 and retired from managing the Dodgers following month. In 2012, Lasorda was hospitalized in New York after having a heart attack.

T25 FOOTBALL-POLL

AP Top 25: Tulsa in at 25; Indiana set for top-10 matchup

UNDATED (AP) — Tulsa is ranked in The Associated Press college football poll for the first time in 10 years. The Golden Hurricanes took the 25th spot after beating American Athletic Conference rival SMU, knocking the Mustangs from the Top 25.

There was little change in the rankings after four of the top five teams did not play and only one ranked team lost this weekend.

Alabama is No. 1 for the second straight week, with 60 first-place votes. No. 2 Notre Dame received one first-place vote and No. 3 Ohio State got the other. Clemson remains No. 4, followed by Texas A&M, Florida, Cincinnati and BYU.

Indiana moved up one spot to ninth, the Hoosiers’ best ranking since they were fourth in the 1967 poll. Indiana is set to play the first top-10 matchup in program history when it takes on Ohio State on Saturday.

NBA-UPCOMING SEASON

AP source: Lakers on verge of acquiring Dennis Schröder

UNDATED (AP) — The NBA offseason is over, and a wild few days of decisions and player movement are about to begin.

Teams may begin making trades Monday, according to a memo sent to teams and obtained early Sunday by The Associated Press.

The first deal known to be tentatively agreed upon would send guard Dennis Schröder from Oklahoma City to the champion Los Angeles Lakers for Danny Green and the No. 28 pick in Wednesday’s draft, according to a person with knowledge of the agreement. The person says that trade is likely to be finalized after the draft.

The league told teams that the “temporary transaction moratorium” across the league ends Monday at noon Eastern.

Also due Monday is All-NBA forward Anthony Davis’ decision on his $28.7 million option year with the Lakers, which he will formally decline in favor of signing a long-term and huge money contract with that club.

Nicolas Batum’s $27.1 million option decision with Charlotte is also due Monday. Most other player and team options around the league are due Thursday. Free agent talks can formally begin Friday at 6 p.m. Eastern, and signings may begin Sunday, Nov. 22.

NBA-CAVALIERS-PORTER

Cavs guard Kevin Porter Jr. arrested on weapons charges

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Cavaliers say they have spoken to guard Kevin Porter Jr. following his arrest early Sunday on weapons possession. The team says it will address the matter privately.

Porter, a 2019 first-round draft pick, faces charges of improperly handling firearms in a vehicle, according to Mahoning (mah-HOH’-ning) County sheriff records. He was released on $4,000 bond.

Porter’s attorney, Alex Spiro, said in an email to The Associated Press that his client “was issued a summons for a petty offense and released.”

The 20-year-old Porter emerged as a bright spot last season for the Cavs, whose year included a coaching change after the All-Star break before being halted by the coronavirus pandemic. He averaged 10 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 50 games.

F1-TURKISH GRAND PRIX

Hamilton clinches record 7th F1 title with win at Turkish GP

ISTANBUL (AP) — Lewis Hamilton has clinched a record-tying seventh Formula One title after winning a wet and gloomy Turkish Grand Prix. He shares the record with German great Michael Schumacher, the driver he replaced at Mercedes in 2013.

Hamilton started from sixth place but took advantage of errors and poor tire strategies from other teams to win a fourth straight race and 10th of another hugely dominant season. The British driver now has a record-extending 94 victories.

Hamilton placed about 30 seconds ahead of Racing Point’s Sergio Perez and Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel, who overtook teammate Charles Leclerc for his first podium of a difficult season.

Hamilton only needed to finish ahead of his teammate Valtteri Bottas to seal his sixth title for Mercedes, and Bottas placed a lowly 14th after making a poor start. Hamilton’s other title was with McLaren in 2008.