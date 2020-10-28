Sports

MLB-WORLD SERIES-TURNER

MLB says Turner violated protocols when he returned to field

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Major League Baseball says Justin Turner risked the safety of others by violating coronavirus protocols when he celebrated the Los Angeles Dodgers’ World Series win with his teammates and refused instructions from security to leave Globe Life Field.

The commissioner’s office said Wednesday that it is starting a full investigation of the 35-year-old third baseman.

Turner was pulled from Tuesday night’s game following the seventh inning after MLB was notified that he had tested positive for COVID-19. Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said Turner was quarantined in a doctor’s office off to the side. But he later returned to the field and took down his mask to pose for a team photo on the field.

The commissioner’s office said it will consult with the players’ association as part of its investigation. The union was in the process of gathering facts on the events.

The Dodgers won their first World Series championship since 1988 with a 3-1 victory over Tampa Bay in Game 6 on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, Blake Snell spent nearly 10 minutes discussing a disappointing end to the World Series before concluding with a message to the rest of the Tampa Bay Rays.

The 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner doesn’t want his teammates to be satisfied with finishing second to the Los Angeles Dodgers. He wants everyone to take some time off to wind down from the playoff run, then show up for spring training hungry and ready to finish the job next season.

Elsewhere in the majors:

— The Colorado Rockies have declined infielder Daniel Murphy’s $12 million option, bringing a close to his two-year stint with the team. Murphy will receive a $6 million buyout. The 35-year-old never really flourished at hitter-friendly Coors Field after signing a $24 million, two-year deal in December 2018. He hit .269 with 16 homers and 94 RBIs in 172 games with the Rockies.

— The Mets have declined 2021 options on catchers Wilson Ramos and Robinson Chirinos and on infielder Todd Frazier, allowing all three to become eligible for free agency. Ramos gets a $1.5 million buyout rather than a $10 million salary for next year, completing a contract that guaranteed him $19 million for two seasons. Chirinos gets a $1 million buyout rather than a $6.5 million salary. Frazier gets a $1.5 million buyout rather than a $5.75 million salary.

NFL-NEWS

Bear’s Robinson in concussion protocol

UNDATED (AP) — Chicago Bears star receiver Allen Robinson is in the NFL’s concussion protocol, throwing his status for this week’s game against the New Orleans Saints into question. He was hurt late in their lopsided loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night and left the game. Robinson’s face hit the field when he was tackled on a helmet-to-helmet play by safety Nick Scott on a fourth-down catch with about four minutes left, and an official sent him to the sideline. The Bears lost 24-10 and fell out of the NFC North lead.

In other NFL news:

— Denver Broncos offensive line coach Mike Munchak was absent from Wednesday’s practice for COVID-19 reasons, two days after running backs coach Curtis Modkins returned from a bout with the novel coronavirus. All 11 offensive linemen on the roster and practice squad were present during the open period. The Broncos host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. They were originally scheduled to have a bye this weekend, but their schedule was juggled after a rash of coronavirus cases on the New England Patriots’ roster earlier this month.

— Houston Texans have closed their practice facility after a player tested positive for the coronavirus. The team was notified of the positive test Tuesday night and said the unidentified player immediately self-isolated according to NFL protocols. The Texans say contact tracing is being conducted and the facility is underdoing “deep cleaning.” Houston doesn’t play again until Nov. 8 at Jacksonville.

— Carlos Dunlap has been traded from the Cincinnati Bengals to the Seattle Seahawks. Cincinnati announced the trade on Wednesday. Dunlap had made it clear that he was unhappy with his situation in Cincinnati and Seattle was in desperate need to solve its pass rush issues that have been a key part of a defense that ranks last in the league in yards allowed and passing yards allowed. The 31-year-old Dunlap has spent his entire career with the Bengals and was a Pro Bowl selection in 2015 and 2016. His contract goes through the 2021 season.

NBA-NEWS-DAVIS

Raptor’s Davis arrested

NEW YORK (AP) — Toronto Raptors rookie Terence Davis has been arrested in New York City on charges including assault after police say he hit his girlfriend in the face. Police say the incident occurred Tuesday night at a luxury high-rise, where a 20-year-old woman told police she went to visit her boyfriend and the two got into a dispute.

Police say Davis then hit the woman in the face, hurting her eye, and grabbed her phone and broke its screen. Davis was released on his own recognizance after being arraigned Wednesday. His attorney says Davis denies the charges.

The Raptors say they are aware of reports about the incident and are gathering more information. The 23-year-old guard played college basketball at Mississippi before joining the Raptors as an undrafted free agent.

T25-WISCONSIN-NEBRASKA CANCELED

No. 9 Wisconsin cancels Nebraska game; Chryst tests positive

UNDATED (AP) — The pandemic hit Big Ten football just two weeks into its season Wednesday as No. 9 Wisconsin canceled its game at Nebraska and paused team activities for at least a week after a dozen people in the program — including coach Paul Chryst — tested positive for COVID-19.

Athletic director Barry Alvarez and Chancellor Rebecca Blank made the decision in consultation with Big Ten officials. Alvarez said the team had only one positive test two days before Friday’s season-opening 45-7 victory over Illinois and 12 positive tests afterward.

The game with Nebraska won’t be rescheduled.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-BOSTON MARATHON

2021 Boston Marathon postponed at least until the fall

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Marathon has been postponed once again. The Boston Athletic Association says it won’t hold the race as scheduled in April because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers say it will be put off “at least until the fall of 2021.”

This year’s marathon was initially postponed from April until the fall and later canceled outright. It was to be the 124th edition of the world’s oldest and most prestigious annual 26.2-mile race. The BAA says it is working with government officials and others involved in the race to see if a fall 2021 date is feasible.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-AHL

AHL moves season start to Feb. 5

UNDATED (AP) — The American Hockey League moved its projected start of next season back to Feb. 5 in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, president and CEO Scott Howson announced Wednesday.

The AHL’s board of governors finalized that projected start date during a brief conference call. The AHL is the top minor league affiliate for the NHL, which is targeting a Jan. 1 start for the season.

A typical AHL season usually starts after the NHL gets under way. NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly said he doesn’t expect this news to affect the NHL’s planning.

NASCAR-TEXAS

NASCAR resumes Texas playoff race 3 days after start

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) —Clint Bowyer won the first stage of the NASCAR playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway that finally resumed three days after it started. Bowyer was ahead of Martin Truex Jr, after the first 105 laps of the scheduled 334 laps.

Before the race started Sunday, Truex had been docked 20 points because of an illegal spoiler. That penalty put his push to be in NASCAR’s final four in a more precarious position. A win would take care of that.

Air Titan and jet dryer trucks, including some extras brought in from other tracks, did laps around the 1 1/2-mile track for nearly five hours before Bowyer and Jimmie Johnson, both retiring from full-time Cup driving after this season, restarted 1-2. The 40-car field resumed with four caution laps before going green on Lap 57.

The race was red-flagged Sunday after 52 laps, The red flag lasted 72 hours, 28 minutes and 34 seconds. It was overcast with temperatures still in the mid-40s when the race resumed.

NASCAR-LARSON RETURNS

Hendrick hires banished Kyle Larson to drive flagship No. 5

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Larson will be back in NASCAR next season driving the No. 5 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports. Larson hassigned a multi-year contract with Hendrick that ended his seven-month banishment from NASCAR for using a racial slur while playing an online racing game. He’d been considered the top pending free agent in the sport but was fired by Chip Ganassi Racing and he lost all his sponsors. Hendrick hired Larson after the half-Japanese driver participated in an extensive immersion experience on racial justice. Larson was reinstated by NASCAR last week.