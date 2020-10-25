Sports

MLB-WORLD SERIES

Series even heading into Game 5

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The World Series is even at two games apiece after a wild finish to Game 4.

The Tampa Bay Rays pulled off an improbable victory Saturday night by scoring twice in the bottom of the ninth on the same play to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 8-7. Rays newcomer Brett Phillips hit a game-tying RBI single with two out before miscues by outfielder Chris Taylor and catcher Will Smith allowed Randy Arozarena (ah-roh-zah-RAY’-nah) to score the winning run. Arozarena also became the first player in major league history to hit nine homers in a single postseason.

Clayton Kershaw gets the ball for the Dodgers for Game 5 Sunday night. The left-hander is the franchise leader with his 12 postseason wins — and 12 postseason losses. He struck out six while allowing one run and two hits over six innings to beat the Rays in Game 1 on Tuesday night.

Tyler Glasnow starts for the Rays. The right-hander has allowed 10 runs over 10 1/3 innings his last two starts, including Game 1 against the Dodgers when the six runs allowed in 4 1/3 innings by the right-hander were his most given up since September 2018.

NFL-SCHEDULE

Matchup of unbeatens highlights early games

UNDATED (AP) — A matchup between the AFC’s last two unbeaten teams highlights the early games on Sunday’s NFL slate when Tennessee hosts Pittsburgh.

The Titans are coming off an overtime win over Houston, and three of their other victories were by three points or fewer. Pittsburgh pounded Cleveland 38-7 last weekend, but the Steelers are being tested by their schedule. They play at Baltimore next after facing Tennessee.

There are only three undefeated teams remaining in the entire league. Seattle is the other, and the Seahawks have a tough matchup of their own Sunday night at Arizona.

NFL-TITANS-VIRUS OUTBREAK

AP source: NFL fines Titans $350,000 for COVID-19 outbreak

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The NFL has fined the Tennessee Titans $350,000 for violating protocols leading to the league’s first COVID-19 outbreak during the season, according to a person familiar with the discipline.

The Titans had 24 people, including 13 players, test positive for COVID-19 between Sept. 24 and Oct. 11. The outbreak led the NFL to postpone two Tennessee games and the rescheduling of a game against Pittsburgh from Oct. 4 to Sunday and the second against Buffalo from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13.

The NFL and its players association sent officials, including infectious disease experts, to Nashville where they reviewed video and interviewed players, coaches and other personnel.

The person who spoke to The Associated Press says the NFL found the Titans failed to wear masks at all times and were “insufficiently clear” to players about not meeting or working out once the facility closed.

F1-PORTUGUESE GP

Lewis Hamilton wins Portuguese GP for record 92nd F1 victory

PORTIMAO, Portugal (AP) — British driver Lewis Hamilton has made Formula One history by winning the Portuguese Grand Prix. Hamilton’s 92nd career victory moved him one ahead of German great Michael Schumacher.

Hamilton finished nearly 25.6 seconds ahead of Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas and 34.5 clear of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen for his eighth win of another dominant season. He also took an extra point for the fastest lap to extend his huge championship lead to 77 points over Bottas with just five races left.

Hamilton won his first F1 race in 2007 and first title the following year. But his career really took off when he replaced the retired Schumacher at Mercedes in 2013. Hamilton added five more F1 titles and the runaway championship leader is now set to equal Schumacher’s record of seven.