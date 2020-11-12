Sports

PGA-MASTERS

Masters tees off in dark and rain

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — What a difference 19 months makes for Paul Casey. The 43-year-old Englishman is leading the Masters after shooting a 7-under 65 in the opening round.

In 2019, Casey shot 86 and 82 to badly miss the cut. But he turned things around in his return to Augusta National, which was delayed for seven months by the coronavirus pandemic. Casey got on a roll with an eagle at the par-5 second hole. He tacked on five more birdies to match his lowest score ever at the Masters, grabbing a two-shot lead over Webb Simpson and Xander Schauffele (ZAN’-dur SHAWF’-lee).

Defending champion Tiger Woods shot a bogey-free, 4-under 68, leaving him three shots off the lead and very much in contention for a record-tying sixth title. It’s the first time Woods has played the opening round at Augusta without a bogey, and only the second time he has started the tournament by breaking 70. He matched a 68 in the opening round of the 2010 Masters.

It’s also the first bogey-free round for Woods in a major since the 2009 PGA Championship at Hazeltine.

NFL-COLTS/TITANS

Titans can take big step toward AFC South title vs. Colts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans can take a big step toward winning the AFC South for the first time since 2008 on Thursday night. That means beating the Indianapolis Colts, the divisional rival that has tormented them most since NFL realignment in 2002 no matter the quarterback or the coach.

The Colts have won 13 of the 18 games played in the Titans’ home stadium since 1999, dominating this series with Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck. Now it’s Philip Rivers’ turn.

Ryan Tannehill is 1-0 in this series with the Titans, and he says obviously it’s a big game. The Titans currently sit atop the division at 6-2 and a win would give them a two-game lead with seven games to play.

If Frank Reich improves to 4-1 against the Titans and coach Mike Vrabel, then his 5-3 Colts would have the head-to-head edge with a rematch on Nov. 29 in Indianapolis.

MLB-NEWS

Angels hire Braves’ Perry Minasian as new general manager

UNDATED (AP) — Perry Minasian has been named the Los Angeles Angels’ general manager. The Angels announced the hiring of the Atlanta Braves’ assistant general manager on Thursday to replace Billy Eppler.

Minasian spent the past three years in the Braves’ front office with GM Alex Anthopoulos, including the past two seasons as their vice president of baseball operations. Minasian also worked for Anthopoulos during his previous nine seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays, where Minasian became the club’s director of pro scouting.

Minasian won an extensive competition to replace Eppler, who was fired Sept. 27 by Moreno after Los Angeles finished its fifth consecutive losing season in his tenure. The Angels also made deep cuts in their scouting department earlier this year with furloughs during the coronavirus pandemic.

The big-budget Angels have endured five straight losing seasons for the first time since 1977, and their winning percentage over the past two seasons is their worst two-year run since 1992-93. Los Angeles hasn’t won a playoff game since 2009, reaching the postseason just once in that 11-year span.

The 40-year-old Minasian has been in baseball since he was an 8-year-old batboy for the Texas Rangers, where his father, Zack, was the team’s clubhouse manager. He became a clubhouse attendant and eventually an advance scout for the Rangers before serving as an assistant to manager Buck Showalter.

In other MLB news:

— The Chicago White Sox are sticking with new manager Tony La Russa for now, saying they understand the “seriousness” of his latest drunken driving case. The White Sox said in a statement Thursday that they will “have more to say” once the case is resolved. The Hall of Fame manager was arrested on misdemeanor DUI charges in February, when he blew out a tire in a collision with a curb, according to an affidavit filed by the Arizona Department of Public Safety. He has pleaded not guilty. La Russa was hired by Chicago last month in a surprise move after Rick Renteria (ren-tuh-REE’-uh) was let go. In 2007, La Russa pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in Florida after police found him asleep inside his running sport utility vehicle at a stop light and smelling of alcohol.

SPORTS BETTING-NCAA

NCAA voices concern over prop bets on college athletes

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — An NCAA official is voicing concern over sports betting on the performance of individual student-athletes and suggesting that gambling regulators consider restrictions on such wagers to protect the integrity of the games.

Naima Stevenson-Starks, an NCAA vice president, expressed concern about so-called proposition bets involving college athletes. They involve whether a given player will or won’t surpass a certain threshold during a game, like whether a quarterback will throw 3 touchdowns or whether a running back will rush for 100 yards. Such bets are far more common on NFL games than college games, but NFL players don’t attend class with people who could be betting on their performance.

A survey Thursday of leading U.S. sportsbooks found little in the way of college player props, although they were more readily available on unlicensed offshore sites that are beyond the reach of U.S. regulators.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-OBIT-SCHLARMAN

Kentucky O-line coach John Schlarman dies of cancer at 45

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky offensive line coach John Schlarman has died after a two-year fight with cancer. The school announced Schlarman’s death from bile duct cancer in a news release Thursday. He was diagnosed in the summer of 2018 but continued to coach throughout treatment. Schlarman was most recently on the sideline for Kentucky’s 34-7 upset at Tennessee on Oct. 17 and received a game ball from head coach Mark Stoops. Schlarman was an original member of Stoops’ staff in 2013 and helped build Kentucky into a program that has recorded four consecutive winning seasons. He was a four-year starter with the Wildcats from 1994-97 and earned first team All-SEC honors as a senior. John Schlarman was 45.