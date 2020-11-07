Sports

T25 FOOTBALL-SCHEDULE

Pac-12 kicks off its season

UNDATED (AP) — The Pac-12 has finally kicked off its season. The action began at noon Eastern time with Arizona State at No. 20 Southern California. The Trojans are the favorites in the South Division. The North favorite is No. 12 Oregon, which kicks off in primetime.

One of the biggest games on the original schedule won’t be played after a California player tested positive for COVID-19. The Golden Bears’ home game against Washington was called off. So was Utah’s season opener against Arizona in Salt Lake City, due to a number of COVID-19 cases among Utah players.

The rest of the Saturday slate is highlighted by top-10 matchups. No. 1 Clemson visits No. 4 Notre Dame, No. 5 Georgia is at No. 8 Florida and No. 13 Indiana hosts No. 23 Michigan.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WISCONSIN

No. 10 Wisconsin says it’s down to 14 active COVID-19 cases

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin says the number of active COVID-19 cases within its football program has dropped to 14.

The 10th-ranked Badgers are looking to resume their season after the outbreak caused them to cancel two games. Wisconsin is scheduled to visit No. 23 Michigan on Nov. 14.

School officials said Tuesday they had 27 active cases — 15 players and 12 staffers. Wisconsin called off its scheduled Saturday home game with Purdue that day, one week after canceling an Oct. 31 road game with Nebraska.

Wisconsin said Saturday its active cases now consist of nine players and five staffers. Five of those positive test results have come in the last seven days. Over the last four days, one player and one staffer tested positive.

School officials also said the Badgers took part in limited on-field conditioning Friday. The Badgers had paused team activities Oct. 28, the day the school announced the cancellation of the Nebraska game.

The football team is holding all team and position-specific meetings virtually. The team also is using additional locker-room space adjacent to its usual locker room to make sure players can practice social distancing.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-LOUISVILLE-WILLIAMS INJURY

Louisville’s Malik Williams out 12 weeks; needs foot surgery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville forward/center Malik Williams will miss at least 12 weeks after reinjuring his right foot, an injury that sidelined him at the start of last season.

Williams has a new fracture of the same bone that required the insertion of a screw and caused the 6-foot-11, 245-pound senior and co-captain to miss eight weeks, including the first four games. He will have surgery next week.

Williams was runner-up as Atlantic Coast Conference Sixth Man of the Year after averaging 8.5 points and 6.1 rebounds as a junior.

Louisville begins the season Nov. 25 against Southern Illinois in the Wade Houston Tipoff Classic.

TENNIS-PARIS MASTERS

Zverev tops Nadal, sets up Paris Masters final vs. Medvedev

PARIS (AP) — Alexander Zverev advanced to the Paris Masters final for the first time by beating top-seeded Rafael Nadal 6-4, 7-5, denying Nadal the chance to win a tournament that continues to elude him.

The 23-year-old Zverev secured only his second win in seven matches against the Spanish veteran. Nadal has won 86 titles, including a record-equaling 20 Grand Slams and 35 Masters events.

The fourth-seeded Zverev will face No. 3 Daniil Medvedev (DAN’-ihl MEHD’-veh-dehv) in Sunday’s final, and leads him 5-1 in career meetings.

Medvedev reached the final for the first time by beating Milos Raonic (MEE’-lohsh ROW’-nihch) 6-4, 7-6 in a contest between big servers. The third-seeded Russian secured the win with a smash at the net.

The 10th-seeded Raonic has never won a Masters event and missed out on a second Paris final after losing to Novak Djokovic (NOH’-vak JOH’-kuh-vich) in 2014. The Canadian had 12 aces to seven for Medvedev.