Sports

NFL-FALCONS/PANTHERS

Panthers, Falcons look to put mental mistakes behind them

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers try for a season sweep of the Atlanta Falcons Thursday night after winning 23-16 earlier this month in Atlanta. Teddy Bridgewater threw for 313 yards and two scores in that game and Mike Davis piled up 149 yards from scrimmage and also scored a touchdown.

Thursday’s game offers both NFC South teams a chance to wash the taste of monumental mental mistakes out of their mouths and put this past Sunday’s losses behind them. The Falcons allowed a potential win to slip away when Todd Gurley accidentally scored a touchdown late against the Lions, leading to a 23-22 loss. Carolina’s Teddy Bridgewater took a costly sack to move the Panthers out of field-goal range in a 27-24 loss to the Saints. Atlanta is 1-6 and Carolina is 3-4.

Defensive end Takk McKinley has been ruled out with a groin injury. It will mark the fourth game in the past six weeks McKinley has been held out because of the injury. He had one tackle in last week’s 23-22 loss to Detroit but has not practiced this week.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SPORTS

Unidentified Giants player tests positive

UNDATED (AP) — An unidentified New York Giants player has tested positive for COVID-19 and gone into isolation.

The team learned of the positive test Wednesday night and contact tracing began. The player’s close contacts were identified and told to remain home Thursday and participate in meetings remotely. The rest of the team was following normal practice and meeting schedules at the team facility.

On Tuesday, Giants coach Joe Judge said he had spoken with quarterback Daniel Jones and several other players about a video taken last weekend in which they were shown without masks in public. Judge said the team would handle the matter internally.

Jones, injured running back Saquon (SAY’-kwahn) Barkley, receiver Sterling Shepard and other players had dinner at a New York City restaurant in private. Afterward, some went to a closed bar at the invitation of the owner. They were filmed there without masks.

In other virus-related sports news:

— The Detroit Lions for the first time this season will allow a limited number of fans for a game at Ford Field. The team says capacity for guests of coaches and players will be capped at 500 for the game Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts. There were no fans in the stands for its first two home games because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Lions President Rod Wood says this is a step toward the goal of welcoming fans back to Ford Field for games later this year. Wood says the organization is working with local, state and national health officials on safely increasing capacity for remaining games.

— Two-time defending Olympic champion gymnast Kohei Uchimura of Japan has tested positive for COVID-19. The positive test was reported by the Kyodo news agency on Thursday and comes just over a week before an international gymnastics meet in Tokyo that will test countermeasures against the virus. The meet on Nov. 8 will involve eight gymnasts each from Japan, Russia, China and the United States. Uchimura was slated to participate.

— The Paris Masters tennis tournament will be held without fans next week as France enters a second lockdown phase amid the coronavirus pandemic. The indoor tournament in Paris from Nov. 2-8 was initially allowed to have 1,000 fans for day sessions and none at night. That was the same number of fans allowed each day at the French Open. The French Tennis Federation says fans will be refunded for their tickets.

— As the coronavirus infection rate climbs in Russia, the country’s sports minister said Thursday he would try to ensure fans can still attend sporting events. Russia has allowed some of the biggest crowds at sports events in Europe, even as some other countries revert to empty stadiums.