Sports

NFL-PACKERS/49ERS

Packers face 49ers for 1st time since NFC title game loss

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Green Bay Packers and San Francisco meet Thursday night for the first time since last season’s NFC title game. The Niners won that game 37-20 after winning 37-8 in the regular season. Those two losses for Green Bay are among the few blunders in two seasons under coach Matt LaFleur. The Packers are 19-4 against the rest of the league. But both teams come into the prime-time game impacted by injuries and the coronavirus.

Several of the key players who helped fuel dominating San Francisco wins over Green Bay last season won’t be available for the NFC title game rematch. Jimmy Garoppolo (gah-RAH’-puh-loh), George Kittle, Raheem Mostert, Nick Bosa and Richard Sherman are among the players out injured for the defending NFC champions. Receiver Kendrick Bourne is out after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The Packers have running backs A.J. Dillon and Jamaal Williams on the COVID-19 list and could be without injured leading rusher Aaron Jones.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SPORTS

Tulsa-Navy postponed due to Navy COVID cases

UNDATED (AP) — The American Athletic Conference has postponed Saturday’s football game between Tulsa and host Navy following a rash of positive COVID-19 tests at the Naval Academy. Many Navy athletes are under quarantine, and the Midshipmen have temporarily halted all football activities. A makeup date has not been announced.

It’s the fourth FBS game this week and the 41st this season to be postponed or canceled. A makeup date has not been announced. Tulsa and Navy do not share a common open date the rest of the season, so the conference will “consider a number of options with regard to the playing of the contest.” This is the fourth time that a Tulsa game has been postponed or canceled due to COVID cases.

In other virus-related sports news:

— The Indianapolis Colts say a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under the care of team doctors. The Colts say they have entered the league’s intensive protocol and are working with NFL officials and medical staff. The team staffer is in quarantine. The Colts still plan to hold practice but anticipate doing team meetings virtually and away from headquarters. The announcement comes a day after Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Indy beat the Lions last weekend and hosts Baltimore on Sunday. Eight defensive players missed the Ravens practice Wednesday after Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey said Monday he had tested positive. Humphrey was the only one of the eight to test positive.

— The Houston Texans have closed their facility and will conduct all operations virtually after learning a player tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday night. The team says the unidentified player is self-isolating and the team has started contract tracing. The team also had to shut its facility during its bye last week after another player tested positive. Interim coach Romeo Crennel said the building underwent a deep cleaning after that test and normal operations resumed Monday. Houston plays at Jacksonville on Sunday.

— Sports media giant ESPN is laying off about 300 employees and cutting about 500 jobs from its global workforce. The company says the cuts, which amount to about 10% of its employees, are due in large part to the pandemic. The company says the decision was made after exhausting other measures, such as furloughs and budget cuts. In addition to the layoffs, the company is planning to leave about 200 vacant positions unfilled. ESPN says the cuts are not concentrated in any one area.

— The Tennessee Vols and Lady Vols will have a maximum capacity of about 4,000 fans for basketball games this season. That’s close to 18% of the seating Thompson-Boling Arena. The school says it’s following recommendations from the Southeastern Conference for indoor events, which requires at least 6 feet between groups along with a 12-foot buffer zone between fans and personnel and players on the court. That means the first four rows will be empty. Fans at must wear face coverings except when eating or drinking. Sections will be designated for students.

— Alberto Salazar’s appeal of a four-year ban in a doping case has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Court of Arbitration for Sport says it has moved next week’s scheduled hearing for Salazar and endocrinologist Jeffrey Brown to a new slot from March 3-12. Salazar and Brown were banned by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency in October 2019 while the coach attended the track world championships in Qatar (KUH’-tur). USADA acted after a six-year investigation into Salazar’s Nike Oregon Project training group led to charges including possessing and trafficking testosterone. Salazar has denied wrongdoing.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-SYRACUSE-WILLIAMS

Syracuse DB Trill Williams opts out, to enter NFL draft

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Syracuse junior defensive back Trill Williams is following former star safety Andre Cisco out the door.

Williams announced Wednesday night on social media that he’s opting opt out of the remainder of the 2020 season and will enter the 2021 NFL draft.

Williams played in 28 games for Syracuse and had 93 tackles, four interceptions, three forced fumbles and 3 1/2 tackles for loss in his three seasons. He scored a remarkable touchdown in the season finale against Wake Forest last year, forcing a fumble and returning it 94 yards for the winning touchdown in overtime.

Cisco, a preseason All-American, opted out after playing the first two games of the season. He was injured in warmups prior to the third game and never returned. He also plans to enter next year’s NFL draft.