Sports

T25 FOOTBALL-SCHEDULE

No. 4 Notre Dame sacks No. 1 Clemson 47-40 in overtime

UNDATED (AP) — Kyren Williams had a 3-yard touchdown run in the second overtime and No. 4 Notre Dame shut down top-ranked Clemson with a couple of sacks to seal a 47-40 victory Saturday night, the Fighting Irish’s first victory over a No. 1 in 27 years. Clemson had won 36 straight games and had not lost to an Atlantic Coast Conference team since 2017.

The Fighting Irish, playing in the ACC only because of the pandemic, snapped both streaks and sparked fans to storm the field in a celebration that most definitely did not meet the CDC’s social-distancing guidelines.

In other T25 action:

_Gerrid Doaks rushed for a career-high 184 yards and one touchdown, Desmond Ridder ran for three scores and threw for another, and No. 6 Cincinnati rolled past Houston 38-10. Cincinnati improved to 6-0 and extended its school-record home winning streak to 18 games. Houston is 2-3.

—Kyle Trask had another four-touchdown night, becoming the first quarterback in Southeastern Conference history to accomplish the feat in five consecutive games, and No. 8 Florida beat fifth-ranked and undermanned Georgia 44-28. The Gators ended a three-game losing streak in the rivalry known as the “World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party” and now have a stranglehold on the SEC’s East Division. The Bulldogs were likely eliminated from College Football Playoff consideration and probably have a quarterback competition moving forward.

—Kellen Mond threw four touchdown passes to become Texas A&M’s career leader, Isaiah Spiller ran for 131 yards and the No. 7 Aggies routed South Carolina 48-3 on Saturday night. Mond moved past Jerrod Jefferson with the 68th touchdown pass of his career, a 52-yarder to Devon Achane in the third quarter with the game long decided. Mond also ran for a score to help Texas A&M improve to 5-1 — all in the Southeastern Conference — for its best start since opening 6-0 in 2016. South Carolina, coming off an off week, had no answer. The Gamecocks are 2-4.

—Jason Taylor II returned a fumble 85 yards for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter, and Oklahoma State stopped Kansas State’s 2-point try that would have tied it with 2:08 to go, allowing the No. 14 Cowboys to escape with a 20-18 victory Saturday night. The Wildcats were forced to try for a 2-point conversion after Will Howard’s short TD run because of their odd decision to attempt a 2-point try to stretch a 12-0 lead in the first half. Howard was incomplete on that one, and he never got a pass off on the second — he fumbled the ball as the pocket collapsed around him.

—Indiana quarterback Michael Penix (PEH’-nihks) Jr. threw three touchdown passes and Stevie Scott III ran for two more, helping No. 13 Indiana rout No. 23 Michigan 38-21. By remaining unbeaten, the Hoosiers ended a 24-game losing streak in the series, which had been tied for the longest active skid in the Football Bowl Subdivision. Indiana’s last win in the series came in 1987. The Wolverines still have not beaten a top-15 team on the road since 2006.

—Grayson McCall threw for 203 yards and a score, Massimo Biscardi had three field goals and No. 15 Coastal Carolina held South Alabama without a field goal to start 7-0 with a 23-6 victory Saturday night. McCall completed 16 of 23 passes including a 9-yard scoring pass to C.J. Marable as the Chanticleers outgained the Jaguars by more than 100 yards, including 236 yards on the ground, and the defense recorded recorded five sacks.

— Shane Buechele (boo-SHEHL’) threw four touchdown passes, two to Tyler Page, and No. 18 SMU broke away from undermanned Temple 47-23. The game was pushed back from its original Thursday date while Temple dealt with virus-related issues. The Owls were missing 15 players who were in COVID-19 protocol. SMU led 20-16 before Buechele connected with Kylen Granson on a 24-yard TD pass on the first play of the fourth quarter. The Mustangs scored four touchdowns in the first 7 1/2 minutes of the period. SMU improved to 7-1. Temple is 1-4.

— Grant Wells threw three touchdown passes, Brenden Knox ran for two scores and No. 16 Marshall pummeled Massachusetts 51-10. In improving to 6-0, Marshall continued to produce a season-long balance on offense that keeps opponents guessing. Knox scored on first-quarter runs of 45 and 14 yards and got nearly all of his 118 yards in the first half. Wells took advantage of a UMass secondary that consisted entirely of freshmen and sophomores.

— Drake London caught a 21-yard touchdown pass with 1:20 to play, and No. 20 Southern California rallied from a 13-point deficit in the final three minutes for a 28-27 victory over Arizona State. Bru McCoy caught a deflected 26-yard TD pass with 2:52 left for the Trojans, and Max Williams then recovered the onside kick. On fourth and 9, Kedon Slovis fired a pass down the middle to London, and the two-sport athlete beat double coverage to haul it in for an electrifying score. Jayden Daniels passed for 134 yards for ASU. Slovis passed for 381 yards for USC.

— Texas stopped West Virginia on fourth-down passes into the end zone twice in the fourth quarter to allow the No. 22 Longhorns to escape with a 17-13 victory. Texas overcame an offense that produced nearly 100 yards and 27 points fewer than its average. Sam Ehlinger completed just 15 of 31 passes for 184 yards, but he connected with Brennan Eagles for a 7-yard touchdown in the first quarter and with Jake Smith for a 33-yard TD in the third. Jarret Doege completed 35 of 50 for 317 yards for West Virginia but failed to throw a touchdown.

— Alex Barbir hit a career-long 51-yard field goal with 1 second remaining to lift No. 25 Liberty to a 38-35 victory over Virginia Tech. Barbir had a 59-yard attempt blocked with 8 seconds left, and Virginia Tech’s Jermaine Waller returned it to the end zone for what appeared to be the game-winning score for the Hokies (4-3), but officials ruled that Virginia Tech had called a timeout before the attempt. Malik Willis led the Flames, throwing for 217 yards and three touchdowns, and rushed for 108 yards and a score. Hendon Hooker paced Virginia Tech, throwing for 217 yards and three touchdowns and rushing for 156 yards and a touchdown.

NFL-NEWS

Bills place starting linebacker Matt Milano on IR

UNDATED (AP) — Buffalo Bills starting linebacker Matt Milano will miss at least the next three weeks after being placed on injured reserve due to a partially torn pectoral muscle. The move was made a day before the AFC East-leading Bills host the NFC West-leading Seattle Seahawks, and a day after Milano had already been ruled out from playing. Milano missed two games after being hurt, and saw limited playing time in the two games since he returned.

In other roster moves, Buffalo activated backup linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips from IR after he missed five games with a quadriceps injury. Cornerback Dane Jackson and receiver Jake Kumerow were also elevated from the practice squad.

In other NFL news:

— New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate won’t play Sunday at Washington in the aftermath of seemingly calling out quarterback Daniel Jones and the coaching staff. Tate did not travel Saturday with the Giants for the game. The team said Tate’s absence was not injury related. The 31-year-old veteran caused a stir late in Monday night’s loss to Tampa Bay after catching a touchdown pass by screaming at a TV camera, “Throw me the ball!” Coach Joe Judge had a long talk with Tate this week and says the situation was handled internally.

— New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold is doubtful to play Monday because of an injured shoulder. Joe Flacco is expected to start in his place against the New England Patriots. Darnold sprained the AC joint in his right shoulder against Denver on Oct. 1 and missed two games. He reinjured it last Sunday at Kansas City when he took a hard hit, but he remained in the game.

— The Pittsburgh Steelers have added newly acquired linebacker Avery Williamson to their 53-man roster. Pittsburgh brought Williamson over from the New York Jets to provide roster depth at a position decimated by injuries to starter Devin Bush and backup Ulysses Gilbert. Williamson, however, is likely to be inactive for Pittsburgh’s visit to Dallas after sitting out practice due to COVID-19 quarantine protocols.

MLB-NEWS

Lefty Robbie Ray, Blue Jays reach $8M, 1-year deal

UNDATED (AP) — Pitcher Robbie Ray and the Toronto Blue Jays have reached agreement on a one-year, $8 million deal, making him the first of 181 free agents to get a new contract.

Ray accepted a 15% percent cut from his $9.43 million, one-year deal with Arizona last year, which turned into $3,492,593 in prorated pay in the virus-shortened season.

The Diamondbacks traded him to the Blue Jays on Aug. 31. The 29-year-old lefty was a combined 2-5 with a 6.62 ERA this year. He is 49-51 with a 4.26 ERA in a seven-year big league career that began with Detroit and was an All-Star with Arizona in 2017.

In other baseball news:

— The New York Yankees will move minor league affiliates out of Staten Island and Trenton, New Jersey, in 2021 as part of a reorganization that is affecting teams across the majors. The Yankees’ Double-A Trenton team will shift to Somerset, New Jersey. The Class A club that had been in Staten Island since 1999 will move to Hudson Valley. Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, which was the Yankees’ alternate training site during the pandemic-shortened season, will remain as New York’s top affiliate.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-NEWS

Georgia receiver appears to break leg against Florida

UNDATED (AP) — Georgia receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint appeared to break his right leg on a 32-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter against No. 8 Florida. Replays clearly showed the severity of the injury as team trainers rushed to the end zone and quickly got an air cast on his leg. He was carted into the tunnel amid a standing ovation.

Florida safety Brad Stewart hit Rosemy-Jacksaint just before he crossed the goal line for his first career touchdown, which gave the fifth-ranked Bulldogs a 13-0 lead.

Rosemy-Jacksaint was filling in for injured standout George Pickens, who did not dress.

In other college football news:

— Wisconsin says the number of active COVID-19 cases within its football program has dropped to 14. The 10th-ranked Badgers are looking to resume their season after the outbreak caused them to cancel two games. Wisconsin is scheduled to visit No. 23 Michigan on Nov. 14. School officials said Tuesday they had 27 active cases — 15 players and 12 staffers.

— Utah State and football coach Gary Andersen are parting ways after a 0-3 start to the season for the Aggies. Andersen was in year 2 of his second stint as Utah State coach. He went 26-24 at Utah State from 2009-12, leaving after an 11-2 season to take over at Wisconsin. Andersen was hired back by Utah State after the 2018 season to replace Matt Wells.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-LOUISVILLE-WILLIAMS INJURY

Louisville’s Malik Williams out 12 weeks; needs foot surgery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville forward/center Malik Williams will miss at least 12 weeks after reinjuring his right foot, an injury that sidelined him at the start of last season.

Williams has a new fracture of the same bone that required the insertion of a screw and caused the 6-foot-11, 245-pound senior and co-captain to miss eight weeks, including the first four games. He will have surgery next week.

Williams was runner-up as Atlantic Coast Conference Sixth Man of the Year after averaging 8.5 points and 6.1 rebounds as a junior.

GOLF-HOUSTON OPEN

Jason Day stroke back in Houston Open, with Johnson lurking

HOUSTON (AP) — Jason Day, eyeing his first PGA Tour victory in more than two years, was a stroke out of the lead in the Houston Open on Saturday, shooting a 3-under 67 two weeks after withdrawing during the final round at the CJ Cup because of neck discomfort.

Sam Burns shot a 68 to hold onto the lead at 9-under 201 at difficult Memorial Park. Mexico’s Carlos Ortiz was tied with Day after a 67. Sepp Straka (66) was 7 under.

Dustin Johnson, needing to finish solo 15th or better to remain No. 1 in the world, was 6 under after 66 in his return from the coronavirus.