Cristiano Ronaldo’s coronavirus test results expected later Tuesday, says Juventus boss Andrea Pirlo

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to find out later on Tuesday if he will be able to play in the highly anticipated Champions League clash against Barcelona and Lionel Messi

The 35-year-old, who tested positive for Covid-19 on his return from the recent international break and again on his return to Italy, is awaiting the result of a new test, which must come back negative on Tuesday if he is to face his old nemesis.

“We must wait for the outcome [of Ronaldo’s test], I think the result will come tonight,” Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo said at his pre-match press conference ahead of Wednesday’s game against Barca. “This evening we will have the definitive result.”

Juventus drew 1-1 against Crotone and Verona in the two Serie A games Ronaldo has missed since the international break, but did secure a 2-0 win over Dynamo Kyiv in the first match of the Champions League group stages.

Ronaldo was given permission by Portuguese health authorities to return to Turin from Portugal aboard a private air ambulance on October 14, where he has since been under observation and in the custody of Italian health officials.

Following his positive test, the Portuguese Football Federation said Ronaldo was “well, without symptoms, and in isolation.”

Juventus defender Danilo remains confident that Juventus can defeat Barcelona, even if Ronaldo is forced to miss out.

“I feel good about the way we play; we often have the ball and therefore there’s no problem,” he told reporters. “I don’t know about tomorrow, but I’m ready to do my best. We have to be quick and focused.

“We are on the right path. These are the best matches to play in. Any team would miss a player like Cristiano, but we have faith in all the players.”