MLB-WORLD SERIES

Dodgers hope to end Series in Game 6

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Game 6 of the World Series has begun as the Los Angeles Dodgers try to wrap up their first championship in 32 years. But the Tampa Bay Rays took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on Randy Arozarena’s (ah-roh-zah-RAY’-nahz) postseason-record 10th home run.

Tampa Bay carried the 1-0 edge into the second inning.

The Rays are hoping they can continue to alternate wins and losses with the Dodgers to force a Game 7. L.A. has taken the first, third and fifth games of the Fall Classic.

Tony Gonsolin (GAHN’-sah-lihn) started for the Dodgers against Blake Snell. Gonsolin worked just 1 1/3 innings in starting Game 2, but manager Dave Roberts said yesterday that he’ll go with the right-hander tonight as long as he’s effective.

Snell pitched no-hit ball for 4 2/3 innings of Game 2, but a two-run homer and an ensuing pair of baserunners caused him to leave without qualifying for a victory.

The roof is closed at Globe Life Field with gametime temperatures in the low 40s and rain in the forecast.

The series continues to be a ratings disappointment. The Dodgers’ 6-2 Game 3 win was the least-watched World Series game ever, beating the record set two days earlier in Game 2. Tampa Bay’s win Saturday night was seen by an average of just over 9.3 million, and the Dodgers’ on Sunday by an average of about 10 million.

NFL-NEWS

Panthers’ McCaffrey back at practice

UNDATED (AP) — Christian McCaffrey has been designated for return from the Carolina Panthers’ injured reserve list. That increases the likelihood the 2019 All-Pro running back will play Thursday night against the Falcons.

McCaffrey arrived at the Panthers’ practice Tuesday with a red jersey and a baseball cap signifying an injured player, but he quickly put on a black practice jersey and a helmet.

McCaffrey hasn’t played since Week 2 when he suffered a high ankle sprain in a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In other NFL news:

— Wide receiver Dez Bryant has signed with the Ravens and has been assigned to the practice squad. Bryant last played in 2017, when he had 69 catches for 838 yards in his eighth and final season in Dallas. He signed with New Orleans in November 2018 but tore his Achilles tendon before getting into a game.

— The Rams have released rookie kicker Samuel Sloman after seven games with the team. Veteran NFL kicker Kai Forbath is expected to take over for Sloman. The Rams signed Forbath last week off the Bears’ practice squad.

— The Cardinals have placed defensive end Zach Allen and linebacker Isaiah Irving on injured reserve two days after the team’s 37-34 overtime win against the Seahawks. Several other Arizona players left the game with injuries, including defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, linebacker Jordan Hicks and running back Kenyan Drake.

— The Lions have acquired veteran defensive end Everson Griffen from the Cowboys for a conditional draft pick that could be as high as a fifth-rounder in 2021. The 32-year-old Griffen has 77 career sacks, including 2 1/2 this season as a reserve in seven games with Dallas.

— Free agent safety Eric Reid says he declined an offer to join Washington’s practice squad following a season-ending injury to safety Landon Collins in Sunday’s win over Dallas. Reid tells The Associated Press that he doesn’t think playing on the practice squad is reflective or indicative of his career. The 28-year-old Reid played two seasons for Washington coach Ron Rivera in Carolina.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-BETHUNE-COOKMAN

No winter or spring sports at Bethune-Cookman

UNDATED (AP) — Bethune-Cookman will not be participating in intercollegiate sports this coming winter or spring because of ongoing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

The NCAA said Bethune-Cookman was the first Division I institution to publicly announce that it was not going to compete in any sport for the entire academic year.

In other virus-related developments in college football:

— A person with knowledge of the situation says coronavirus concerns at Florida International have forced officials to postpone the Panthers’ home game with No. 19 Marshall, which had been scheduled for Friday night. FIU has seen more than 30 players miss time this season because of positive coronavirus tests or a need to quarantine after potential exposure. The schools will attempt to reschedule the game in December.

— The Florida Gators are reporting six new positive tests for the coronavirus in the past week, bringing the team’s total for the month to 37. The 10th-ranked Gators returned to practice and meetings starting Monday following a two-week hiatus because of a coronavirus outbreak. Coach Dan Mullen, at least two assistants and more than two dozen players tested positive following a road trip to Texas A&M earlier this month.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-PENN STATE-CAIN

Penn State running back out for the season

UNDATED (AP) — Penn State running back Noah Cain will miss the rest of the season with an injury, another blow to the Nittany Lions’ backfield.

Penn State coach James Franklin declined to give specifics of Cain’s injury, but the sophomore left Saturday’s game against Indiana early and reportedly was seen on the sideline later with a walking boot on his left foot.

The loss of Cain comes about a week after Penn State announced its leading rusher from last season, Journey Brown, could miss the entire season with an unspecified medical condition.

In other college football news:

— Southern Mississippi interim coach Scotty Walden has left the school to become the head coach at Austin Peay. Walden takes over a program that had been without a coach since Mark Hudspeth resigned in July. Walden’s departure means Southern Miss will be on its third head coach of the season.

— Clemson coach Dabo Swinney says linebacker James Skalski will miss several games with a knee injury and will have arthroscopic surgery. The fifth-year senior was Clemson’s second-leading tackler before missing last week’s win over Syracuse.

— Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence says he still has options about next season despite previously saying he expected this to be his final college season. The 6-foot-6 junior widely considered to be the likely No. 1 pick in next spring’s NFL draft. The question has come up whether Lawrence should consider staying depending on which team has the top pick in the upcoming draft.

NHL NEWS

Avalanche sign Toews to 4-year deal

UNDATED (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche have agreed to a four-year deal with newly acquired defenseman Devon Toews (deh-VAHN’ tayvz). The deal reportedly is worth $16.4 million and runs through the 2023-24 season.

Colorado picked up Toews from the New York Islanders on Oct. 12 in exchange for a second-round pick in 2021 and another in ’22.

In other hockey news:

— An arbitrator has awarded Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi a $3.5 million contract for the upcoming season. The 25-year-old Bertuzzi has scored 21 goals in consecutive seasons. He was an All-Star during the pandemic-shortened 2019-20 season and led the team in goals while setting career highs with 27 assists and 48 points.

— The Hurricanes have signed defenseman Haydn Fleury to a two-year contract. Fleury had four goals and 10 assists in 45 games last season.

NASCAR-TEXAS

NASCAR Cup race pushed back again

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — NASCAR will make a fourth attempt to complete its playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway on Wednesday after persistent mist and cold temperatures continued the long delay.

The race began Sunday and drivers completed 52 of the scheduled 334 laps before mist and drizzle halted the action. The weather did not relent on Monday or Tuesday as NASCAR spent about two dozen futile hours trying to dry the track.

The resumption of the race was set for Wednesday at 3 p.m. EDT at the Texas track.

The Cup Series is scheduled to finalize the championship field next Sunday at Martinsville Speedway in Virginia. It is not clear how NASCAR may have to adjust scheduling based on the postponements in Texas.

DOPING-COLEMAN BANNED

World champion Coleman banned 2 yrs; to miss Tokyo Olympics

MONACO (AP) — Men’s 100-meter world champion Christian Coleman has been banned for two years because of three violations of doping control rules. He will miss the Tokyo Olympics next year.

Track and field’s Athletics Integrity Unit says Coleman will be banned until May 2022. The 24-year-old American had been provisionally suspended from competition since May. Details of his three missed appointments with sample collections officials in 2019 were revealed weeks later. Coleman can appeal his ban at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

He was favored to win Olympic titles after taking gold in the individual 100 and 4×100 relay at the 2019 world championships in Qatar.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL GAME THREAT

1-year sentence for angry fan who made football game threat

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A judge in Ohio has sentenced a California man to a year and a day in prison for threatening a shooting at Ohio State University in 2018.

The government says Daniel Rippy made the threats during Ohio State’s defeat of Michigan during the teams’ annual football match-up.

Federal Judge Algenon Marbley had harsh words for Rippy at Tuesday’s sentencing, saying he epitomized fandom spiraling out of control, something that can be ignored in the age of mass shootings. But Marbley also said he recognized that Rippy’s mental health issues contributed to the incident.

Rippy apologized several times for his actions.