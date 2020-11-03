Sports

NFL-BUCCANEERS-GIANTS

Buccaneers play well enough to beat Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Tom Brady says the Buccaneers didn’t play as well as they can, but that it was “good to get a win.”

Tampa Bay is 6-and-2 after last night’s 25-23 victory over the New York Giants. Brady was lackluster for much of the game before throwing touchdown passes to Rob Gronkowski and Mike Evans. He’s now again the career leader in touchdown throws. The Saints’ Drew Brees had passed Brady on Sunday, but now the six-time Super Bowl champ is back on top with 561.

The Buccaneers next host the Saints in a battle for the top spot in the NFC South. New Orleans beat Tampa Bay in the season opener 34-23.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-ELECTION DAY

Some coaches not on board with today’s off day

UNDATED (AP) — Tuesdays are normally the days on which college football coaches put their game plans into action for the upcoming weekend. But organized athletics are banned on college campuses across the country on this Election Day, under a mandate approved by the NCAA in September.

It’s the result of a grassroots movement, sparked by a summer of activism and protests against racial injustice.

Some coaches are questioning the decision. Florida coach Dan Mullen says he’s not even allowed to get the team together to vote as a group today.

TENNIS-PARIS MASTERS

Wawrinka advances

PARIS (AP) — Three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka has advanced to the second round of the Paris Masters by defeating Daniel Evans 6-3, 7-6 (3). The 12th-seeded Wawrinka hit 35 winners to extend his record to 5-0 against his British rival.

Richard Gasquet defeated Taylor Fritz 6-0, 3-6, 6-3 to progress to the second round and big-serving Canadian Milos Raonic beat Aljaz Bedene 6-3, 6-2.

HORSE RACING-MELBOURNE CUP

Irish-bred horse wins at Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — It’s an event that attracts the attention of all of Australia each year — but like many others this year, the Melbourne Cup was run without spectators today.

The winner was Twilight Payment, bred in Ireland and trained by Irishman Joseph O’Brien.

The race was marred by an injury to last year’s Epsom Derby winner, Anthony Van Dyck; the horse broke down early in the race and had to be euthanized. He was the seventh horse since 2013 to be put down after racing in the Melbourne Cup.

BOXING-POVETKIN-WHYTE

WBC title fight postponed by positive COVID test

LONDON (AP) — Alexander Povetkin’s rematch with Dillian Whyte for the WBC interim heavyweight title has been postponed after the Russian boxer tested positive for the coronavirus.

Promoter Eddie Hearn said the fight on Nov. 21 in London could not go ahead because of Povetkin’s positive test but it would be rescheduled for January