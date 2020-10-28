Sports

MLB-WORLD SERIES-TURNER

MLB says Turner violated protocols when he returned to field

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Major League Baseball says Justin Turner risked the safety of others by violating coronavirus protocols when he celebrated the Los Angeles Dodgers’ World Series win with his teammates and refused instructions from security to leave Globe Life Field.

The commissioner’s office said Wednesday that it is starting a full investigation of the 35-year-old third baseman.

Turner was pulled from Tuesday night’s game following the seventh inning after MLB was notified that he had tested positive for COVID-19. Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said Turner was quarantined in a doctor’s office off to the side. But he later returned to the field and took down his mask to pose for a team photo on the field.

The commissioner’s office said it will consult with the players’ association as part of its investigation. The union was in the process of gathering facts on the events.

The Dodgers won their first World Series championship since 1988 with a 3-1 victory over Tampa Bay in Game 6 on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, Blake Snell spent nearly 10 minutes discussing a disappointing end to the World Series before concluding with a message to the rest of the Tampa Bay Rays.

The 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner doesn’t want his teammates to be satisfied with finishing second to the Los Angeles Dodgers. He wants everyone to take some time off to wind down from the playoff run, then show up for spring training hungry and ready to finish the job next season.

Elsewhere in the majors:

— What figures to be a down and perhaps brutal market for baseball free agents in the offseason following the pandemic began Wednesday when a dozen players were told their contract options had been declined, among them St. Louis Cardinals Gold Glove second baseman Kolten Wong. The 30-year-old Wong will receive a $1 million buyout. Wong, a first-round pick in the 2011 draft, made his big league debut in 2013 and spent his first eight seasons with St. Louis. Wong hit. 265 with a homer and 16 RBIs in 53 games during the pandemic-shortened season.

— The Washington Nationals have declined 2021 club options on right fielder Adam Eaton and right-handed starter Aníbal Sánchez. The team also declined its part of mutual options for next season on infielder Howie Kendrick and first baseman Eric Thames. Those moves allow all four players to become eligible for free agency, although Kendrick said last month he wasn’t sure whether he would retire or try to play another year. Eaton, Sánchez and Kendrick were members of Washington’s 2019 championship team. Four other members of that title-winning club became free agents: Ryan Zimmerman, Asdrúbal Cabrera, Sean Doolittle and Kurt Suzuki. Brock Holt also became a free agent.

— The Colorado Rockies have declined infielder Daniel Murphy’s $12 million option, bringing a close to his two-year stint with the team. Murphy will receive a $6 million buyout. The 35-year-old never really flourished at hitter-friendly Coors Field after signing a $24 million, two-year deal in December 2018. He hit .269 with 16 homers and 94 RBIs in 172 games with the Rockies.

— The Mets have declined 2021 options on catchers Wilson Ramos and Robinson Chirinos and on infielder Todd Frazier, allowing all three to become eligible for free agency. Ramos gets a $1.5 million buyout rather than a $10 million salary for next year, completing a contract that guaranteed him $19 million for two seasons. Chirinos gets a $1 million buyout rather than a $6.5 million salary. Frazier gets a $1.5 million buyout rather than a $5.75 million salary.

NFL-NEWS

Bear’s Robinson in concussion protocol

UNDATED (AP) — Chicago Bears star receiver Allen Robinson is in the NFL’s concussion protocol, throwing his status for this week’s game against the New Orleans Saints into question. He was hurt late in their lopsided loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night and left the game. Robinson’s face hit the field when he was tackled on a helmet-to-helmet play by safety Nick Scott on a fourth-down catch with about four minutes left, and an official sent him to the sideline. The Bears lost 24-10 and fell out of the NFC North lead.

In other NFL news:

— Denver Broncos offensive line coach Mike Munchak was absent from Wednesday’s practice for COVID-19 reasons, two days after running backs coach Curtis Modkins returned from a bout with the novel coronavirus. All 11 offensive linemen on the roster and practice squad were present during the open period. The Broncos host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. They were originally scheduled to have a bye this weekend, but their schedule was juggled after a rash of coronavirus cases on the New England Patriots’ roster earlier this month.

— -Broncos running back Melvin Gordon apologized Wednesday for his drunken driving arrest two weeks ago. Gordon says he kept silent about he matter until now for legal reasons and not because he was ambivalent about his arrest. Gordon also blamed rust for his two fumbles in Denver’s 43-16 loss to Kansas City on Sunday. Gordon missed the previous game at New England because of strep throat.

— The Dallas Cowboys have released defensive tackle Dontari Poe in another move to shake up a disappointing defense. Poe was expected to play a key role after signing as a free agent last offseason. He was also the first Dallas player to kneel during the national anthem. Poe and defensive back Daryl Worley were released a day after defensive end Everson Griffen was traded to Detroit. The Cowboys are last in the NFL in run defense and on pace for a franchise record in points allowed.

— Carlos Dunlap has been traded from the Cincinnati Bengals to the Seattle Seahawks. Cincinnati announced the trade on Wednesday. The 31-year-old Dunlap has spent his entire career with the Bengals and was a Pro Bowl selection in 2015 and 2016. His contract goes through the 2021 season.

— The Houston Texans placed second-year offensive lineman Max Scharping on the NFL’s COVID-19 reserve list hours after they closed their practice facility Wednesday.

NBA-NEWS-DAVIS

Raptor’s Davis arrested

NEW YORK (AP) — Toronto Raptors rookie Terence Davis has been arrested in New York City on charges including assault after police say he hit his girlfriend in the face. Police say the incident occurred Tuesday night at a luxury high-rise, where a 20-year-old woman told police she went to visit her boyfriend and the two got into a dispute.

Police say Davis then hit the woman in the face, hurting her eye, and grabbed her phone and broke its screen. Davis was released on his own recognizance after being arraigned Wednesday. His attorney says Davis denies the charges.

The Raptors say they are aware of reports about the incident and are gathering more information. The 23-year-old guard played college basketball at Mississippi before joining the Raptors as an undrafted free agent.

T25-WISCONSIN-NEBRASKA CANCELED

No. 9 Wisconsin cancels Nebraska game; Chryst tests positive

UNDATED (AP) — The pandemic hit Big Ten football just two weeks into its season Wednesday as No. 9 Wisconsin canceled its game at Nebraska and paused team activities for at least a week after a dozen people in the program — including coach Paul Chryst — tested positive for COVID-19.

Athletic director Barry Alvarez and Chancellor Rebecca Blank made the decision in consultation with Big Ten officials. Alvarez said the team had only one positive test two days before Friday’s season-opening 45-7 victory over Illinois and 12 positive tests afterward.

The game with Nebraska won’t be rescheduled.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-BOSTON MARATHON

2021 Boston Marathon postponed at least until the fall

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Marathon has been postponed once again. The Boston Athletic Association says it won’t hold the race as scheduled in April because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers say it will be put off “at least until the fall of 2021.”

This year’s marathon was initially postponed from April until the fall and later canceled outright. It was to be the 124th edition of the world’s oldest and most prestigious annual 26.2-mile race. The BAA says it is working with government officials and others involved in the race to see if a fall 2021 date is feasible.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-AHL

AHL moves season start to Feb. 5

UNDATED (AP) — The American Hockey League moved its projected start of next season back to Feb. 5 in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, president and CEO Scott Howson announced Wednesday.

The AHL’s board of governors finalized that projected start date during a brief conference call. The AHL is the top minor league affiliate for the NHL, which is targeting a Jan. 1 start for the season.

A typical AHL season usually starts after the NHL gets under way. NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly said he doesn’t expect this news to affect the NHL’s planning.

NASCAR-TEXAS

Kyle Busch wins in Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Kyle Busch won for the first time this season to extend a 16-season streak when he won the NASCAR playoff race at Texas. The race finished Wednesday, three days after it started.

Busch finished ahead of penalized teammate Martin Truex Jr., who missed a chance to secure a spot in the championship.

Busch, the reigning Cup champion who is already out of contention for this year’s title, finished 0.468 seconds ahead of his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate.

The last chance to get in the championship four is Sunday at Martinsville, where Truex won in June.

There are spots for three other drivers to join Joey Logano for a run at the championship in the season finale Nov. 8 at Phoenix.

Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski are above the cutline going to Martinsville. Alex Bowman and Chase Elliott are both 42 points behind the cutoff, while Truex is 53 back and Kurt Busch 98.

NASCAR-LARSON RETURNS

Hendrick hires banished Kyle Larson to drive flagship No. 5

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Larson will be back in NASCAR next season driving the No. 5 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports. Larson hassigned a multi-year contract with Hendrick that ended his seven-month banishment from NASCAR for using a racial slur while playing an online racing game. He’d been considered the top pending free agent in the sport but was fired by Chip Ganassi Racing and he lost all his sponsors. Hendrick hired Larson after the half-Japanese driver participated in an extensive immersion experience on racial justice. Larson was reinstated by NASCAR last week.

OBIT-ORR

Jimmy Orr, former star WR for Colts and Steelers, dies at 85

UNDATED (AP) — Jimmy Orr, a sure-handed wide receiver who played for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Colts, has died. He was 85. Orr passed away Tuesday night. His death was confirmed by a funeral home in Brunswick, Georgia Wednesday.

Over 13 NFL seasons, Orr caught 400 passes for 7,914 yards and 66 touchdowns over 149 games. He averaged a whopping 19.8 yards per catch and three times led the league in yards per catch. Orr was selected to the Pro Bowl in 1959 with Pittsburgh and in 1965 with Baltimore after catching 45 passes for 847 yards and 10 scores.