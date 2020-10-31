Sports

With Lawrence out, Clemson rallies to beat Boston College 34-28

UNDATED (AP) — No. 1 Clemson rallied from 18 points down to defeat Boston College 34-28. Freshman DJ Uiagalelei threw for 342 yards and two touchdowns subbing for Trevor Lawrence, who sat out after testing positive for COVID-19.

Travis Etienne became the Atlantic Coast Conference’s all-time rushing leader and his second TD put the Tigers up for good.

Clemson won its 28th straight against ACC competition and its 10th in a row over the Eagles without some of its most crucial players.

In other Top 25 results:

— Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder threw touchdown passes to three different receivers and ran for two himself, leading the No. 7 Bearcats to a surprisingly easy 49-10 win over Memphis. The defending American Athletic Conference champion Tigers scored their fewest points in almost five years.

— Rocky Lombardi threw for 323 yards and three touchdowns to help Michigan State stun No. 13 Michigan 27-24 in Mel Tucker’s debut as Spartans coach. Tucker became just the second coach to beat Michigan in his first attempt with the Spartans, joining Alabama coach Nick Saban. The Wolverines were favored to win by more than three touchdowns. Jim Harbaugh’s team never led and didn’t appear have much energy in their mostly empty stadium that usually holds 110,000-plus fans.

— Jarret Doege threw two touchdown passes, Dylan Tonkery returned an interception for a score and West Virginia beat No. 16 Kansas State 37-10. Leddie Brown rushed for 102 yards and a score as the Mountaineers knocked the Wildcats from their solo perch atop the Big 12 Conference standings. Kansas State freshman Will Howard was intercepted three times. The Wildcats went scoreless after halftime to see their four-game winning streak snapped. The Big 12′s top defense held Kansas State to 225 total yards.

— No. 23 Iowa State coasted to a 52-22 victory over winless Kansas. Breece Hall matched a career high with 185 yards rushing and two touchdowns, while Brock Purdy threw two TD passes and had another score on the ground, finishing with 239 yards passing. Kene Nwangwu also hit the end zone for the 4-2 Cyclones, who bounced back from a tough loss to No. 6 Oklahoma State by beating the Jayhawks for the sixth straight time.

— Grayson McCall passed for 254 yards and four touchdowns, Jaivon Heiligh scored twice, and No. 20 Coastal Carolina cruised to a 51-0 victory over Georgia State. CJ Marable added two rushing touchdowns and 100 all-purpose yards for the undefeated Chanticleers. Coastal Carolina now has six wins, its most wins in a single season since joining FBS in 2017. Georgia State looked nothing like the team that began the day leading the Sun Belt in scoring at 42 points per game.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Clemson coach: QB Lawrence doing ‘great,’ no new positives

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney says quarterback Trevor Lawrence is doing “great” in isolation since testing positive for the coronavirus. He also said on ESPN’s “College GameDay” that there were no additional positives for the Tigers, who completed their latest round of testing Friday.

Clemson revealed the Heisman Trophy contender’s positive test Thursday. His status for top-ranked Clemson’s showdown at No. 4 Notre Dame next Saturday is uncertain.

In other virus-related developments:

— Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez says the total number of positive COVID-19 cases within the Badgers football program has increased to 22. Alvarez tells ESPN’s “College GameDay” that 12 football players and 10 staffers have tested positive. The ninth-ranked Badgers had been scheduled to play at Nebraska Saturday. Wisconsin officials announced Wednesday they were calling off that game and pausing team activities for a week due to a coronavirus outbreak within the program. The Badgers’ next scheduled game is Nov. 7 at home against Purdue.

— Illinois says starting quarterback Brandon Peters and tight end Griffin Moore will be sidelined for 21 days after testing positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. Illini (ih-LY’-ny) backup quarterback Isaiah Washington also was lifted from Saturday’s game against Purdue due to contact tracing protocols. Illinois opened the season last week at Wisconsin, whose team has had 22 players and staff test positive for COVID-19 this week.

NFL-NEWS

Gilmore ruled out for Patriots

UNDATED. (AP) — Cornerback Stephon Gilmore will miss his first regular-season game in three seasons when the New England Patriots visit AFC East-leading Buffalo on Sunday.

Gilmore, who has been dealing with a knee injury, was downgraded to out Saturday, along with rookie safety Kyle Dugger and offensive lineman Justin Herron, who both have ankle injuries. They join receivers Julian Edelman and N’Keal Harry, who were previously ruled out for Sunday. Edelman had a surgical procedure on his ailing knee this week and Harry is still recovering from the concussion he sustained in the Patriots’ loss to the 49ers.

Gilmore, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, has started all six games this season. He has 20 tackles and one interception in 2020.

The Patriots have lost three straight games.

In other NFL news:

— New York Giants running back Saquon (SAY’-kwahn) Barkley has had surgery to repair a torn ACL in his right knee. Giants coach Joe Judge says the team’s head trainer spoke with the surgeon in Los Angeles and said the procedure seemingly went well. Barkley was injured against the Chicago Bears in the second game of the season when he was tackled at the end of a run. He was waiting for the swelling in the knee to go down before having surgery.

— Sergio Castillo will handle the kicking duties for the winless New York Jets for the second straight game. Sam Ficken is out with a groin injury. The 29-year-old Castillo was signed from the practice squad today among several roster moves by the team. New York also placed safety Bradley McDougald on injured reserve, activated cornerback Arthur Maulet from IR and elevated linebacker Bryce Hager and wide receiver Jaleel Scott from the practice squad. Rookie offensive lineman Cameron Clark was downgraded to out with an illness.

MLB-NEWS

Cubs pick up $16.5M option on 1B Anthony Rizzo for 2021

UNDATED (AP) — The Chicago Cubs picked up their $16.5 million option for Anthony Rizzo on Saturday, bringing back the popular first baseman after he struggled during the pandemic-shortened season.

The 31-year-old Rizzo hit just .222 this year for his lowest batting average since his first year in the majors in 2011. But he has been one of the majors’ most productive sluggers since he was acquired in a 2012 trade with San Diego. He’s also a key clubhouse leader for the NL Central champions.

Rizzo would have been owed a $2 million buyout had the Cubs declined his option.

The Cubs also declined their $3.5 million option for infielder Daniel Descalso, who missed last season because of a left ankle sprain. The 34-year-old Descalso is owed a $1 million buyout. Chicago declined left-hander Jon Lester’s $25 million mutual option on Friday, but each side has left the door open for a possible return.

In other MLB news:

— The New York Yankees have let Tommy Kahnle become a free agent rather than allow him to become eligible for salary arbitration ahead of a season he is likely to largely miss while recovering from Tommy John surgery. The team says the hard-throwing 31-year-old right-hander had refused an outright assignment to the minor leagues and elected to become a free agent. Kahnle threw a 20-pitch eighth inning at Washington this year in his season debut, then felt discomfort while working out on July 28 and stopped a planned throwing session the following day. He didn’t pitch again this year.

PGA-BERMUDA CHAMPIONSHIP

Redman gets easier wind and 67 for a 1-shot lead in Bermuda

SOUTHAMPTON, Bermuda (AP) — Doc Redman found the wind far more manageable Saturday, and he took advantage with a 4-under 67 for a one-shot lead going into the final round of the Bermuda Championship.

The wind wasn’t quite as strong as it was Friday and came out of the opposite direction. It showed in the scores and in the number of opportunities for players who never won or have gone without winning in years.

Redman was at 10-under 203, one shot ahead of Ryan Armour, Wyndham Clark and Kramer Hickok, who took three putts from a tough spot on the fringe on the 18th at Port Royal. Another shot behind were Matt Jones, Brian Gay and Ollie Schniederjans. Jones was bogey-free in the third round, which to him was as impressive as any of his five birdies.

Redman, the 2017 U.S. Amateur champion, is among 10 players separated by four shots who have never won on the PGA Tour. A victory Sunday comes with an invitation to the Masters next April.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-HALEP

Wimbledon champ Halep tests positive for virus

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Wimbledon champion Simona Halep (HAL’-ehp) has tested positive for COVID-19. The 29-year-old Romanian player said on Twitter that she is self-isolating at home and “recovering well from mild symptoms.”

Halep is ranked No. 2 in the world. She won Wimbledon in 2019 and the French Open in 2018. Wimbledon was canceled this year because of the pandemic.

Halep skipped the U.S. Open due to fears of catching COVID-19. She said in August that she preferred to stay and train in Europe.

F1-EMILIA ROMAGNA GP

Bottas edges teammate Hamilton for pole in F1′s Imola return

IMOLA, Italy (AP) — Valtteri Bottas has narrowly edged Mercedes teammate and championship leader Lewis Hamilton for the pole position for Sunday’s Emilia Romagna (eh-MEEL’-yah roh-MAHN’-yah) Grand Prix. Max Verstappen of Red Bull was third.

Formula One is returning to the Imola (EE’-moh-lah) circuit for the first time since 2006.

Hamilton has taken pole in nine of the 13 races this season, with Bottas grabbing the other four. Hamilton also has eight wins this season to two for Bottas.

Hamilton is racing F1 for the first time on the track where his childhood idol Ayrton Senna lost his life.