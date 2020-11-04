Sports

NFL-NEWS

49ers shut facility after player tests positive

UNDATED (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have shut down their facility after receiver Kendrick Bourne tested positive for the coronavirus. The team said the positive test came back Wednesday morning and Bourne immediately went into self-quarantine after getting the diagnosis. He was later placed on the COVID-19 list.

The team’s game against Green Bay on Thursday night is still set to be played, according to a person familiar with the plans.

The Packers are also dealing with coronavirus issues. Running backs A.J. Dillon and Jamaal Williams are on the COVID-19 list.

San Francisco will also be missing several key players Thursday due to injuries. They include Jimmy Garoppolo (gah-RAH’-puh-loh), George Kittle, Raheem Mostert, Nick Bosa and Richard Sherman.

In other NFL news:

— The Denver Broncos canceled practice Wednesday after another COVID-19 infection. The team says a practice squad player tested positive Wednesday. KUSA-TV in Denver reported that player was offensive lineman Darrin Paulo. Already in quarantine are Broncos offensive line coach Mike Munchak and starting right guard Graham Glasgow. Wednesday, all football activities are were taking place remotely with players Zooming into their meetings from home. The Broncos plan to resume practice Thursday. They visit the Atlanta Falcons this weekend.

— Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. The list was created for players who test positive for the coronavirus or who have been in close contact with an infected person or persons. The Lions put linebacker Jarrad Davis on the list the previous day. Before the Lions announced Stafford’s status, coach Matt Patricia said there was no need to shut down the team’s training facility.

— The Chicago Bears could be missing four starters on their offensive line when they visit the Tennessee Titans this week, after placing right tackle Bobby Massie on injured reserve and right guard Germain Ifedi on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday. The Bears also placed backup tackle Jason Spriggs on the COVID list.

— The Baltimore Ravens are short-handed at practice this week after moving two starting offensive linemen to injured reserve and placing eight players on the COVID-19 reserve list. For Sunday’s AFC clash against the Indianapolis Colts, Baltimore will be without left offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley and right guard Tyre Phillips, who are on injured reserve. Baltimore also must find a replacement for All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who has tested positive for the coronavirus. If the other seven players on the reserve/COVID-19 list test negative on Saturday, they can face the Colts.

— Panthers coach Matt Rhule is “very hopeful” Christian McCaffrey will play Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs after the running back went through his first padded practice on Wednesday since Week 2. He’s still listed as designated to return from injured reserve, so he wasn’t given an injury designation after practice.

— Cleveland Browns star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has surgery scheduled to repair a torn knee ligament that ended his season. Andrew Berry, the team’s general manager and executive vice president, said Beckham will have the procedure “early next week.” Beckham tore a knee ligament in an Oct. 25 game at Cincinnati. Beckham’s loss is a major blow to the Browns, who have a bye this week and host Houston on Nov. 15. While there is continued speculation about Beckham’s future, Berry said he still sees the three-time Pro Bowler as part of the club’s long-term plans.

— In a string of moves this week, the Tennessee Titans released outside linebacker Vic Beasley Jr. Some bad snaps also cost long snapper Beau Brinkley his job. General manager Jon Robinson says the team made the moves to help win games, not send messages.

— Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the second straight day the team gave a player the designation. . The Lions put linebacker Jarrad Davis on the list Tuesday. Detroit plays at Minnesota on Sunday. Stafford’s backups are Chase Daniel and David Blough.

— NFL and NFL Players Association data for the week of Oct. 25-31 show eight new confirmed positive COVIC-19 tests among players, and 17 new confirmed positives among other personnel. A total of 42,916 tests were administered to 7,884 players and team personnel. There were 16,814 tests administered to 2,511 players; 26,102 tests were administered to 5,373 personnel.

— The Miami Dolphins’ top two running backs are sidelined by injuries. Myles Gaskin sat out Wednesday’s practice with a knee injury that could sideline him for several weeks, and Matt Breida is nursing a hamstring injury. Gaskin has been the Dolphins’ best backfield threat with 585 yards rushing and receiving, but they rank 28th in the NFL in rushing and next to last in yards per attempt at 3.6. The injuries could mean more playing time Sunday at Arizona for Jordan Howard.

MLB-NEWS

Bauer’s agent says he is rejecting $18.M qualifying offer

UNDATED (AP) — Trevor Bauer’s agent says the pitcher is rejecting the Cincinnati Reds’ $18.9 million qualifying offer.

The 29 year old right-hander was given the offer on Sunday and had until Nov. 11 to make his decision. Bauer was 5-4 with a National League-leading 1.73 ERA, striking out 100 and walking 17 in 73 innings.

Bauer was among six players given qualifying offers, joined by George Springer, DJ LeMahieu, J.T. Realmuto, Marcus Stroman and Kevin Gausman.

In other MLB news:

— Ed Sedar is transitioning into a new role as an adviser to the Brewers’ coaching staff after working as a first-base or third-base coach in Milwaukee for the last 14 seasons. That move marked the biggest change as the Brewers announced their 2021 coaching staff Wednesday. Sedar had been the Brewers’ first-base coach from 2007-10 and third-base coach from 2011-20. Quintin Berry will take over as a base coach next season after working as the Brewers’ minor league outfielder and baserunning coordinator from 2019-20.

NHL-NEWS

Stars standouts Seguin, Bishop face 5-month surgery rehabs

UNDATED (AP) — Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin (SAY’-gihn) and goaltender Ben Bishop both face about five months of rehabilitation and recovery after surgery. Seguin had surgery Monday in New York to repair a torn labrum in his hip. The six-time All-Star played with the injury during the Stanley Cup playoffs for the Western Conference champions. Bishop had surgery Oct. 21 in Missouri to repair torn meniscus in his right knee. He also had surgery in May and didn’t play after a first-round playoff game against Colorado on Aug. 31.

Seguin led the team with 50 points in the regular season. The six-time All-Star had two goals and 11 assists in 26 playoff games, with no goals and six assists the last 15 games.

Bishop didn’t play after a first-round playoff game against Colorado on Aug. 31 because he never fully recovered from a previous knee surgery in May during the season’s 4 1/2-month pause because of the coronavirus pandemic. Bishop has three years left on his $29.5 million, six-year contract.

In other NHL news:

— The New York Islanders and restricted free agent defenseman Ryan Pulock have agreed to terms on a two-year deal. The Islanders and the 26-year-old Pulock reached the deal on Wednesday, avoiding an arbitration hearing. Pulock had 10 goals and 25 assists in 68 games last season. The first-round draft pick in 2013 added two goals and eight assists in 22 playoff games as the Islanders made it to the Eastern Conference final. Pulock led Islanders defensemen in scoring in each of the past two seasons. He has 31 goals and 77 assists in 234 NHL games.

TENNIS-PARIS MASTERS-NADAL

Nadal earns 1,000th win, reaches 3rd round at Paris Masters

PARIS (AP) — Rafael Nadal has become only the fourth man to reach 1,000 career wins after beating fellow Spanish veteran Feliciano Lopez 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4 in the second round of the Paris Masters.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion joined Jimmy Connors, Roger Federer and Ivan Lendl as the only male players to reach the 1,000-win mark since the Open era began in 1968.

The 34-year-old Nadal achieved a double milestone in Paris this year having won the French Open last month to tie Federer on 20 major titles.

GOLF-JOHNSON

Johnson back following COVID-19 and trying to play catch-up

HOUSTON (AP) — Dustin Johnson is playing the Houston Open as his final preparation for the Masters. He just didn’t realize it would amount to a crash course. Johnson recovered from COVID-19, which knocked him out of two big tournaments in Las Vegas and California.

This will be his first competition since he tied for sixth in the U.S. Open on Sept. 20.

The one upside is that Johnson doesn’t have to be tested for the coronavirus again for three months. Considering he still doesn’t know how he caught the virus, he says he would be nervous if he had to wait on the result at Augusta.

HORSE RACING-U.S. SENATE

Horse racing seeking to implement variety of safety reforms

UNDATED (AP) — A movement is underway in horse racing to clean up the sport by enacting uniform safety standards that everyone in the industry would have to abide by. An integrity and safety bill is being reviewed by the Senate that could put national standards in place by the start of 2022.

Meanwhile, different states and tracks are implementing rules to address concerns about doping, medication and optics. National rules would make it safer for horses and level the playing field for all involved and could preserve the long-term health of the sport.

The rules include eliminating performance-enhancing substances, restricting the use of an anti-bleeding medication and placing limits on the use of a bronchodilator that can enhance muscle development. There would also be restrictions on how — and how many times — a jockey can whip a horse consecutively during a race.