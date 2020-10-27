Sports

MLB-WORLD SERIES

Dodgers hope to end Series in Game 6

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Since Orel Hershiser struck out Oakland’s Tony Phillips for the final out of the 1988 World Series, the Los Angeles Dodgers have played 5,014 regular-season games and 113 more in the postseason in pursuit of their next title. They have spent $3.69 billion in player payroll over 32 seasons. One more win and that elusive seventh championship will be theirs.

Tony Gonsolin starts tonight against the Rays’ Blake Snell and hopes to keep the World Series from reaching a Game 7 for the fourth time in five years. If Tampa Bay manages to win tonight, Walker Buehler would start Game 7 for the Dodgers tomorrow night. Charlie Morton would be on the mound for the Rays in the finale of the first neutral-site Series.

So far in this World Series, the Dodgers — with baseball’s biggest payroll — have outplayed the low-budget Rays, who have a payroll that’s 28th among the 30 teams. The Dodgers have outscored the Rays 29-21, outhit them .264 to .228 and outhomered them 11-8 with an offense led by Corey Seager, Max Muncy and Justin Turner.

Mookie Betts is just 5 for 22 in this World Series, but he has sparked the Dodgers with superior defense and four stolen bases — three shy of Lou Brock’s Series record After beating the Dodgers with Boston in the 2018 Series, Betts was acquired by Los Angeles in a trade last February and signed a $365 million contract through 2032. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts says, “We got a steal.”

— The Rays are going with the same nine players in the batting order, but have shuffled the top four for their second game against the Dodgers rookie right-hander, Gonsolin. First baseman Ji-Man Choi is leading off, followed by left fielder Randy Arozarena, designated hitter Austin Meadows and second baseman Brandon Lowe. LA has used the same batters in the top six spots for every game of the World Series. Right fielder Mookie Betts is leading off again, followed by shortstop Corey Seager, third baseman Justin Turner, first baseman Max Muncy, designated hitter Will Smith and center fielder Cody Bellinger

— The Globe Life Field roof will be closed for Game 6. The forecast called for a game-time temperature of 42 degrees Fahrenheit and a chance of rain. The retractable roof of the new $1.2 billion ballpark in Arlington, Texas, was open for Games 1, 2 and 4 and closed for Games 3 and 5.

— The Dodgers’ 6-2 Game 3 win was the least-watched World Series game ever, beating the record set two days earlier in Game 2. Nielsen Media Research says Friday night’s game was seen by an average of 8,156,000 viewers age 2 and higher on Fox. Game 2 was seen by an average of 8,950,000 and Game 1 by an average of 9,195,000. Tampa Bay’s win Saturday night was seen by an average of 9,332,000 and the Dodgers’ on Sunday by an average of 10,059,000. Before this year, the only World Series game with less than 10 million viewers was Philadelphia’s rain-interrupted Game 3 win over the Rays in 2008.

NFL-NEWS

Panthers’ McCaffrey back at practice

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Christian McCaffrey has been designated for return from the Carolina Panthers’ injured reserve list, increasing the likelihood the 2019 All-Pro running back will play Thursday night against the Falcons.

McCaffrey arrived at the Panthers’ practice Tuesday with a red jersey and a baseball cap signifying an injured player, but he quickly put on a black practice jersey and a helmet.

McCaffrey hasn’t played since Week 2 when he suffered a high ankle sprain in a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In other NFL news:

— Former Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant has moved one step closer to playing in the NFL again. The 31-year-old Bryant signed with the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday and has been assigned to the practice squad. Bryant last played in 2017, when he had 69 catches for 838 yards in his eighth and final season in Dallas. He signed with New Orleans in November 2018 but tore his Achilles tendon before getting into a game. Now he’s on the cusp of getting back on the field. If he’s retained his speed and is not too rusty, Bryant could add a much-needed deep threat to a Baltimore passing attack that currently ranks 31st in yards per game.

— The Los Angeles Rams have released rookie kicker Samuel Sloman after seven games with the team. Veteran NFL kicker Kai Forbath is expected to take over for Sloman. The Rams signed Forbath last week off the Bears’ practice squad. Sloman won a three-way competition for the job in training camp, but his first NFL job had been rocky ever since he missed a 29-yard field-goal attempt in the Rams’ season opener against Dallas. He missed three extra point attempts for Los Angeles, and he missed three of his 11 field-goal attempts.

— The Arizona Cardinals have placed defensive end Zach Allen and linebacker Isaiah Irving on injured reserve after a marathon game against the Seahawks. The Cardinals made the moves on Tuesday, two days after a 37-34 overtime victory over Seahawks that saw both teams run more than 80 plays. Arizona was playing its second game in just six days and several players left with injuries, including Allen (ankle), Irving (neck), defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (hamstring), linebacker Jordan Hicks and running back Kenyan Drake.

— Free agent safety Eric Reid says he declined an offer to join Washington’s practice squad. Washington lost safety Landon Collins to a season-ending Achilles tendon injury in a victory over Dallas. Reid tells The Associated Press in a phone interview, “I just don’t think playing on the practice squad is reflective or indicative of my career.” The 28-year-old Reid played two seasons for Washington coach Ron Rivera in Carolina. He had joined then-49ers teammate Colin Kaepernick in 2016 when the former star quarterback took a knee during the national anthem to protest police violence, racism and social injustice.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-BETHUNE-COOKMAN

No winter or spring sports at Bethune-Cookman

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Bethune-Cookman will not be participating in intercollegiate sports this coming winter or spring. The school in Daytona Beach, Florida, announced Tuesday that it has canceled all athletic events for the remainder of the academic year because of ongoing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

The NCAA said Bethune-Cookman was the first Division I institution to publicly announce that it was not going to compete in any sport for the entire academic year.

University President E. LaBrent Chrite said the decision was made “in the face of a surging COVID-19 spike” both in the state of Florida and across the country.

In other virus-related developments in college football:

— A person with knowledge of the situation says coronavirus concerns at Florida International University in Miami have forced officials to call off the Panthers’ home football game with No. 19 Marshall, which had been scheduled for Friday night. The schools will attempt to reschedule the game in December. FIU has seen more than 30 players miss time this season because of positive coronavirus tests or a need to quarantine after potential exposure.

— Florida’s football program is reporting six new positive tests for the coronavirus in the past week, bringing the team’s total for the month to 37. The 10th-ranked Gators returned to practice and meetings starting Monday following a two-week hiatus because of a coronavirus outbreak. Coach Dan Mullen, at least two assistants and more than two dozen players tested positive following a road trip to Texas A&M earlier this month.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-PENN STATE-CAIN

Penn State running back out for the season

STATE COLLEGE Pa. (AP) — Penn State running back Noah Cain will miss the rest of the season with an injury, another blow to the Nittany Lions’ backfield.

Penn State coach James Franklin declined to give specifics of Cain’s injury, but the sophomore left Saturday’s game against Indiana early and reportedly was seen on the sideline later with a walking boot on his left foot.

The loss of Cain comes about a week after Penn State announced its leading rusher from last season, Journey Brown, could miss the entire season with an unspecified medical condition.

Penn State is trying to avoid a 0-2 start when its hosts No. 3 Ohio State on Saturday night.

In other college football news:

— Southern Mississippi interim coach Scotty Walden is leaving the school, effective immediately, to become the head football coach at Austin Peay. Austin Peay announced Walden would fill a vacancy that has been open since July, when Mark Hudspeth resigned. Walden’s departure means Southern Miss will be on its third head coach of the season.

— Clemson coach Dabo Swinney says one of the team’s defensive leaders in linebacker James Skalski will miss several games with a knee injury. Swinney said Tuesday that Skalski will have arthroscopic surgery. Skalski is a fifth-year senior and was Clemson’s second-leading tackler before missing last week’s win over Syracuse.

— Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence says he still has options about next season despite previously saying he expected this to be his final college season. Lawrence is a 6-foot-6 junior widely considered to be the likely No. 1 pick in next spring’s NFL draft. The question has come up whether Lawrence should consider staying depending on which team has the top pick in the upcoming draft. The New York Jets are currently the NFL’s only winless team. Lawrence said Tuesday he was focused on this season and “we’ll have to see how things unfold.”

NHL NEWS

Avalanche sign defenseman Devon Toews to 4-year deal

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche have agreed to a four-year deal with newly acquired defenseman Devon Toews. The deal for Toews runs through the 2023-24 season.

Colorado picked up Toews from the New York Islanders on Oct. 12 in exchange for a second-round pick in 2021 and another in ’22.

The 26-year-old Toews had six goals and 22 assists in 68 games for the Islanders last season. He played in all 22 of the team’s playoff games, where he had two goals and eight assists. Toews was a fourth-round pick by the Islanders in 2014.

DOPING-COLEMAN BANNED

World champion Coleman banned 2 yrs; to miss Tokyo Olympics

MONACO (AP) — Men’s 100-meter world champion Christian Coleman has been banned for two years because of three violations of doping control rules. He will miss the Tokyo Olympics next year.

Track and field’s Athletics Integrity Unit says Coleman will be banned until May 2022. The 24-year-old American had been provisionally suspended from competition since May. Details of his three missed appointments with sample collections officials in 2019 were revealed weeks later. Coleman can appeal his ban at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

He was favored to win Olympic titles after taking gold in the individual 100 and 4×100 relay at the 2019 world championships in Qatar.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL GAME THREAT

1-year sentence for angry fan who made football game threat

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A judge in Ohio has sentenced a California man to a year and a day in prison for threatening a shooting at Ohio State University in 2018.

The government says Daniel Rippy made the threats during Ohio State’s defeat of Michigan during the teams’ annual football match-up.

Federal Judge Algenon Marbley had harsh words for Rippy at Tuesday’s sentencing, saying he epitomized fandom spiraling out of control, something that can be ignored in the age of mass shootings. But Marbley also said he recognized that Rippy’s mental health issues contributed to the incident.

Rippy apologized several times for his actions.