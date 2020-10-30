Europa League delivers another wonder goal as Jordi Gomez scores from inside his own half

Sports

Long-range wonder goals are all the rage in this season’s Europa League.

A week after Kemar Roofe’s spectacular goal for Rangers against Standard Liège — where he evaded a number of defenders before launching a shot from inside his own half — Omonia Nicosia’s Jordi Gomez has proved he’s just as adept at scoring from distance.

After Omonia won a free-kick midway through the first half in Thursday’s game against PSV Eindhoven, the quick-thinking Gomez caught everyone off-guard as he drilled a shot over the head of goalkeeper Yvon Mvogo from inside his own half.

Debate has ensued about whether the ball was stationary as Gomez struck it, but the goal was allowed to stand.

It did prove to be in a losing cause, however, as a double from Donyell Malen — which included a late winner — handed victory to Dutch team PSV.

At 49.9 meters or 54.6 yards, Roofe’s effort last week went down as the longest goal in Europa League history, but Gomez’s strike has already bettered that record at 56 meters or 61 yards, according to Opta.

Roofe’s goal last week has also proved a source of inspiration for the launch of a new Europa League campaign, “Nothing Is Written,” which showcases inspirational success stories across the competition.

It aims to “tell the unwritten stories of the players, fans and clubs across Europe in this season’s Europa League,” according to UEFA.