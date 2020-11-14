Sports

PGA-MASTERS

Third round underway; DeChambeau and Morikawa make the cut

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The second round of the Masters has been completed and the third round is underway.

U.S. Open winner Bryson DeChambeau and PGA Championship winner Collin Morikawa have squeaked past the Masters cut at even par. The defending champions at the year’s other two majors just made it to the third round in a tie for 50th.

The top 50 plus ties were to make the cut this year, when the rule was eliminated that allowed anyone within 10 strokes of the lead to play the weekend. That would have brought in everyone at 1 over — another seven players, including Matt Kuchar, who has made the cut in his last 10 Masters.

Five players were tied for the lead heading into the third round: World No. 1 Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Abraham Ancer and Cameron Smith. Another five were one stroke back.

About four dozen players needed to finish the second round Saturday morning after darkness halted play Friday. DeChambeau was one of them. He got through 12 holes Friday, then got tested for COVID-19 because he hadn’t been feeling well. He says the test was negative.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-LPGA

Jutanugarn sisters test positive, withdraw from Florida event

UNDATED (AP) — Former world No. 1 and two-time major winner Ariya Jutanugarn (ahr-EE’-uh juh-TAN’-uh-garn) and her sister Moriya have tested positive for COVID-19 and have withdrawn from next week’s LPGA Tour event in Florida, the Pelican Women’s Championship.

Ariya Jutanugarn, who won the 2016 British Open and 2018 U.S. Women’s Open, says her condition is improving but she has lost her sense of taste and has difficulty breathing. She says she and her sister are self-isolating and tracing their recent contacts. The sisters said they contracted the disease earlier this week in the United States but gave no further information.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Virus scrambles Pac-12 schedule

UNDATED (AP) — The Pac-12′s football schedule has been scrambled for a second straight week, with positive COVID-19 tests leading to the cancellation of Saturday’s California at Arizona State and Utah at UCLA games.

Instead, Cal will play UCLA on Sunday night at the Rose Bowl. That gives the teams less than 48 hours to prepare for each other. In a season where every plan is tentative, the Pac-12′s quick adjustment is unprecedented.

Friday’s announcements from the West Coast capped the most tumultuous week of COVID-19 disruptions of the college football season. Fifteen of the 59 games originally scheduled for Week 11 were called off.

The Sun Devils’ home opener was nixed because of several positive COVID-19 tests among the team’s players and coaching staff, including head coach Herm Edwards. The school said the positive tests put the football team below 53 available scholarship players, which is the minimum allowed according to the league’s cancellation policy.

Later Friday, Utah also determined it didn’t have the minimum number of scholarship players available for the game because of positive COVID-19 cases and the resulting isolation of players under contact tracing protocols.

A few hours later, the Pac-12 announced Cal would play at UCLA and next week’s UCLA at Oregon game would be bumped from Friday to Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Southeastern Conference announced it will use Dec. 19, the day of its conference championship game, as a make-up date for regular-season games. The SEC decided that for the rest of the season it will allow schedule adjustments to be made on Monday nights. Teams that can play will be permitted to find available opponents if their scheduled opponent for the coming Saturday can’t play. Those hastily scheduled matchups can only be made between teams already scheduled to play each other and no rematches will be permitted.

The Pac-12 said the canceled games will be declared a no contest.