Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Apache Junction 27, Phoenix Arcadia 21
Parker 22, Kingman Academy of Learning 6
St. David 58, San Manuel 0
Superior 56, Desert Heights Prep 12
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Avondale Westview vs. Laveen Chavez, ccd.
Basha vs. Mesa Desert Ridge, ccd.
Camp Verde vs. Scottsdale Prep, ccd.
Campo Verde vs. Goodyear Millenium, ccd.
Canyon View vs. Verrado, ccd.
Casteel High School vs. Perry, ccd.
Cave Creek Cactus Shadows vs. Phoenix Goldwater, ccd.
Chandler Prep vs. Phoenix Arizona Lutheran, ccd.
El Mirage Dysart vs. Mohave Valley River Valley, ccd.
Fountain Hills vs. Show Low, ccd.
Ft. Thomas vs. Elfrida Valley, ccd.
Kingman vs. Paradise Honors, ccd.
La Joya Community vs. North, ccd.
Paradise Valley vs. Scottsdale Desert Mountain, ccd.
Phoenix Camelback vs. Glendale Copper Canyon, ccd.
Phoenix Central vs. West Point, ccd.
Phoenix Horizon vs. Scottsdale Saguaro, ccd.
Phoenix South Mountain vs. Tolleson, ccd.
Rio Rico vs. Tucson Empire, ccd.
Sierra Linda vs. Phoenix Maryvale, ccd.
Tucson Amphitheater vs. Sahuarita, ccd.
Tucson Salpointe vs. Marana, ccd.
Tucson Sunnyside vs. Tucson Arizona IRHS, ccd.
Veritas Prep vs. Glendale North Pointe, ccd.
___
