Sports

NFL-SCHEDULE

NY Giants host the Buccaneers

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Tom Brady and the NFC South-leading Buccaneers look for their sixth win in seven games when they face the New York Giants. Tampa Bay’s only loss during that stretch was a one-point defeat to Chicago.

Tonight’s game marks the return of Tampa Bay linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul to MetLife Stadium. He was the Giants’ first-round draft pick in 2010 and played on their Super Bowl championship team in 2011. Tom Brady will also see a familiar face on the other sideline in Giants coach Joe Judge, who was an assistant under Bill Belichick on three Super Bowl winners in New England.

The Giants scored a late first-quarter touchdown after a Bucs fumble and led 7-3 .

NFL-NEWS

Wims suspended

UNDATED (AP) — The NFL suspended Chicago Bears receiver Javon Wims two games Monday for punching New Orleans Saints safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson. Wims was ejected in the third quarter Sunday, after Allen Robinson caught a 5-yard pass from Nick Foles.

On the other side of the field, Wims approached Gardner-Johnson from behind and appeared to reach for his mouth or neck. He threw a right-handed punch to his helmet and then another before both teams joined the scrum, and he wound up at the bottom of a pile.

The penalty against Wims pushed the Bears back to a second-and-20. And Foles got intercepted by Marshon Lattimore on the next play. The Saints went on to win 26-23 in overtime.

Elsewhere around the NFL:

— The San Francisco 49ers will be without quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and All-Pro tight end George Kittle for an extended period of time after they got hurt against Seattle. A person familiar with the injuries says on condition of anonymity that Garoppolo’s ankle injury and Kittle’s foot injury will sideline them indefinitely. ESPN first reported the severity of the injuries.

— Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Damontre Moore has been suspended six games by the NFL for violation of the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances. Moore will be eligible to return to the Seahawks’ roster following their Week 14 game against the New York Jets.

— Linebacker Avery Williamson is going from winless to undefeated. The Pittsburgh Steelers, who are 7-0, have acquired Williamson from the 0-8 New York Jets. The Jets also sent a 2022 seventh-round draft pick to the Steelers for Pittsburgh’s 2022 fifth-rounder. The deal moves Williamson from one of the NFL’s worst teams to one of its best. Williamson is in the final year of a three-year contract he signed with the Jets in 2018.

— Browns defensive star Myles Garrett didn’t suffer any structural damage to his knee during Sunday’s 16-6 loss to Las Vegas and is not expected to miss any games. Coach Kevin Stefanski said the team “dodged a bullet” and he was relieved after an MRI revealed that Garrett wasn’t seriously hurt. Garrett will have two weeks to get healthy as the Browns have a bye before hosting the Houston Texans on Nov. 15.

— The Tennessee Titans think defensive back Desmond King can help their defense, and now coach Mike Vrabel says they will have to wait until possibly Saturday at the earliest to see him work in person and help as someone who’s been an effective blitzer. Tennessee currently has the NFL’s worst defense on third down and needs help in a banged-up secondary.

—There’s more positive cases in the NFL. Arizona Cardinals linebacker Devon Kennard says he has tested positive for COVID-19 but feels “completely normal so far.” Baltimore Ravens All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey says he also has tested positive for the coronavirus. Humphrey missed practice last Wednesday but returned Thursday and played in Sunday’s 28-24 loss to Pittsburgh. The Steelers say that tests on their players all came back negative. Green Bay also reported having a player test positive. In Arizona, Cardinals linebacker Devon Kennard says he has tested positive for COVID-19, but feels “completely normal so far.”

— Las Vegas Raiders tackle Trent Brown remains in Cleveland undergoing tests after being hospitalized following an IV mishap before a game against the Browns. Brown was sent to the hospital shortly before the game between the Raiders and Browns started. NFL Network reported that a pregame IV caused air to enter Brown’s bloodstream. Coach Jon Gruden says he’s glad to report that Brown is doing well.

—The Buffalo Bills signed linebacker Darron Lee to their practice squad after the former first-round draft pick opened the season serving a four-week NFL suspension for an undisclosed reason. It’s unclear why Lee was suspended this offseason by the NFL for a second time in his career. He also served a four-game suspension in 2018 for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

SUPREME COURT-NFL

Supreme Court allows antitrust suit against NFL to proceed

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says an antitrust challenge can go forward to the way the National Football League sells the rights to telecasts of pro football games.

The league’s 32 teams pool the rights to telecast their games, negotiating packages with the major networks as well as the DirecTV satellite service to do so.

A lower court ruled that the NFL’s contract with DirecTV may limit competition in violation of federal law. The arrangement has been in place for more than 25 years. The lawsuit was filed by businesses and individuals who say they purchased a package of games from DirecTV.

NBA-76ERS

76ers name Morey team president; extend GM Brand

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers have officially named Daryl Morey president of basketball operations and extended the contract of general manager Elton Brand. Brand was named general manager in September 2018. He helped lead the hiring process that landed coach Doc Rivers early last month.

Morey stepped down as GM of the Houston Rockets this month after blockbuster moves that failed to lead the franchise to the NBA Finals. Houston went 640-400 under Morey and won a franchise-record 65 regular-season games in the 2017-18 season.

T25 NEWs

SEC fines Florida’s Mullen $25K for role in brawl vs. Mizzou

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference has fined Florida football coach Dan Mullen $25,000 for his role in a benches-clearing brawl against Missouri. The league also issued half-game suspensions for Missouri linebacker Chad Bailey, offensive lineman Dylan Spencer and defensive lineman Markell Utsey. Each of them will sit out the first half of Missouri’s next game, against No. 5 Georgia on Nov. 14.

Florida defensive lineman Zach Carter and linebacker Antwuan Powell, who were ejected for fighting, will be suspended for the first half against the Bulldogs on Saturday in Jacksonville.

Missouri linebacker Tre Williams won’t be punished further.

The suspensions could be significant for the No. 8 Gators (3-1), who were without 15 players against Mizzou. Some of the absences stemmed from injuries, others because of COVID-19 test results and contact tracing. It’s unclear how many of them will return against the Bulldogs.

The melee started Saturday night when Missouri’s Trajan Jeffcoat delivered what looked like a high, late hit on Florida quarterback Kyle Trask on the final play of the first half. The Hail Mary pass fell incomplete, and Trask landed hard on his back. His linemen came to his defense. So did Mullen, who started screaming at officials and the opposing sideline.

ELECTION DAY-COLLEGE FOOTBALL

NCAA’s Election Day off sends message but is it needed?

UNDATED (AP) — The NCAA latched on to a grassroots movement and made Election Day an off day for college athletes across the country.

Prioritizing voting over sports has drawn praise, though it is an inconvenience for football teams. Some coaches say their players voted long ago. The day off probably has more value symbolically as a way to emphasize the importance of being civic-minded than practically helping athletes cast ballots.

MLB-NEWS

Healy goes free, refuses assignment to minors from Brewers

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Infielder Ryon Healy has opted for free agency, refusing an outright assignment by the Milwaukee Brewers off their 40-man roster to their Triple-A affiliate. at San Antonio.

The 28-year-old played just four regular-season games for Milwaukee this year and batted .143 with no homers, runs or RBIs. He started the second game of the Brewers’ NL wild-card series loss to Los Angeles and went 0 for 3. Healy has batted .261 with 69 homers and 214 RBIs in 405 career games while playing primarily first base and third base.

In other MLB news:

— A Honus Wagner rookie baseball card has sold for more than $1.4 million. The price was a record for the rare T-206 card of the Pittsburgh Pirates great, the highlight of the weekend Goldin Auctions October Legends Auction. Also fetching a record price was the basketball rookie card of Michel Jordan, which sold for more than $124,000. Other notable sales included a 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle baseball card that sold for more than $584,000 and a 1958 Pele card that topped $295,000, a record for a soccer card.

TENNIS-PARIS MASTERS

Fifteen-seeded Borna Coric advances in straight sets at Paris Masters

PARIS (AP) — Borna Coric advanced to the second round of the Paris Masters by beating qualifier Marton Fucsovics 7-6, 6-1. The Croatian won 35 of his 48 first-service points at the indoor tournament and will next face Jordan Thompson of Australia.

Spanish veteran Feliciano Lopez progressed to the second round with a 7-6, 6-1 win over Filip Krajinovic of Serbia and will be up against Rafael Nadal in his next match.

Following his record-extending 13th title at Roland Garros last month, Nadal is back in Paris looking for a maiden win at the Paris Masters, the final Masters event of the season. Nadal can tie Novak Djokovic’s record if he wins his 36th Masters title at the end of this week.

RUSSIA-DOPING HEARING

Sports court opens 4-day hearing in Russian doping case

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — A four-day hearing has opened in a landmark legal case that could strip Russia of its identity at the next two Olympic Games and four years of world championships.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport says the dispute between the World Anti-Doping Agency and its Russian affiliate began at an undisclosed location in Lausanne. Some parties including the three judges joined by video link. The Russian anti-doping agency has not accepted being ruled non-compliant by WADA last December. WADA requested sanctions including a ban on Russia’s flag, anthem and team name at major sports events. The case centers on a Moscow testing laboratory database that was tampered with before being given to WADA investigators last year.