Sports

MLB-NEWS

Tigers hire Hinch as manager

UNDATED (AP) — AJ Hinch is getting another opportunity to be a major league manager.

The Detroit Tigers have hired Hinch, who returns to a major league dugout after being fired by the Astros last winter in the wake of Houston’s sign-stealing scandal.

The 46-year-old Hinch guided Houston to the 2017 World Series title. But that championship, and a lot of what Hinch accomplished there, is now viewed in a different light. An investigation found the Astros used a video feed from a center field camera to decode the opposing catcher’s signs. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow (LOO’-now) were dismissed immediately after Major League Baseball suspended them for the just-completed season.

In other MLB news:

— Jon Lester’s $25 million mutual option for 2021 has been declined by the Cubs. Lester is owed a $10 million buyout: $2 million on each Dec. 31 from 2022 through 2026. Lester was 3-3 with a 5.16 ERA in 12 starts this year.

— The Rays are declining 2021 options on pitcher Charlie Morton and catcher Mike Zunino, although the AL champions say they remain hopeful of re-signing them. Morton turns 37 next month and was due to earn $15 million. Zunino’s option was for $4.5 million. Both played keys roles in the Rays reaching the World Series, where Tampa Bay lost to the Dodgers in six games.

— The Rangers have declined the $18 million contract option on right-hander Corey Kluber (KLOO’-bur). He lasted just one inning in his only start before a shoulder injury ended his season. Kluber gets a $1 million buyout, and the club has said it is interested in re-signing Kluber to a less expensive deal.

— The White Sox have declined a $12 million option for designated hitter Edwin Encarnación and a $7 million option for left-hander Gio González, making both players free agents. The 37-year-old Encarnación hit .157 with 10 home runs during the shortened 60-game season, while González had a 4.83 ERA in 12 appearances.

— The Indians have declined contract options on Brad Hand, first baseman Carlos Santana and outfielder Domingo Santana for next season. The decisions cut $30.85 million from the team’s projected 2021 payroll. The club exercised catcher Roberto Pérez’s $5.5 million option.

— The Phillies have declined options on relievers Héctor Neris, David Phelps and David Robertson. That clears out a bullpen that posted the highest ERA in the majors this past season.

— Reliever Cam Bedrosian has cleared waivers and elected to become a free agent instead of accepting an outright assignment from the Angels. Bedrosian would have been eligible for arbitration this winter. The right-hander has spent his entire career with the Angels, who drafted him in the first round in 2010.

— The Marlins have declined their $4 million option for 2021 on reliever Brandon Kintzler, who compiled a 2.22 ERA and 12 saves in 24 games this year. He also tossed three scoreless innings in the postseason after helping the Marlins earn their first playoff appearance in 17 years.

— Major League owners have voted to approve the sale of the Mets to billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen. The sale from the Wilpon and Katz families values the franchise at between $2.4 billion and $2.45 billion, a record for a baseball team. The sale is likely to close within 10 days. An entity controlled by Cohen will own 95% of the franchise, and the Wilpon and Katz families will retain 5% of the team. Former Mets general manager Sandy Alderson will return as team president.

— The Mets have claimed 30-year-old relievers Nick Tropeano and Jacob Barnes off waivers. Tropeano was 1-0 with a 1.15 ERA in seven games and 15 2/3 innings for the Pirates this year, striking out 19 and walking four. Barnes fanned 24 in 18 innings for the Angels this past season while going 0-2 with a 5.50 ERA.

— Major League Baseball has canceled an owners’ meeting and the annual winter meetings because of the coronavirus pandemic. Owners had been scheduled to gather from Nov 17-19 in Arlington, Texas. The winter meetings had been set for Dec. 7-10 in Dallas. Agendas for both meetings will be conducted remotely if needed.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

No. 1 Clemson turns to Uiagalelei with Lawrence sidelined

UNDATED (AP) — Freshman quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is expected to start for Clemson on Saturday against Boston College while Heisman Trophy candidate Trevor Lawrence remains in isolation.

Lawrence tested positive for the coronavirus and says he has mild symptoms.

Uiagalelei has played five games this season, completing 12 of 19 passes and rushing for two touchdowns.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney has said no other players were affected by Lawrence’s positive test.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NFL

NFL: Chargers-Broncos game still on despite COVID-19 cases

UNDATED (AP) — The NFL says the Chargers and Broncos game Sunday is not in jeopardy after players from both teams tested positive for COVID-19.

The Chargers are likely to be down to their third string players at right guard and right tackle because of injuries and because two linemen were placed on the COVID-19/reserve list. They scrapped practice after right guard Graham Glasgow tested positive.

The Broncos were already in the league’s intensive coronavirus protocols, which began when running backs coach Curtis Modkins contracted the virus two weeks ago. Modkins returned to work Monday.

In other pandemic-related NFL news:

— The Packers will face the Vikings on Sunday without leading rusher Aaron Jones, who will miss a second straight game with a calf injury. That leaves Jamaal Williams and A.J. Dillon as Green Bay’s top two running backs versus Minnesota.

— The 49ers will be without receiver Deebo Samuel and running back Jeff Wilson Jr. for Sunday’s game against the Seahawks. The team is listing linebacker Kwon Alexander, receiver Richie James Jr. and safety Jaquiski Tartt as doubtful. Defensive end Kentavius Street and safety Jimmie Ward are questionable for the game.

— Raiders right tackle Trent Brown practiced Friday for the first time since being placed on the COVID-19 list following a positive test. Las Vegas could have him available this weekend.

— The Jets are likely to be without their top two wide receivers when they play the Chiefs in Kansas City on Sunday. Coach Adam Gase ruled out Breshad Perriman, who remains in concussion protocol. Jamison Crowder is listed as doubtful with a groin injury that also kept him out last week.

— The Giants’ offensive line is back at work after six members spent a day a home because of concerns about the coronavirus. Starting tackles Andrew Thomas and Cam Fleming, center Nick Gates and backup linemen Shane Lemieux and Spencer Pulley practiced Friday. They had been told to stay at home after being in close contact with starting guard Will Hernandez, who tested positive and won’t play Monday against the Buccaneers.

— The league is “strongly encouraging” that players on the sidelines who are not participating in a game or about to go on the field wear protective masks. In a memo obtained by The Associated Press on Friday, the league’s management council also suggested the 32 teams enhance physical distancing on the sidelines while the NFL considers expanding the bench area. The league also is offering an additional testing option for bus drivers retained by teams in the away city, prior to the team’s arrival.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-BOWL SCHEDULE

Bowl slate set

UNDATED (AP) — College football’s bowl schedule is finally set and will begin Dec. 19, the day most of the major college football conferences are set to play their championship games.

The 37-game bowl schedule will now include several mainstays like the Holiday Bowl in San Diego and the Hawaii Bowl because of issues related to the pandemic.

But there will still be opportunities for 72 teams to go bowling in the 36 games that lead up to the College Football Playoff national championship on Jan. 11 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

NBA-CBA

NBA CBA extended

UNDATED (AP) — The NBA and its players have agreed to extend the deadline for opting out of the Collective Bargaining Agreement by one week until Nov. 6.

Talks will continue in the interim regarding the numerous issues that have to be decided before next season begins.

It is the fourth extension of the opt-out deadline since the pandemic started in March. The NBA said that if either the league or the Players Association chooses to opt out by that date, the CBA would be terminated Dec. 14, unless the parties agree otherwise.

PGA-BERMUDA CHAMPIONSHIP

Armour, Clark share lead in Bermuda

SOUTHAMPTON, Bermuda (AP) — Ryan Armour and Wyndham Clark survived ferocious wind in the PGA’s Bermuda Championship to share the lead going into the weekend.

They are at 8-under 134, one shot ahead of Kramer Hickok.

The field still includes 64-year-old Fred Funk, who made the cut with a 72 in a tournament he entered only for the chance to be paired with his son.

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS-TIMBER TECH CHAMPIONS

Fighting bladder cancer, John Daly shares Champions lead

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — John Daly shot an 8-under 64 for a share of the lead with Jim Furyk (FYOOR’-ihk) in the PGA Tour Champions’ TimberTech Champions.

Daly had his lowest score in his five-year career on the 50-and-over tour as he plays his fourth event since revealing he’s battling bladder cancer.

Two-time Defending champion Bernhard Langer is a stroke back with Duffy Waldorf, Scott Parel and Robert Karlsson.

TENNIS-ERSTE BAN OPEN

Djokovic crushed in Vienna quarters

VIENNA (AP) — Novak Djokovic (NOH’-vak JOH’-kuh-vich) has lost for only the third time this year after a listless effort in the Erste Bank Open quarterfinals.

The top-ranked Djokovic lost his first meeting with 42nd-ranked Lorenzo Sonego of Italy, 6-2, 6-1.

Andrey Rublev reached the semifinals by beating defending champion Dominic Thiem (teem).

NFL-OBIT-HERB ADDERLY

Hall of Fame cornerback Herb Adderley dead at 81

UNDATED (AP) — Hall of Fame cornerback Herb Adderley has died at 81. His death was confirmed on Twitter by his cousin Nasir Adderley, a safety for the Los Angeles Chargers. No details were given.

Adderly played on six NFL title teams over a 12-year career with Green Bay and Dallas. He was a star running back at Michigan State, but Packers coach Vince Lombardi switched him to defense. He played in four of the first six Super Bowls and won five titles with Green Bay and one with Dallas. Along with former teammates Fuzzy Thurston and Forrest Gregg, Adderley is one of three players in pro football history to play on six championship teams.

After his retirement, Adderley was a crusader for the rights of former players.