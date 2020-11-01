Sports

T25 FOOTBALL-SCHEDULE

With Lawrence out, Clemson rallies to beat Boston College 34-28

UNDATED (AP) — Top-ranked Clemson has stretched its ACC winning streak to 28 games, but it took the largest home comeback victory in team history to do it.

The Tigers rallied from 18 points down to beat Boston College, 34-28. Freshman DJ Uiagalelei (oo-ee-uhn-gah-LAY’-lay) threw for 342 yards and two touchdowns in place of Heisman Trophy candidate Trevor Lawrence, who sat out after testing positive for COVID-19. Uiagalelei’s performance proved even more important after head coach Dabo Swinney (DA’-boh SWEE’-nee) announced that Lawrence will also miss next Saturday’s clash with fourth-ranked Notre Dame.

Travis Etienne became the ACC’s all-time rushing leader. His second TD put the Tigers up for good as Clemson stormed back after being down, 28-10.

In other top 25 results:

— Mac Jones threw four touchdown passes to DeVonta Smith, who had 203 receiving yards in second-ranked Alabama’s 41-0 pounding of Mississippi St. Najee Harris gained 119 yards on 21 carries for the Crimson Tide, who handed Mike Leach his first shutout loss as a head coach.

— Third-ranked Ohio State generated 526 yards of offense in its 15th straight Big Ten win and 10th straight on the road against a ranked opponent, 38-25 at No. 18 Penn State. Justin Fields passed for 318 yards and the Buckeyes had two scoring receptions each from both Chris Olave (oh-LAH’-vay) and Jeremy Ruckert.

— Kyren Williams ran for two touchdowns and fourth-ranked Notre Dame tuned up for next weekend’s big game against Clemson by thumping Georgia Tech, 31-13. Ian Book completed 18 of 26 passes for 199 yards and a TD in helping the Irish improve to 6-0.

— Zamir White rushed for a career-high 131 yards and a touchdown in fifth-ranked Georgia’s 11th straight win over Kentucky, 14-3. Stetson Bennett also ran for a score for the Bulldogs, who gained 215 yards on the ground and limited the Wildcats to 229 yards overall.

— Sam Ehlinger threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Moore in overtime before Joseph Ossai’s sack of Spencer Sanders clinched a 41-34 victory for Texas against No. 6 Oklahoma State. The Cowboys outgained the Longhorns, 530 yards to 287, but OSU turned the ball over four times.

— Desmond Ridder threw touchdown passes to three different receivers and ran for two in leading seventh-ranked Cincinnati to a surprisingly easy 49-10 win over Memphis. The Bearcats sacked Brady White six times while beating the Tigers for the first time in their last six meetings.

— Kellen Mond threw for 260 yards and three touchdowns as eighth-ranked Texas A&M built a big lead and held on for a 42-31 victory over Arkansas. Jalen Wydermyer had a career-high 92 yards receiving with two touchdowns in the Aggies’ third straight win since a loss to Alabama.

— Kyle Trask became the first player in school history with four touchdown passes in four consecutive games while No. 10 Florida was completing a 41-17 thrashing of Missouri. Kadarius Toney scored three times in a game that was marred by a halftime scuffle that involved both head coaches and led to three ejections.

— Zach Wilson threw for 224 yards and three touchdowns in 11th-ranked BYU’s 41-10 pounding of Western Kentucky. Wilson also ran for 35 yards and a score as the Cougars improved to 7-0 for the first time in 19 years.

— Michigan State stunned No. 13 Michigan, 27-24 as Rocky Lombardi threw for 323 yards and three touchdowns. Mel Tucker became just the second coach to beat Michigan in his first attempt with the Spartans, joining Alabama coach Nick Saban.

— Virginia scored 28 consecutive points to take a 41-20 lead before before holding off No. 15 North Carolina, 44-41. Brennan Armstrong was 12 for 22 for 208 yards and three touchdowns in a showdown with Sam Howell, who was 23 for 28 for 443 yards.

— Jarret Doege (DAY’-gee) threw two touchdown passes and Dylan Tonkery returned an interception for a score in West Virginia’s 37-10 romp over 16th-ranked Kansas State. Leddie Brown rushed for 102 yards and a TD as the Mountaineers knocked the Wildcats from their solo perch atop the Big 12 Conference standings.

— Michael Penix (PEH’-nihks) Jr. threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score as No. 17 Indiana beat mistake-prone Rutgers, 37-21. Ty Fryfogel caught a 15-yard TD pass just 1:43 after Penix scored, giving the Hoosiers a 20-7 halftime lead.

— Grayson McCall passed for 254 yards and four touchdowns as 20th-rated Coastal Carolina dismantled Georgia State, 51-0. Jaivon Heiligh scored twice and CJ Marable added two rushing touchdowns while providing 100 all-purpose yards for the undefeated Chanticleers.

— Shane Buechele (boo-SHEHL’) threw for three touchdowns and Ulysses Bentley IV ran for two others as part of 22nd-ranked SMU’s 51-37 victory against Navy. Bentley finished with 149 yards on 25 carries as the Mustangs rebounded from their only loss of the season.

— No. 23 Iowa State coasted to a 52-22 victory over winless Kansas behind Breece Hall, who matched a career high with 185 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Brock Purdy threw two TD passes and had another score on the ground, finishing with 239 yards passing.

— No. 24 Oklahoma crushed Texas Tech, 62-28 as Rhamondre Stevenson ran for three first-half touchdowns in his return from a six-game suspension. Spencer Rattler threw for 288 yards and two scores in about 2 1/2 quarters to help the Sooners win their third in a row since a 1-2 start knocked them out of the AP poll.

— Jack Sears was 17 of 20 for 280 yards, three touchdowns, no turnovers and a rushing score in No. 25 Boise State’s 49-30 victory against Air Force. Avery Williams scored on an 88-yard kickoff return in helping the Broncos win without starting QB Hank Bachmeier, who missed the trip to Colorado Springs for unspecified reasons.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Bsdgers COVID-19 cases rise

UNDATED (AP) — Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez says the total number of positive COVID-19 cases within the Badgers football program has increased to 22. Alvarez tells ESPN’s “College GameDay” that 12 football players and 10 staffers have tested positive.

Meanwhile, Illinois says starting quarterback Brandon Peters and tight end Griffin Moore will be sidelined for 21 days after testing positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. Illini (ih-LY’-ny) backup quarterback Isaiah Washington also was lifted from Saturday’s game against Purdue due to contact tracing protocols.

NFL-NEWS

Gilmore ruled out for Patriots

UNDATED. (AP) — Cornerback Stephon Gilmore will miss his first regular-season game in three seasons when the New England Patriots visit AFC East-leading Buffalo on Sunday.

Gilmore has been dealing with a knee injury and was downgraded Saturday, along with rookie safety Kyle Dugger and offensive lineman Justin Herron. They join receivers Julian Edelman and N’Keal Harry, who were previously ruled out for Sunday.

In other NFL news:

— The Cowboys have declared quarterback Andy Dalton out for Sunday’s game in Philadelphia because of a concussion, clearing the way for rookie Ben DiNucci’s first start. Dalton got a concussion in the third quarter against Washington last weekend on a hit that led to linebacker Jon Bostic’s ejection.

— The 49ers have activated running back Tevin Coleman and cornerback K’Waun Williams from the injured reserve list. The Niners also placed running back Jeff Wilson Jr. on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain.

— Giants running back Saquon (SAY’-kwahn) Barkley has had surgery to repair a torn ACL in his right knee. Giants coach Joe Judge says the team’s head trainer spoke with the surgeon in Los Angeles and said the procedure seemingly went well.

— Sergio Castillo will handle the kicking duties for the winless Jets for the second straight game. Sam Ficken is out with a groin injury.

MLB-NEWS

Cubs pick up $16.5M option on 1B Anthony Rizzo for 2021

UNDATED (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have picked up their $16.5 million option for Anthony Rizzo, bringing back the popular first baseman after he struggled during the pandemic-shortened season.

The 31-year-old Rizzo hit just .222 this year for his lowest batting average since his first year in the majors in 2011. But he has been one of the majors’ most productive sluggers since he was acquired in a 2012 trade with San Diego.

The Cubs also declined their $3.5 million option for infielder Daniel Descalso, who missed last season because of a left ankle sprain.

In other MLB news:

— Outfielder Nick Castellanos (kas-tee-AH’-nohs) is keeping the remainder of his Reds contract that guarantees $48 million for the next three seasons. The 28-year-old hit .225 with 14 homers and 34 RBIs in the pandemic-shortened season, his first with the Reds after signing a four-year, $64 million contract as a free agent.

— Chris Archer’s $11 million option for 2021 has been declined by the Pirates. Archer disappointed in two years with Pittsburgh, going 6-12 with a 4.92 ERA in 33 starts.

— The Yankees have let Tommy Kahnle become a free agent rather than allow him to become eligible for salary arbitration. He is expected to miss most of next season while recovering from Tommy John surgery.

PGA-BERMUDA CHAMPIONSHIP

Redman has 1-shot lead in Bermuda

SOUTHAMPTON, Bermuda (AP) — Doc Redman fired a 4-under 67 for a one-shot lead going into the final round of the Bermuda Championship.

Redman was at 10-under 203, one shot ahead of Ryan Armour, Kramer Hickok and Wyndham Clark. Hickok took three putts from a tough spot on the fringe on the 18th at Port Royal.

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS-TIMBERTECH CHAMPIONS

Clarke has share of lead

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Darren Clarke eagled the par-5 18th hole for a 10-under 62 and a share of the second-round lead in the PGA Tour Champions’ TimberTech Champions.

The 52-year-old major champion from Northern Ireland had eight birdies in a bogey-round as he seeks his first title on the 50-and-over tour.

Robert Karlsson of Sweden birdied the 18th for a 66 to match Clarke at 13-under 131.

BOXING

Gervonta Davis stops Leo Santa Cruz in 6th at Alamodome

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Gervonta “Tank” Davis knocked out Leo Santa Cruz with a stunning uppercut in the sixth round to retain his WBA lightweight championship and take Santa Cruz’s WBA junior lightweight title at the Alamodome.

Davis — 24-0 with 23 knockouts — stunned Santa Cruz with a pair of left-handed hooks to set up the final blow. With Santa Cruz retreating to his own corner, Davis delivered a left-handed uppercut to the jaw that dropped Santa Cruz immediately.

Referee Rafael Ramos immediately stopped the bout 2:40 into the sixth with Santa Cruz unconscious with his right leg bent behind him.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-HALEP

Wimbledon champ Halep tests positive for virus

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Wimbledon champion Simona Halep (HAL’-ehp) has tested positive for COVID-19. The 29-year-old Romanian player said on Twitter that she is self-isolating at home and “recovering well from mild symptoms.”

The world’s No. 2 player skipped the U.S. Open due to fears of catching COVID-19.

F1-EMILIA ROMAGNA GP

Bottas edges teammate Hamilton for pole in F1′s Imola return

IMOLA, Italy (AP) — Valtteri Bottas has the pole for Sunday’s Emilia Romagna (eh-MEEL’-yah roh-MAHN’-yah) Grand Prix after edging out Mercedes teammate and championship leader Lewis Hamilton on Saturday. Max Verstappen of Red Bull was third.

Hamilton has taken the pole in nine of the 13 races this season, with Bottas grabbing the other four.