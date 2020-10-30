Sports

MLB-NEWS

Tigers hire Hinch as manager

UNDATED (AP) — The Detroit Tigers have hired AJ Hinch to be their new manager, giving him a chance to return to a major league dugout after he was fired by Houston in the wake of the Astros’ sign-stealing scandal.

It’s an opportunity for the 46-year-old to revive his managerial career. Hinch guided Houston to the 2017 World Series title, but that championship — and a lot of what Hinch accomplished there — is now viewed in a different light. An investigation found the Astros used a video feed from a center field camera to decode the opposing catcher’s signs. In January, Major League Baseball suspended Hinch and Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow for this season, then the Astros immediately fired both.

Hinch was a big league catcher who played for the Tigers in 2003. He managed Arizona from May 2009 until July 2010. When he took over the Astros before the 2015 season, they had not finished above .500 since 2008, but Houston had a winning record in all five years under Hinch, including that 2017 World Series title and the 2019 American League pennant.

In other MLB news:

— The Tampa Bay Rays are declining 2021 options on pitcher Charlie Morton and catcher Mike Zunino but the AL champions say they remain hopeful of re-signing them. Morton, who turns 37 next month, was due to earn $15 million. Zunino’s option was for $4.5 million. Both played keys roles in the Rays reaching the World Series, where Tampa Bay lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in six games. General manager Erik Neander had until Sunday to decide whether to exercise the options. He spoke with both players on Thursday night.

— The Texas Rangers have declined the $18 million contract option on right-hander Corey Kluber (KLOO’-bur). He lasted just one inning in his only start before a shoulder injury ended his season. Kluber gets a $1 million buyout, and the club has said it is interested in re-signing Kluber to a less expensive deal. The Rangers acquired the two-time Cy Young Award winner from Cleveland last offseason. Kluber threw 18 pitches in his only inning for the Rangers. It was the 34-year-old’s first appearance with a team other than Cleveland.

— The Yankees have exercised two option years on reliever Zack Britton worth $27 million and declined 2021 options on outfielder Brett Gardner and pitcher J.A. Happ. Gardner and Happ became eligible for free agency. Gardner gets a $2.5 million buyout rather than a $10 million salary. Happ’s deal did not have a buyout. Britton, a 32-year-old left-hander, was 1-2 with a 1.89 ERA in 20 appearances, getting eight saves and filling the closer role when Aroldis Chapman was sidelined by COVID-19 from the start of the shortened season until Aug. 17.

— Reliever Cam Bedrosian has cleared waivers and elected to become a free agent instead of accepting an outright assignment from the Los Angeles Angels. The club announced the decision Friday among several transactions. Bedrosian would have been eligible for arbitration this winter. The right-hander has spent his entire career with the Angels, who drafted him in the first round in 2010.

— Major League Baseball owners have voted to approve the sale of the New York Mets to billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen. The sale from the Wilpon and Katz families values the franchise at between $2.4 billion and $2.45 billion, a record for a baseball team. The sale is likely to close within 10 days. An entity controlled by Cohen will own 95% of the franchise, and the Wilpon and Katz families will retain 5% of the team. Former Mets general manager Sandy Alderson will return as team president.

— Major League Baseball has canceled an owners’ meeting and the annual winter meetings because of the coronavirus pandemic. Owners had been scheduled to gather from Nov 17-19 in Arlington, Texas. The winter meetings had been set for Dec. 7-10 in Dallas. Agendas for both meetings will be conducted remotely if needed.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NFL

NFL: Chargers-Broncos game still on despite COVID-19 cases

UNDATED (AP) — The NFL says the Chargers and Broncos game Sunday is not in jeopardy after players from both teams tested positive for COVID-19.

The Broncos postponed practice Friday after learning of a positive test from starting right guard Graham Glasgow. The team said he was at home in self-isolation, as were two players who were determined to have been in close contact with him. The Broncos were already in the league’s intensive coronavirus protocols, which began when running backs coach Curtis Modkins contracted the virus two weeks ago. Modkins returned to work Monday.

The Chargers placed guard Ryan Groy on the league’s COVID-19 reserve list Thursday and canceled practice.

In other pandemic-related NFL news:

— The New York Giants’ offensive line is back at work after six members spent a day a home because of concerns about the coronavirus. Starting tackles Andrew Thomas and Cam Fleming, center Nick Gates and backup linemen Shane Lemieux and Spencer Pulley practiced Friday after being told to stay at home because they had had close contract with starting guard Will Hernandez. The Giants learned late Wednesday night that Hernandez tested positive for COVID-19. He immediately went into isolation and was placed on the COVID-19 list on Thursday. He will not play Monday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

— Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has expressed regret for taking off his mask in a closed New York City bar last weekend. Jones spoke yesterday for the first time since a video of the incident was released. Jones, injured running back Saquon (SAY’-kwahn) Barkley, receiver Sterling Shepard and others had dinner in the private room of a city restaurant. They went to the bar after dinner, and Jones took off his mask there.

— The NFL is recommending that players on the sidelines who are not participating in a game or about to go on the field wear protective masks. In a memo obtained by The Associated Press on Friday, the league’s management council also suggested the 32 teams enhance physical distancing on the sidelines while the NFL considers expanding the bench area. The league also is offering an additional testing option for bus drivers retained by teams in the away city, prior to the team’s arrival.

NFL-OBIT-HERB ADDERLY

Hall of Fame cornerback Herb Adderley dead at 81

UNDATED (AP) — Hall of Fame cornerback Herb Adderley has died. His death was confirmed on Twitter by his cousin Nasir Adderley, a safety for the Los Angeles Chargers. No details were given. Adderley was 81.

Adderly played on six NFL title teams over a 12-year career with Green Bay and Dallas. He was a star running back at Michigan State, but Packers coach Vince Lombardi switched him to defense. He played in four of the first six Super Bowls and won five titles with Green Bay and one with Dallas. Along with former teammates Fuzzy Thurston and Forrest Gregg, Adderley is one of three players in pro football history to play on six championship teams.

Bart Starr, the Hall of Fame quarterback and a former Packers teammate, once called Adderley the “greatest cornerback to ever play the game.”

After his retirement, Adderley was a crusader for the rights of former players.