Sports

MLB-WORLD SERIES

Day off today, Game 6 on Tuesday

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — It’s a day off for the World Series — not a travel day, of course, since the series will resume tomorrow night in Arlington, Texas, for Game 6. The Los Angeles Dodgers have a 3-games-to-2 lead, after Clayton Kershaw beat the Tampa Bay Rays last night for the second time in six days. With one more victory, the Dodgers can claim their first title since 1988.

Clayton Kershaw is now the career leader for postseason strikeouts. The ace lefty for Los Angeles struck out six in his 5 2/3 innings in the Dodgers’ 4-2 win in Game 5 on Sunday night. Already one of only two pitchers with 200 postseason strikeouts, his six strikeouts pushed his career total to 207, two more than Justin Verlander.

Meanwhile, there could be a lid on the rest of this World Series. The retractable roof was closed for Game 5, and may not open again because of a rainy weather forecast. The forecast calls for a 90% chance of rain today with temperatures in the mid-50s. That drops to a 70% chance of rain Tuesday for Game 6, but the chain of rain is back up to 90% with temperatures staying in the 40s Wednesday.

NFL-SCHEDULE

Rams host Bears

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams host the Chicago Bears tonight in a meeting between the big-city NFC rivals for the third straight season. The Bears lead the NFC North at 5-and-1 despite a less-than-impressive offense.

The Rams are 4-and-2 coming off a loss at division rival San Francisco.

The clubs boast two of the NFL’s elite defenses through the first six weeks of the season.

The game is a homecoming of sorts for Rams linebacker Leonard Floyd, who spent his first four NFL seasons in Chicago.

NFL-BROWNS-BECKHAM

Browns star Beckham done for season with torn knee ligament

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will miss the rest of the season because of a torn knee ligament.

Beckham was hurt early in Sunday’s 37-34 win at Cincinnati. Beckham’s second season in Cleveland ended when his left leg buckled while running to try and make a tackle after Baker Mayfield’s first pass was intercepted. An MRI taken Monday in Cleveland confirmed the diagnosis.

On his final play of 2020, Beckham was chasing cornerback Darius Phillips down the sideline when his leg twisted awkwardly. The Browns played well without him and improved to 5-2 for the first time since 1994.

NASCAR-TEXAS

Postponed cup race delayed again

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — NASCAR’s Cup playoff race in Fort Worth, Texas, is again being delayed by rain. The event was postponed last night after 52 laps, with a restart planned for this morning. But rain is so far preventing that restart.

Before the race was postponed, Clint Bowyer had emerged as the leader with Jimmie Johnson second.