Sports

NBA-NEWS

Thunder promote assistant Daigneault to head coach

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma City Thunder have promoted assistant Mark Daigneault (DAN’-yoh) to head coach. He will replace Billy Donovan, who now is coaching the Chicago Bulls.

Daigneault coached the Thunder’s G League team for five years. He had a .572 winning percentage, won three division titles and made four playoff appearances.

In other NBA news:

— Atlanta Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce has added former Indiana Pacers coach Nate McMillan to his staff as an assistant. McMillan has a 661-588 record in 16 seasons as an NBA coach, including with Seattle and Portland before he was the Pacers’ coach from 2016 through 2020. McMillan was fired by Indiana on Aug. 26. His record in four seasons with the Pacers was 183-136. It was the fourth-highest victory total in franchise history, but that success was marred by a 3-16 record in the postseason. Pierce says McMillan brings “value, expertise and experience” to the Hawks.

NFL-NEWS

Mayfield cleared to practice

UNDATED (AP) — The Cleveland Browns have activated quarterback Baker Mayfield from the COVID-19 list, clearing him to practice and play this week against Houston. Mayfield had to isolate for several days after he had close contact with a staff member who tested positive for the coronavirus. The staffer has not been identified.

Cleveland placed Mayfield on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Sunday when the team was on its bye week. He was not allowed to be at the facility Monday and participated in team meetings virtually. He is expected to practice Wednesday.

In other NFL news:

— Miami Dolphins receiver Preston Williams will be placed on injured reserve with a foot injury, meaning he’ll be sidelined for three games and perhaps longer. Coach Brian Flores announced the roster move Wednesday, and he declined to say whether Williams is expected to return this season. Flores said the injury is more serious than first thought, and additional tests were planned. Flores also said the Dolphins remain in the NFL’s intensive protocol for COVID-19 and would be without “a few” assistant coaches during today’s practice. Five assistants missed Sunday’s win at Arizona, and at least one tested positive for the coronavirus.

— A source familiar with the situation says running back Christian McCaffrey will miss practice to get a second medical opinion on his injured right shoulder. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the team has not released the details surrounding the injury he sustained in the fourth quarter of a 33-31 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last Sunday. McCaffrey’s status for Sunday’s home game against NFC South rival Tampa Bay is unclear. The 2019 All-Pro had 151 yards and two touchdowns against the Chiefs before injuring his shoulder on Carolina’s final drive.

NHL-REALIGNMENT

NHL could go with temporary realignment for next season

UNDATED (AP) — The NHL could go with a temporary realignment of its teams for next season during the COVID-19 pandemic. The league also is contemplating a reduced schedule and temporary hubs. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman says temporary realignment could help with ongoing travel restrictions for Canada and mandated quarantines for visiting certain states in the United States.

The NHL finished last season in bubbles in Toronto and Edmonton, Alberta, but Bettman has ruled out using bubbles for an entire schedule.

The NHL is targeting a Jan. 1 start for next season. But details are still being worked out in talks between the league and NHL Players’ Association.

MLB-ANGELS-GM SEARCH

AP source: LA Angels narrow GM search to 5 candidates

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — A person with knowledge of the decision says the Los Angeles Angels have narrowed down a field of five candidates to be their next general manager. The person says the finalists to replace Billy Eppler include Seattle Mariners assistant general manager Justin Hollander, Chicago Cubs senior vice president of player personnel Jason McLeod, and Arizona Diamondbacks assistant general managers Amiel Sawdaye and Jared Porter. The fifth candidate wasn’t disclosed by the source.

The Angels have been without a general manager since Sept. 27, when Eppler was fired immediately after the conclusion of Los Angeles’ fifth consecutive losing season during his tenure.