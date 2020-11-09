Sports

MASTERS

Masters does away with 10-shot rule

AUGUSTA, Ga. — The Masters is doing away with the 10-shot rule for the cut.

The tournament says the 36-hole cut will be top 50 and ties. The 10-shot rule means anyone within 10 shots of the lead makes it to the weekend no matter the position.

The Masters has had the 10-shot rule since 1962. It didn’t even have a cut until 1957. Augusta National was not clear on whether the end of the 10-shot rule was for this year only. Because of the November date, there are limited daylight hours available.

SPORTS-VIRUS OUTBREAK

Olympic sports concerned about Tokyo qualifying

UNDATED (AP) — Olympic sports federations have shared concerns about completing qualifying events for the Tokyo Games during the coronavirus pandemic.

World Rowing official Matt Smith says during an online meeting of the Association of Summer Olympic International Federations that “it is really getting urgent that we start to make decisions.”

About 57% of more than 11,000 places in the Tokyo Olympics had been secured in March when the games were postponed. But many of the 33 sports on the Tokyo program now have challenges staging international events. ASOIF director general Andrew Ryan says the group is “very, very concerned” that “we present (athletes) with an equal opportunity to qualify.”

SOC-FIFA-INVESTIGATION-SWISS BANK

Swiss bank set to pay $79M in FIFA corruption settlements

ZURICH (AP) — A Swiss bank implicated in FIFA corruption investigations says it has agreed to a settlement in principle with the U.S. Department of Justice and set aside $79.7 million to pay expected fines.

Zurich-based Julius Baer (bayr) says the agreement sees the bank “entering into a three-year deferred prosecution agreement.” Financial settlements will be charged against the bank’s accounts for 2020. The bank has cooperated with American authorities since 2015 when a sprawling investigation of corruption in international soccer was unsealed.

A former banker with Julius Baer pleaded guilty in 2017 in New York. He managed accounts that laundered bribes for South American soccer officials.