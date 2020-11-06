Sports

MLB-NEWS

AP source: Red Sox to rehire Cora, manager from 2018 title

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox are bringing back Alex Cora as manager. The move returns him to the Boston dugout less than a year after the ballclub let him go because of his role in the Houston Astros cheating scandal.

The team made the decision about a week after Cora finished the one-year suspension handed down by Commissioner Rob Manfred for sign-stealing while he was the bench coach in Houston in 2017.

Cora joined the Red Sox the next season and led them to the World Series championship.

Cora would replace Ron Roenicke (REHN’-ih-kee), who was let go after the salary-shedding Red Sox stumbled to a last-place finish in the AL East.

In other MLB news:

— Brodie Van Wagenen is out as the general manager of the New York Mets. The move was announced less than an hour after hedge fund manager Steve Cohen completed his $2.4 billion purchase of the team on Friday. Special Assistant to the general manager Omar Minaya, assistant general managers Allard Baird and Adam Guttridge and executive director of player development Jared Banner also are leaving. Cohen ended the Wilpon family’s control of the franchise after 34 mostly frustrating years and took the title of chief executive officer. He has hired former Mets general manager Sandy Alderson as team president.

— Justin Turner won’t be disciplined by Major League Baseball for going onto the field last week to celebrate the World Series title with his Los Angeles Dodgers teammates after testing positive for COVID-19. The third baseman was removed after seven innings of Game 6 on Oct. 27 after MLB informed the Dodgers of the test result. He returned to the field after Los Angeles won 3-1, took off his mask and posed for a photograph with teammates. Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says Turner was encouraged to return to the field by teammates and believed he had permission from the Dodgers. Turner apologized for his actions.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NFL

AP source: Steelers, Tomlin fined for violating protocols

UNDATED (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin has been fined $100,000 and the team $250,000 for not following coronavirus protocols during Sunday’s victory over the Baltimore Ravens. A person with knowledge of the matter says that Tomlin and others were cited for not wearing face coverings at all times on the sidelines.

The NFL has been clamping down on violators of COVID-19 protocols. The Las Vegas Raiders and coach Jon Gruden this week were fined a total $650,000 and docked a sixth-round draft pick for repeated violations. A person familiar with the punishment said Thursday the team was fined $500,000, Gruden was docked $150,000 and the draft pick has been stripped because of how the team handled Trent Brown’s positive coronavirus test last month. At practice a day before Brown tested positive, he was not wearing a mask as required and didn’t socially distance with teammates.

While several teams have been fined so far this season, the Raiders are the first to be penalized a draft pick following multiple violations.

But, all NFL games are on for this weekend while teams deal with COVID-19 issues.

In other virus-related NFL news:

— The Green Bay Packers placed linebacker Krys Barnes and reserve quarterback Jordan Love on the reserve/COVID-19 list, a day after Barnes played in the Packers’ 34-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. The Packers announced in the first half he had left with a calf injury.

— The Cincinnati Bengals closed their training facility after two players tested positive for COVID-19. The team said in a statement that players have not been in the facility since Wednesday and will not return until next week. The Bengals have a bye week and don’t play again until Nov. 15.

— The Atlanta Falcons canceled practice and worked virtually Friday out of an “abundance of caution” after a member of the football staff tested positive for COVID-19. The team expects to play Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos.

— A Miami Dolphins assistant coach tested positive for COVID-19 and was quarantined, and the team entered the NFL’s intensive protocol. The identity of the coach was not revealed. It was the first coronavirus case involving the Dolphins since Aug. 19, but their regular-season schedule was changed because of outbreaks involving other teams. They’re scheduled to play Sunday at Arizona.

— The Houston Texans returned to their facility on Friday, a day after it was closed following a positive COVID-19 test by a player after the team had no more positive tests. The team resumed practice Friday for Sunday’s game at Jacksonville. Linebacker Jacob Martin’s positive test on Wednesday night forced the closure of the facility Thursday. Linebackers Whitney Mercilus and Dylan Cole will also miss Sunday’s game after the NFL determined they had been in close contact with Martin.

— The Chicago Bears activated starting right guard Germain Ifedi from the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday. Ifedi was placed on the list along with backup offensive tackle Jason Spriggs on Tuesday.

—The Detroit Lions had a staff member test positive for COVID-19 and the team entered the league’s intensive protocol. The unidentified staffer immediately self-quarantined and had not been in the Lions’ practice facility for the last 48 hours. The teams says they will will continue to follow the guidance of the NFL, its medical staff and team doctors as they prepare for Sunday’s game against Minnesota.

NFL-INJURIES

Titans will be without 3-time Pro Bowl punter Brett Kern

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans will be without their three-time Pro Bowl punter Brett Kern and wide receiver Adam Humphries on Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

The Titans declared Kern out Friday after he hurt his right wrist late in last week’s 31-20 loss in Cincinnati. Kern has only missed two games since joining Tennessee in 2009, and he has played 175 games for the Titans. Kern ranks fifth in the NFL averaging 48.3 yards per punt in his 13th season.

Tennessee will be working out some punters Saturday after players clear the COVID-19 testing protocols.

Elsewhere in the NFL:

— The Seattle Seahawks will be without their top two running backs for the second straight week. Chris Carson and Carlos Hyde have been ruled out for Sunday’s game at Buffalo. Carson continues to be bothered by a foot sprain, while Hyde is dealing with a hamstring injury. Safety Jamal Adams will return for Seattle after missing the past four games.

— Sam Darnold isn’t sure yet if his sore shoulder will allow him to play Monday night. The New York Jets quarterback practiced Friday for the first time this week after taking a hard shot to his right arm at Kansas City last Sunday. He said it felt all right but he’s taking it day by day.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Arizona-Utah canceled, Pac-12 down to 4 games to open season

UNDATED (AP) — Saturday’s season opener between Utah and Arizona in Salt Lake City has been canceled due to what the Pac-12 says were a number of COVID-19 cases among Utah players.

The cancellation is the second in two days for the Pac-12, which is just preparing to kick off a seven-game football season. The game between Washington and California was also canceled.

Two Conference USA games scheduled for this weekend have also been postponed due to COVID-19 positive tests and contact tracing protocols. Charlotte’s game at Middle Tennessee and UTSA’s visit to Rice have both been called off.

In all, 10 Bowl Subdivision games this week were either canceled or postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, bringing the total to 47 since Aug. 26.

In other college football news:

— Alabama coach Nick Saban says running back Trey Sanders sustained non life-threatening injuries in a car accident Friday morning, but says that the redshirt freshman was in stable condition. Sanders was the nation’s top running back prospect in 2019. He missed last season with a foot injury, but is coming off his best game against Mississippi State for the second-ranked Crimson Tide. Alabama is off this week before visiting LSU.

GOLF-HOUSTON OPEN

Jason Day in contention in Houston Open on eve of Masters

HOUSTON (AP) — Jason Day was back in contention on the eve of the Masters after two eventful days alongside Phil Mickelson. Winless in 2 1/2 years and fighting lingering back and neck problems, Day shot a 2-under 68 on Friday in the Houston Open to pull within two strokes of second-round leader Sam Burns at difficult Memorial Park.

The Australian watched the 50-year-old Michelson hit into the water twice en route to an 8 on the par-3 ninth, then hole out from 193 yards for eagle on the par-4 18th.

Lefty missed the cut, following an opening 76 with a 73.Burns birdied all three par-5 holes in a bogey-free 65 to reach 7 under. Carlos Ortiz of Mexico had a 68 to match Day at 5 under.

GOLF-PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

Goydos, Jobe share lead in Charles Schwab Cup Championship

PHOENIX (AP) — Paul Goydos and Brandt Jobe each shot 7-under 64 in calm, overcast conditions Friday to share the first-round lead in the PGA Tour Champions’ Charles Schwab Cup Championship.

The tournament is the final official event of the year, but not the season as in the past. Because of the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent loss of tournaments, the 2020 and 2021 seasons have been combined with the Schwab Cup winner to be determined in a year.

The 56-year-old Goydos birdied the par-5 18th in a bogey-free round at Phoenix Country Club. He won the event in 2016 at Desert Mountain for one of his five senior titles. The 55-year-old Jobe also birdied the 18th in a bogey-free round on the tree-lined course near downtown.

TENNIS-PARIS MASTERS

Nadal rallies to reach semifinals, helps Schwartzman’s cause

PARIS (AP) — Rafael Nadal trailed by a set and 0-40 before rallying to beat Spanish countryman Pablo Carreno Busta 4-6, 7-5, 6-1 and reach the Paris Masters semifinals.

Nadal has never won the tournament in Paris and lost his only final 13 years ago. He next plays Alexander Zverev or three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka (vah-VRINK’-ah).

Nadal’s victory gave Diego Schwartzman the last place in the season-ending ATP Finals after he was earlier routed by Daniil Medvedev in straight sets. Milos Raonic saved two match points against unseeded Ugo Humbert and next plays Medvedev.

HORSE RACING-PLETCHER-5000TH WIN

Trainer Todd Pletcher earns 5,000th career victory

NEW YORK (AP) — Trainer Todd Pletcher earned his 5,000th career victory at Aqueduct on Friday.

Microsecond scored a three-quarter length victory in the seventh race. He was ridden by Kendrick Carmouche and is owned by Mike Repole. Pletcher didn’t saddle his landmark winner; he was in Lexington, Kentucky, for the Breeders’ Cup.

The 53-year-old trainer has won five Triple Crown races and 11 Breeders’ Cup races in his career.

NASCAR-WALLACE HONORED

Bubba Wallace, who urged Confederate flag ban, honored

UNDATED (AP) — Bubba Wallace has been named the Comcast Community Champion of the Year. The industry award honors NASCAR members for philanthropic efforts.

Wallace this year took a vocal role during a time of national unrest. He successfully called on NASCAR to ban the display of the Confederate flag at races and spoke out against racial injustice. Wallace is the only Black driver at NASCAR’s elite Cup level.