Sports

PGA-MASTERS

Dustin Johnson shoots 31 on front nine for Masters lead

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Dustin Johnson just broke up a logjam on the Masters’ leaderboard while tying the tournament’s 54-hole record.

The top-ranked Johnson fired a 7-under 65 to take a four-stroke lead into the final round of the year’s last major. His 16 under total matches the mark set by Jordan Spieth (speeth) in his 2015 victory at Augusta.

Johnson also became the first player to shoot two rounds of 65 or better in the same Masters.

Johnson shot 30 on the front nine, carding an eagle on the second hole and following with birdies on the next two. He’s played 30 straight holes without a bogey.

An international trio of Sungjae Im, Cameron Smith and Abraham Ancer (AN’-sur) share second and minus-12, one ahead of Dylan Frittelli. Justin Thomas is six off the pace and one in front of Patrick Reed, Jon Rahm and Sebastian Munoz.

Defending champ Tiger Woods is 11 strokes back, and Phil Mickelson played himself out of contention with a 79 that leaves him at plus-2.

T25 FOOTBALL-SCHEDULE

Irish thump Eagles

UNDATED (AP) — Second-ranked Notre Dame fell behind early on Saturday before the Irish dominated Boston College with an offensive onslaught.

Ian Book passed for three touchdowns and ran for another as the Irish outscored the Eagles, 45-31. Notre Dame racked up a season-high 561 total yards, with Book providing 283 through the air and 85 on the ground.

Ben Skowronek (skoh-RAH’-nehk) caught all three of Book’s TD passes as the Irish improved to 8-0 overall and 7-0 in the ACC.

BC led 10-3 before Notre Dame outscored the Eagles, 28-6 the rest of the first half.

Former Irish QB Phil Jurkovec finished 18 of 40 for 272 yards, a touchdown and interception.

In other Top 25 action:

— D’Eriq King threw for 255 yards and a touchdown, and he also ran for a score as ninth-ranked Miami rallied for a 25-24 victory at Virginia Tech. The 7-1 Hurricanes rallied from an 11-point, third-quarter deficit to earn their fourth straight win and stay in contention for a spot in the ACC title game. Miami finally went ahead on King’s 36-yard scoring passes to Mark Pope with 5:59 remaining.

— Indiana is 4-0 after Michael Penix (PEH’-nihks) Jr. threw for 320 yards in the 10th-ranked Hoosiers’ 24-0 shutout of Michigan State at East Lansing. Penix threw a pair of scoring passes to Ty Fryfogle, who had 11 receptions for 200 yards. The Hoosiers are 4-0 in the Big Ten for the first time since 1987 as they prepare for their showdown against third-ranked Ohio State.

— Grant Wells tossed a season-high five touchdown passes for 16th-ranked Marshall in a 42-14 pounding of Middle Tennessee. Corey Gammage (GAM’-aj) and Willie Johnson each caught two touchdown passes from Wells, who was 25 of 37 for 336 yards for the 7-0 Thundering Herd. The win comes on the 50th anniversary of the plane crash that killed 75 Marshall players, team supporters and flight crew members.

— No. 20 Southern Cal pulled out a 34-30 win at Arizona on an eight-yard scoring run by Vavae Malepeai (vah-VY’ mal-ah-pay-EYE’) with 25 seconds left. Kedon Slovis (KEE’-dahn) hit Erik Krommenhoek (KRAHM’-ehn-hohk) on a 6-yard touchdown that put the Trojans ahead with 3 1/2 minutes to play, but the Wildcats regained the lead on a 6-yard touchdown pass from Grant Gunnell from Stanley Berryhill III with 1:20 left. Slovis threw for 325 yards and a touchdown on 30-of-43 passing.

— Malik Willis accounted for 306 yards passing and five touchdowns as No. 22 Liberty blew out Western Carolina, 58-14. Willis threw for three scores and ran for two others to lead the 8-0 Flames to their 10th straight win. He has 12 touchdown passes and four scoring runs in Liberty’s last three games.

— No. 25 Louisiana-Lafayette was a 38-10 winner over South Alabama as Levi Lewis passed for 252 yards and three touchdowns. The Ragin’ Cajuns gained 254 yards rushing in wrapping up their third straight Sun Belt Conference West Division crown. Chris Smith finished with 99 yards rushing to go with a 10-yard reception for the Cajuns.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-HEISMAN TROPHY

Heisman Trophy to be awarded Jan. 5; Finalists on Dec. 24

UNDATED (AP) — The Heisman Trophy will be presented Jan. 5 without the usual ceremony held in New York City. The finalists will be revealed on Dec. 24.

The deadline to vote for the Heisman is now Dec. 21, two days after the conference championship games are scheduled to be played.

Before college football schedules were revised because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Heisman was set to be handed out Dec. 12.

NFL-NEWS

Browns activate RB Chubb after knee injury

UNDATED (AP) — The Browns can hand off the ball to Nick Chubb again. Cleveland has activated the star running back from injured reserve, clearing the way for him to play Sunday against Houston after missing four games with a sprained right knee.

The Browns were leading the NFL in rushing when Chubb got hurt, and Cleveland’s offense hasn’t been the same without the 2019 Pro Bowler. Chubb will return to face a Houston defense that is allowing a league-worst 159.5 yards rushing per game.

In other NFL news:

— Bills cornerback Josh Norman has tested positive for COVID-19 and was one of four Buffalo players and one assistant coach not traveling with the team for its game at Arizona on Sunday. The AFC East-leading Bills also ruled out tight end Tyler Kroft, cornerback Levi Wallace and safety Dean Marlowe by placing them on the reserve-COVID-19 list. Defensive assistant coach Leonard Johnson also will not travel with the team.

— The Green Bay Packers have activated linebacker Christian Kirksey from injured reserve and placed tight end/fullback John Lovett on injured reserve. Kirksey ranks fifth on the team with 27 tackles despite having played in less than half of the Packers’ eight games. The Packers host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

NBA-BULLS-CHEEKS

Cheeks returns to hometown as assistant to Bulls’ Donovan

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls say Hall of Famer Maurice Cheeks is returning to his hometown to serve as an assistant under new coach Billy Donovan.

Cheeks grew up on the South Side of Chicago and was on Donovan’s staff in Oklahoma City the past five seasons. The Bulls hired Donovan in September to replace the fired Jim Boylen.

Cheeks spent most of his 15-year playing career with the Philadelphia 76ers. He compiled a record of 305-315 as the head coach of the Pistons, Sixers and Trail Blazers.

F1-TURKISH GRAND PRIX

Stroll takes pole at wet Turkish GP, Hamilton 6th

ISTANBUL (AP) — There was a rare sight in Formula One qualifying Saturday: Record-breaking Lewis Hamilton struggled, while Lance Stroll tamed a treacherous track to claim his first pole position.

Not only did Hamilton miss out on a 98th career pole, the championship leader qualified only sixth at the Turkish Grand Prix as his Mercedes skidded around on a resurfaced and rain-soaked circuit not used in F1 since 2011.

Mercedes is so dominant that Hamilton or Valtteri Bottas took pole in the previous 13 races. This time, Bottas was ninth.