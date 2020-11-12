Sports

PGA-MASTERS

Masters tees off in dark and rain

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Umbrellas replaced azaleas and the whirring of a drone filled in for the chirping of springtime birds on Thursday when the first fall Masters teed off at Augusta National.

Darkness and drizzle greeted Hall of Famers Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus for the honorary opening tee shots in the early dawn hours of the tournament, which was postponed from April because of the coronavirus pandemic. The tee times had to be adjusted to account for November’s shorter daylight.

The tee ceremony is usually a fan favorite at Augusta, with crowds waiting for the gates to open and then rushing to find a spot along the first tee box and fairway. No fans are allowed at this year’s event except for the players’ significant others and coaches, along with Augusta National members. That meant only a few hundred people huddling under umbrellas were there to see the men who have combined to play in the Masters 97 times. Nicklaus won six times, Player three.

COVID-19 protocols prevented Nicklaus from bringing one of his grandchildren to caddie for him, as he usually does. He turned instead to his wife, Barbara, who donned the traditional one-piece, white coveralls.

The rain intensified shortly after the ceremony and play was suspended for nearly three hours because of lightning in the area after only three groups had teed off. Because of the early sunset, players started on both the front and back nines.

NFL-COLTS/TITANS

Titans can take big step toward AFC South title vs. Colts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans can take a big step toward winning the AFC South for the first time since 2008 on Thursday night. That means beating the Indianapolis Colts, the divisional rival that has tormented them most since NFL realignment in 2002 no matter the quarterback or the coach.

The Colts have won 13 of the 18 games played in the Titans’ home stadium since 1999, dominating this series with Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck. Now it’s Philip Rivers’ turn.

Ryan Tannehill is 1-0 in this series with the Titans, and he says obviously it’s a big game. The Titans currently sit atop the division at 6-2 and a win would give them a two-game lead with seven games to play.

If Frank Reich improves to 4-1 against the Titans and coach Mike Vrabel, then his 5-3 Colts would have the head-to-head edge with a rematch on Nov. 29 in Indianapolis.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NFL-RAVENS

Baltimore player tests positive

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens say a player has tested positive for the coronavirus. The team says the player — whose name was not released — immediately began to self-quarantine. The organization is now in the NFL’s intensive protocol.

The Ravens say there were no high-risk contacts, and no other player or staff member has been required to isolate. All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey returned Wednesday after being on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-OBIT-SCHLARMAN

Kentucky O-line coach John Schlarman dies of cancer at 45

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky offensive line coach John Schlarman has died after a two-year fight with cancer. The school announced Schlarman’s death from bile duct cancer in a news release Thursday. He was diagnosed in the summer of 2018 but continued to coach throughout treatment. Schlarman was most recently on the sideline for Kentucky’s 34-7 upset at Tennessee on Oct. 17 and received a game ball from head coach Mark Stoops. Schlarman was an original member of Stoops’ staff in 2013 and helped build Kentucky into a program that has recorded four consecutive winning seasons. He was a four-year starter with the Wildcats from 1994-97 and earned first team All-SEC honors as a senior. John Schlarman was 45.