Sports

MLB-WORLD SERIES

Dodgers take 2-1 lead into Game 4

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers take a two-games-to-one lead into Game 4 of the World Series against Tampa Bay.

The Dodgers beat the Rays 6-2 Friday night as Walker Buehler struck out 10 over six dominant innings. Justin Turner homered and doubled off a surprisingly hittable Charlie Morton, who was attempting to tie Orlando Hernandez’s record of eight straight winning postseason decisions.

Los Angeles left-hander Julio Urías starts Saturday night with a 4-0 record in the postseason. He has allowed just seven hits and two runs — one earned — in 16 postseason innings with three walks and 16 strikeouts. His 0.56 ERA leads the club.

Tampa Bay goes with lefty Ryan Yarbrough, who relieved in the opener. Yarbrough’s only decision was a win over Houston in his only postseason start in the AL Championship Series.

T25 FOOTBALL-SCHEDULE

No. 1 Clemson wakes up late to beat Syracuse 47-21

UNDATED (AP) — No. 1 Clemson needed a second-half surge to put away pesky Syracuse 47-21, but the Tigers won their 27th straight game against Atlantic Coast Conference competition.

The Orange were the last league team to beat the Tigers in 2017 and threw a scare into them this time, trailing just 27-21 in the second half. But Clemson got a scoop-and-score TD by cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. and two of Travis Etienne’s three rushing touchdowns over the final 17 minutes to gain control. Trevor Lawrence threw two first-half touchdowns as Clemson started 6-0 for a sixth straight season.

In other Top 25 action:

— Justin Fields completed 20 of 21 passes for two touchdowns and ran for another as No. 5 Ohio State rolled over Nebraska 52-17. The Buckeyes dominated the Huskers in the second half on opening day of the Big Ten’s pandemic-delayed season. Running back Master Teague II also ran for two touchdowns as Ohio State piled up 498 yards of offense. The Ohio State defense took most of the first half to figure out a way to contain slippery Cornhuskers quarterback Adrian Martinez, who marched the Huskers down for a touchdown in the opening 2 minutes of the game.

— Javonte Williams ran for 160 yards and three touchdowns to help No. 14 North Carolina beat 23rd-ranked rival North Carolina State 48-21. Michael Carter ran for 106 yards and a score in a strong ground game for the Tar Heels. UNC ran for 326 yards and had 578 total yards. Wolfpack quarterback Bailey Hockman threw and ran for scores. But he was pulled for true freshman Ben Finley after three series and didn’t return until the third quarter. This was the first meeting with both teams ranked in the AP Top 25 since 1993.

— Phillip Brooks returned a pair of punts for touchdowns and Kansas State took advantage of an embarrassing day for special teams as the No. 20 Wildcats rolled to a 55-14 victory over Kansas. Will Howard threw for 243 yards and two touchdowns while Justin Gardner returned an interception 25 yards for another score. Deuce Vaughn added 71 yards rushing and another touchdown as Kansas State beat the Jayhawks for a series-record 12th straight time. Kansas hasn’t beaten its Interstate 70 rival since Nov. 1, 2008, in Lawrence. The Wildcats improved to 4-0 in the Big 12 for the first time since 2014.

— No. 25 Coastal Carolina won its first game as a ranked team without its starting quarterback. The Chanticleers defeated Georgia Southern 28-14 as freshman passer Grayson McCall was out with an upper body injury. Backup Fred Payton had three touchdown passes including a 24-yard scoring throw to tailback C.J. Marable in the final quarter and broke a 14-all tie. Coastal Carolina improved to 5-0 for the first time since moving up from the Football Championship Subdivision four years ago.

T25 NEWS

Saban says Alabama’s Jaylen Waddle out for rest of season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Alabama coach Nick Saban says junior wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is out for the rest of the season after hurting his right ankle on the opening kickoff of Saturday’s game with Tennessee. Saban told CBS at halftime that it was a shame because Waddle is a great player and hates that the junior was hurt on a play where brought the ball out of the end zone. Waddle took the opening kickoff and got out to the Alabama 15 when tackled by Kenneth George Jr. Waddle’s right foot got caught between the grass and George’s body.

NFL-NEWS

AP source: Antonio Brown agrees to 1-year deal with Bucs

UNDATED (AP) — Suspended receiver Antonio Brown has agreed to return to the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a one-year deal, according to a person with knowledge of the move. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Saturday because the contract had not been completed.

Brown is nearing the end of an eight-game suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct penalty. He is eligible to return in Week 9, when the first-place Bucs host the NFC South rival New Orleans Saints.

The addition of the volatile seven-time Pro Bowl selection would bolster an already formidable arsenal of playmakers for quarterback Tom Brady that includes tight end Rob Gronkowski and running backs Leonard Fournette and LeSean McCoy.

Brown played one with game with Brady during a brief stint with the Patriots in September 2019.

In other NFL news:

— Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari won’t play Sunday against the Houston Texans due to a chest injury. The 4-1 Packers have plenty of other injury issues as they head to 1-5 Houston. Running back/kick returner Tyler Ervin and defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster have been ruled out. Cornerback Kevin King and safety Darnell Savage are doubtful. Running back Aaron Jones is questionable after injuring a calf in practice Thursday.

— Steelers re-sign punter Jordan Berry in time for Titans game The team has re-signed Berry less than two months after cutting him at the end of training camp to make room for veteran Dustin Colquitt. Colquitt, however, struggled during Pittsburgh’s 5-0 start and was released after posting the lowest net punting average in the league.

— The Las Vegas Raiders activated four starting offensive linemen from the COVID-19 list after they all tested negative for the coronavirus. Kolton Miller, Denzelle Good, Rodney Hudson and Gabe Jackson were all placed on the list because they had “high risk” contact with fellow starter Trent Brown before he tested positive for the virus, and are now eligible to play this week’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The NFL moved the Raiders game against the Buccaneers from prime time to an afternoon slot Sunday in case the game couldn’t be played.

— The Denver Broncos have activated cornerback A.J. Bouye and D-linemen Dre’Mont Jones and DeMarcus Walker from injured reserve. The Broncos also promoted two players off their practice squad. They promoted inside linebacker Nigel Bradham and running back Jeremy Cox. Bradham is a ninth-year pro who played the last four seasons in Philadelphia.

— The Los Angeles Chargers activated defensive end Melvin Ingram and Justin Jones from the injured reserve/designated to return list on Saturday. The Chargers have also activated running back Troymaine Pope from the practice squad and downgraded offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga to doubtful. Bulaga has missed the last two games due to a back issue.

— The San Francisco 49ers have placed running back Raheem Mostert on injured reserve and activated safeties Johnathan Cyprien and Jared Mayden from the practice squad. The Niners made the moves to add two safeties to the active roster because starters Jaquiski Tartt and Jimmie Ward have been ruled out for Sunday’s game at New England with injuries.

— Jaguars place veteran RB Chris Thompson on COVID-19 list.

MLB-NEWS

Astros pitcher Josh James has hip surgery; out 6 to 8 months

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Astros pitcher Josh James has undergone hip surgery and will need six to eight months to recover. General manager James Click says the right-hander had a labral tear of his left hip repaired Friday. James initially injured his hip during an Aug. 20 game at Colorado and went on the injured list. When he returned, he had a 1.35 ERA in his final six appearances of the regular season. James also appeared in three postseason games, pitching four innings.

F1-PORTUGUESE GP

Hamilton takes Portuguese GP pole position ahead of Bottas

PORTIMAO, Portugal (AP) — Lewis Hamilton edged out Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas on Saturday to take the pole position for the Portuguese Grand Prix.

It’s a record-extending 97th career pole for Hamilton, who can make Formula One history if he wins Sunday’s race. With a 92nd victory Hamilton would surpass Michael Schumacher’s F1 record of 91 wins.

INDYCAR-JOHNSON-SPONSOR

Johnson jump-starts IndyCar move with online auto retailer

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Jimmie Johnson has a new sponsor for his transition to IndyCar. The online auto retailer Carvana will fund Johnson’s car for his 13 scheduled IndyCar events next season.

The seven-time NASCAR champion is retiring from full-time NASCAR competition next month. He needed to find a sponsor for his No. 48 Honda next season and Johnson and his management team courted 44 different prospects. He was able to sell himself to Arizona-based Carvana on Johnson’s digital footprint. With more than 2.6 million followers on his social media account, Johnson can help the 8-year-old company broaden its brand.