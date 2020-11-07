Sports

T25 FOOTBALL-SCHEDULE

Pac-12 kicks off its season

UNDATED (AP) — The final major college football conference to begin its season gets going Saturday.

The Pac-12 kicks off at noon Eastern time with Arizona State at No. 20 Southern California. The Trojans are the favorites in the South Division. The North favorite is No. 12 Oregon, which kicks off in primetime.

One of the biggest games on the original schedule won’t be played after a California player tested positive for COVID-19. The Golden Bears’ home game against Washington was called off. So was Utah’s season opener against Arizona in Salt Lake City, due to a number of COVID-19 cases among Utah players.

The rest of the Saturday slate is highlighted by top-10 matchups. No. 1 Clemson visits No. 4 Notre Dame, No. 5 Georgia is at No. 8 Florida and No. 13 Indiana hosts No. 23 Michigan.

MLB-NEWS

Red Sox bring back Cora, rehiring manager from 2018 title

UNDATED (AP) — The Boston Red Sox are bringing back Alex Cora as manager. The move returns him to the Boston dugout less than a year after the ballclub let him go because of his role in the Houston Astros cheating scandal.

Boston announced the decision Friday, 10 days after Cora finished a one-season suspension for his role in the Astros sign-stealing scheme during their 2017 championship run. Cora was Houston’s bench coach when he joined the Red Sox in November 2017 and led them to the World Series championship the next season.

The Red Sox fired Cora in January after Commissioner Rob Manfred identified him as the ringleader in the Astros’ scheme.

Cora said in a statement Friday that he is grateful for the opportunity to manage once again, and that Boston is where he always wanted to be.

He replaces Ron Roenicke (REHN’-ih-kee), was promoted from bench coach to be Cora’s replacement, then was let go after the salary-shedding Red Sox stumbled to a last-place finish in the AL East.

In other MLB news:

— Brodie Van Wagenen is out as the general manager of the New York Mets. The move was announced less than an hour after hedge fund manager Steve Cohen completed his $2.4 billion purchase of the team on Friday. Special Assistant to the general manager Omar Minaya, assistant general managers Allard Baird and Adam Guttridge and executive director of player development Jared Banner also are leaving. Cohen ended the Wilpon family’s control of the franchise after 34 mostly frustrating years and took the title of chief executive officer. He has hired former Mets general manager Sandy Alderson as team president.

— Justin Turner won’t be disciplined by Major League Baseball for going onto the field last week to celebrate the World Series title with his Los Angeles Dodgers teammates after testing positive for COVID-19. The third baseman was removed after seven innings of Game 6 on Oct. 27 after MLB informed the Dodgers of the test result. He returned to the field after Los Angeles won 3-1, took off his mask and posed for a photograph with teammates. Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says Turner was encouraged to return to the field by teammates and believed he had permission from the Dodgers. Turner apologized for his actions.

— The Detroit Tigers have hired Chris Fetter as pitching coach. The Tigers announced that move, along with three other picks for new manager AJ Hinch’s staff. Juan Nieves was promoted to assistant pitching coach, Josh Paul remains on the staff as a quality control coach, and Ramon Santiago returns as a base coach.

TENNIS-PARIS MASTERS

Medvedev beats Raonic to reach first Paris Masters final

PARIS (AP) — Daniil Medvedev (DAN’-ihl MEHD’-veh-dehv) has reached the Paris Masters final for the first time by beating Milos Raonic (MEE’-lohsh ROW’-nihch) 6-4, 7-6 in a contest between big servers. The third-seeded Russian secured the win with a smash at the net.

Medvedev will go for his third Masters title against either top-seeded Rafael Nadal or No. 4 Alexander Zverev. They will play their semifinal later Saturday at an empty Bercy Arena.

The 10th-seeded Raonic has never won a Masters event and missed out on a second Paris final after losing to Novak Djokovic (NOH’-vak JOH’-kuh-vich) in 2014. The Canadian had 12 aces to seven for Medvedev.